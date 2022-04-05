KDE Plasma 5.25 Beta Is Here with Floating Panels, New Customization Options, and More
KDE Plasma 5.25 is packed with lots of new features, including full control of the Tablet Mode from both Wayland and X11 sessions, a smooth cross-fade effect when changing between old and new color schemes, a new “Crashed Processes Viewer” app, and new finger-following touchpad gestures for touch-friendly devices.
Also new is a configuration window for KRunner, support for configuring all the buttons of Wacom ExpressKey Remote devices, as well as a new floating mode for the panel that detaches it from the bottom of the screen to look more like a dock.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 306 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
10 Fun Free and Open Source Platform Games
A platform game (sometimes known as platformer or jump ‘n’ run games) is a video game genre and subgenre of action games in which the core objective is to move the player character between points in a rendered environment. Platform games are characterized by their level design featuring uneven terrain and suspended platforms of varying height that requires use of the player character’s abilities, such as jumping and climbing, to navigate the player’s environment and reach their goal. Let’s explore the 10 games. For each game we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screen shot of the game in action together with links to relevant resources.
today's leftovers
Raspberry Pi CM4 cluster board includes Rockchip RK3588 SoC support
Supporting up to four Raspberry Pi CM4 or Jetson Nano modules, the Turing Pi 2 is the newest cluster module from the same company that launched the Turing Pi V2 last year. Unlike its predecessor, the Turing Pi 2 is enabled to support Rockchip based computer modules.
According to the company the Turing Pi is a great platform for users to build their own homelabs, learn about self-hosting, running cloud-native apps (Kubernetes) and even machine learning applications. As shown below the Turing Pi 2 provides SO DIMM slots to interface with various computer modules.
Microsoft and Other Proprietary Traps
Recent comments
50 min 17 sec ago
54 min 13 sec ago
6 hours 12 min ago
6 hours 20 min ago
6 hours 23 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
16 hours 44 sec ago
16 hours 23 min ago
18 hours 12 min ago
18 hours 51 min ago