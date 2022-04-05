Some of more tech-savvy Democrats in the U.S. Senate are asking the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate identity-proofing company ID.me for “deceptive statements” the company and its founder allegedly made over how they handle facial recognition data collected on behalf of the Internal Revenue Service, which until recently required anyone seeking a new IRS account online to provide a live video selfie to ID.me.

LWN does its best to provide comprehensive coverage of the free-software development community, but there is far more going on than our small staff can handle. When expressed that way, this problem suggests an obvious solution: make the staff bigger. Thus, LWN is looking to hire a writer/editor.

The new Charmed Operator covering the Capsule Kubernetes extension allows users of Canonical’s Charmed Kubernetes distribution to automatically install and integrate Clastix Capsule Multi-Tenancy as part of the Kubernetes cluster deployment process.

A platform game (sometimes known as platformer or jump ‘n’ run games) is a video game genre and subgenre of action games in which the core objective is to move the player character between points in a rendered environment. Platform games are characterized by their level design featuring uneven terrain and suspended platforms of varying height that requires use of the player character’s abilities, such as jumping and climbing, to navigate the player’s environment and reach their goal. Let’s explore the 10 games. For each game we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screen shot of the game in action together with links to relevant resources.

Raspberry Pi CM4 cluster board includes Rockchip RK3588 SoC support Supporting up to four Raspberry Pi CM4 or Jetson Nano modules, the Turing Pi 2 is the newest cluster module from the same company that launched the Turing Pi V2 last year. Unlike its predecessor, the Turing Pi 2 is enabled to support Rockchip based computer modules. According to the company the Turing Pi is a great platform for users to build their own homelabs, learn about self-hosting, running cloud-native apps (Kubernetes) and even machine learning applications. As shown below the Turing Pi 2 provides SO DIMM slots to interface with various computer modules.