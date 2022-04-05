PostgreSQL: PostgreSQL 15 Beta 1 Released!
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group announces that the first beta release of PostgreSQL 15 is now available for download. This release contains previews of all features that will be available when PostgreSQL 15 is made generally available, though some details of the release can change during the beta period.
