PostgreSQL: PostgreSQL 15 Beta 1 Released!

Server

The PostgreSQL Global Development Group announces that the first beta release of PostgreSQL 15 is now available for download. This release contains previews of all features that will be available when PostgreSQL 15 is made generally available, though some details of the release can change during the beta period.

today's howtos

  • GNU Linux (distro independent) – how to set fixed ip (brute force overwrite) – temporarily (also possible for DNS)

    this is a quick bash hack, to set an additional fixed ip to the user’s interface, this will (brute force) OVERWRITE all mess done by network managers of various origins: (there should be only one config file to config network settings and it is: /etc/network/interfaces, instead of 10x entities inventing it’s own standard, confusing the heck out of users, just keep the standard that is already there?)

  • How to Enable More Multi-Touch Gestures in Ubuntu 22.04 GNOME 42 | UbuntuHandbook

    This simple tutorial shows how to enable 3-finger & 4-finger multi-touch gestures in Ubuntu 22.04, Fedora 36 and other Linux with GNOME 40+, while the desktop by default supports only few gestures.

  • How to Install Open Source osTicket on Ubuntu 20.04

    A server can contain many important business applications. These applications can help us to deploy even a support ticket system to better manage the technical service of a company. Today, you will learn how to install osTicket on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to Install and Use Bitwarden on Linux

    A password manager is an application that lets you generate new passwords and store existing ones securely. It eliminates the need to create and remember strong and complex passwords yourself for all your accounts. Depending on the device and operating system you're using, you can find all kinds of password managers. Bitwarden is a free-to-use password manager that comes with all the essential password management features. Follow along to learn how to install and set up Bitwarden on Linux.

  • How to install Borgmatic for easy Linux server backups | TechRepublic

    Do you have a reliable backup solution running on your Linux servers? If not, what’s your plan for disaster recovery? The word “disaster” alone should be enough to help you realize backups are an absolutely crucial part of your organization. If you’re in the market for a new Linux backup solution, there’s a lesser-known solution that does an outstanding job, and it’s fairly easy to install and configure. That solution is Borgmatic. This simple, configuration-driven backup solution protects your files (and even databases) with client-side encryption and even offers third-party integration for things like monitoring. I want to walk you through the process of installing Borgmatic on Ubuntu Server 22.04. When complete, you should feel confident your important data is regularly being backed up.

  • How to install the Caddy web server on Ubuntu Server 22.04 | TechRepublic

    Caddy is a powerful open-source web server, written in Go, that can be used to host web applications in a production environment. Caddy features built-in automated TLS certificate renewals, OSCP stapling, static file serving, reverse proxy, Kubernetes ingress and much more. Caddy can be run as a stand-alone web server, an app server or even within containers. In this tutorial, I’m going to walk you through the steps of installing Caddy on Ubuntu Server 22.04 and then how to create a simple, static site.

Jive Search is your private self-hosted search engine

Ever wanted your own search engine that you can host, control and make sure your searches are not leaked or recorded?. Then it is time to check Jive Search. Jive Search is a free, open-source search self-hosted search engine that you can run on your machine or server. The app is written using the Go programming language for better performance. Read more Also: MinIO is an open-source multi-cloud object storage for Amazon S3 for enterprise

EasyOS: CONFIG_TASK_DELAY_ACCT, ZRAM, and Ventoy

  • iotop partly broken in Easy Dunfell and Bookworm

    Running iotop (from "System" menu), there is a message: CONFIG_TASK_DELAY_ACCT not enabled in kernel, cannot determine SWAPIN and IO This problem arrived with the 5.15 kernel. It is configured with CONFIG_TASK_DELAY_ACCT, but is not activated. It has to be activated with a kernel commandline parameter. Apparently, this change was made because this feature imposes a very slight performance overhead on I/O.

  • Zram with lz4 compression in kernel

    Oh man, I recompiled the kernel yet again! Having very recently become enamoured of lz4, I saw that zram only has lzo and lzo-rle compression enabled. So, have also enabled lz4.

  • Simpler labels for desktop icons
  • Using EasyOS with Ventoy

    If you want to put EasyOS into Ventoy, it used to work -- only just -- now doesn't. The Ventoy website has a tick alongside EasyOS, meaning it works. However, there is this problem... When Easy is on its own on a USB-stick, at first bootup, the ext4 working-partition is expanded to fill the drive, then it is populated. That population includes 'vmlinuz', 'initrd' and 'easy.sfs' copied from the boot-partition to the working-partition.

SUSE: seidl, SUSE Manager, and SUSECON Digital 22

  • seidl - display current SUSE publiccloud images in your terminal - openQA bites

    seidl is a small pint query utility designed to easily list the current publiccloud images in the terminal. Pint (Public Cloud Information Tracker) is the SUSE service to provide data about the current state of publiccloud images across all supported public cloud service providers. The public-cloud-info-client is an already existing versitale client, however I find its usage a bit bulky if it comes to the task of displaying the current images. This is where seidl complements the existing client. See for yourself:

  • SUSE Manager 4.3 Public RC is out!

    We are happy to announce our Public Release Candidate for SUSE Manager 4.3!

  • Journey to the Edge at SUSECON Digital 22

    It is just a few short weeks until SUSECON Digital 2022, which goes live June 7-9, and I am thrilled to be delivering the Edge keynote at the show. In support of SUSE’s mission to become the most trusted and secure infrastructure stack in the market I’m going to be discussing why our Edge computing offering stands out in enabling business applications to run where they are best suited.

