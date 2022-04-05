Fedora Family / IBM and Red Hat Leftovers
Downstream automation is here | Packit
As the first step on our way to Fedora users, we need to get the new upstream release to the Fedora dist-git.
5 tips to prevent IT team burnout
During the pandemic shutdown, the concept of 24/7 employee availability became normalized – especially for IT professionals, many of whom who found themselves within reach of their laptops at all times. This new normal led many IT folks to experience burnout, with stress and frustration negatively impacting the quality of their work, their personal relationships, and even their mental health.
As a leader, you can help prevent your IT team from succumbing to burnout. Here are five tips to help ensure that your team stays happy, healthy, and productive.
Hybrid work: 3 technology questions CIOs should be asking [Ed: More buzzwords (about working from home and centrralised office space)]
Hybrid work is here to stay, as workers around the globe are now insisting on that flexibility. According to a Frost & Sullivan survey of global IT decision-makers, 93 percent of business leaders expect one-quarter or more of their employees to work from home moving forward, with most likely moving between home and the office.
As we look to assess the impact of this new way of working, CIOs need to set guidelines for what their hybrid workplace will look like and determine how they can help employees and employers navigate new workflows effectively and productively. Here are some questions to help start that process.
Use this open source screen reader on Windows [Ed: Red Hat promoting Microsoft Windows stuff]
Near zero marginal cost societies and the impact on why we work
I have read Jeremy Rifkin's book The Zero Marginal Cost Society: The Internet of Things, the Collaborative Commons, and the Eclipse of Capitalism, which has a strong connection to open organization principles, particularly community building. Rifkin also writes about the future of green energy generation and energy use in logistics. This is the second of three articles in this series. In my previous article, I examined the Collaborative Commons. In this article, I look at its impact on energy production and supply.
Within the next 25 years, Rifkin believes most of our energy for home heating, running appliances, powering businesses, driving vehicles, and operating the whole economy will be nearly free with on-site power solar, wind and geothermal energy generation. This is starting already, through both individual and micropower plants. The payback is around two to eight years.
Manage JMX credentials on Kubernetes with Cryostat 2.1
Cryostat is a tool for managing JDK Flight Recorder data on Kubernetes. If you have Java Management Extensions (JMX) authentication enabled on your containerized Java Virtual Machines (JVMs), Cryostat will prompt you to enter your JMX credentials before it can access the JDK flight recordings on your target JVMs. On the Cryostat console, the Automated Rules, Recordings, and Events tabs will require you to enter your JMX credentials if you want to view existing flight recordings or perform a recording operation on a target with JMX authentication enabled. When monitoring multiple target JVMs with Cryostat features such as automatic rules, you may want Cryostat to remember and reuse your JMX credentials for each target connection.
Approaches to implementing multi-tenancy in SaaS applications
The SaaS architecture checklist is a series of articles that cover the software and deployment considerations for Software as a Service (SaaS) applications. This article discusses architectural approaches for separating and isolating SaaS tenants to provide multi-tenancy, the provisioning of services to multiple clients in different organizations. For the approaches, the type and level of isolation provided are compared, along with their tradeoffs.
The approaches laid out in different sections of the article are not mutually exclusive and can be combined to provide the levels of separation and isolation necessary to satisfy the requirements of your SaaS customers and markets. We'll also discuss how to incorporate existing single-tenant applications into a SaaS environment.
