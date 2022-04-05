today's howtos
-
How To Install Apache with Let's Encrypt on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache with Let's Encrypt on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, as well as some extra requirements by Apache
-
How To Install Wireshark 3.6.5 On Ubuntu / LinuxMint | Tips On UNIX
Wireshark is an open-source Network Protocol analyzer application and the most widely used application across the world.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Wireshark 3.6.5 on Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 20.04, and LinuxMint 20.3.
-
How to Install Discord on Fedora - ByteXD
Discord is a social-media platform whose users communicate with voice calls, video calls and text messages. Also, they can share media and files on both private chats and servers (Discord’s way of referring to communities), besides screen sharing, which is a good thing to be included in such a platform.
Another useful feature of Discord is that you can organize your server with categories and channels, which makes the server very tidy and makes information within it very accessible.
In this tutorial we’ll install Discord through a few methods on Fedora. This should work for any other RHEL based Linux distro, such as CentOS, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, and others.
-
How to install RHEL 9 | Enable Sysadmin
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 offers significant new features for hybrid cloud organizations. Here's how to install it so you can start testing.
-
How to Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 / 20.04 - ByteXD
VLC media player is an open-source, cross-platform media player and streaming server developed and maintained by the VideoLan project. VLC can play most media formats, as well as media CDs.
It is available for most operating systems, both desktop and mobile phones.
In this article we’re installing it on Ubuntu 20.04, but the mentioned methods work in many versions of Ubuntu, and should work on your Ubuntu 22.04 as well.
-
Enable Activate Linux Watermark Notification In Linux - OSTechNix
In an attempt to stop piracy of Windows OS, the Microsoft developer team has come up with an idea to place a watermark in the corner until the users legally purchase a license and activate the Windows OS.
If you're running a pirated Windows copy in your system, you should have noticed the "Activate Windows" watermark notification in the lower bottom corner as shown in the below screenshot.
-
How To Change Root Password in Kali Linux
The Kali Linux is based on the Debian distribution. This operating system is famous mainly among young users, developers, and hackers. Many ethical hackers use the Kali Linux system for security and stability. The root password is the primary password that you use to install software, do repository updates, and perform other administrative tasks on the system. Usually, if you are the root user, it’s conventional that you will have access to change the root password, but most users, if they are new to Kali, face issues changing the password. There are very simple tips and tricks and methods that you can follow to change the root password in Kali Linux.
-
Install Inkscape 1.2 On Ubuntu / LinuxMint / Debian
Inkscape is a free and Open Source professional vector graphics editor software that runs on Linux, Mac OS X, and Windows desktop computers.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Inkscape 1.2 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04, Debian, and LinuxMint 20.3
It is suitable for web designers and it is an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. It supports many SVG features (markers, alpha blending, clones, etc..) and is easy to use.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 387 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Jive Search is your private self-hosted search engine
Ever wanted your own search engine that you can host, control and make sure your searches are not leaked or recorded?. Then it is time to check Jive Search. Jive Search is a free, open-source search self-hosted search engine that you can run on your machine or server. The app is written using the Go programming language for better performance. Also: MinIO is an open-source multi-cloud object storage for Amazon S3 for enterprise
EasyOS: CONFIG_TASK_DELAY_ACCT, ZRAM, and Ventoy
SUSE: seidl, SUSE Manager, and SUSECON Digital 22
Recent comments
1 hour 51 min ago
1 hour 55 min ago
2 hours 51 min ago
3 hours 49 sec ago
3 hours 28 min ago
3 hours 35 min ago
4 hours 38 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
10 hours 13 sec ago
10 hours 8 min ago