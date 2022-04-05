Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Fedora Family / IBM and Red Hat Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 19th of May 2022 04:32:50 PM Filed under
Red Hat

  • Downstream automation is here | Packit

    As the first step on our way to Fedora users, we need to get the new upstream release to the Fedora dist-git.

  • 5 tips to prevent IT team burnout

    During the pandemic shutdown, the concept of 24/7 employee availability became normalized – especially for IT professionals, many of whom who found themselves within reach of their laptops at all times. This new normal led many IT folks to experience burnout, with stress and frustration negatively impacting the quality of their work, their personal relationships, and even their mental health.

    As a leader, you can help prevent your IT team from succumbing to burnout. Here are five tips to help ensure that your team stays happy, healthy, and productive.

  • Hybrid work: 3 technology questions CIOs should be asking [Ed: More buzzwords (about working from home and centrralised office space)]

    Hybrid work is here to stay, as workers around the globe are now insisting on that flexibility. According to a Frost & Sullivan survey of global IT decision-makers, 93 percent of business leaders expect one-quarter or more of their employees to work from home moving forward, with most likely moving between home and the office.

    As we look to assess the impact of this new way of working, CIOs need to set guidelines for what their hybrid workplace will look like and determine how they can help employees and employers navigate new workflows effectively and productively. Here are some questions to help start that process.

  • Use this open source screen reader on Windows [Ed: Red Hat promoting Microsoft Windows stuff]
  • Near zero marginal cost societies and the impact on why we work

    I have read Jeremy Rifkin's book The Zero Marginal Cost Society: The Internet of Things, the Collaborative Commons, and the Eclipse of Capitalism, which has a strong connection to open organization principles, particularly community building. Rifkin also writes about the future of green energy generation and energy use in logistics. This is the second of three articles in this series. In my previous article, I examined the Collaborative Commons. In this article, I look at its impact on energy production and supply.

    Within the next 25 years, Rifkin believes most of our energy for home heating, running appliances, powering businesses, driving vehicles, and operating the whole economy will be nearly free with on-site power solar, wind and geothermal energy generation. This is starting already, through both individual and micropower plants. The payback is around two to eight years.

  • Manage JMX credentials on Kubernetes with Cryostat 2.1

    Cryostat is a tool for managing JDK Flight Recorder data on Kubernetes. If you have Java Management Extensions (JMX) authentication enabled on your containerized Java Virtual Machines (JVMs), Cryostat will prompt you to enter your JMX credentials before it can access the JDK flight recordings on your target JVMs. On the Cryostat console, the Automated Rules, Recordings, and Events tabs will require you to enter your JMX credentials if you want to view existing flight recordings or perform a recording operation on a target with JMX authentication enabled. When monitoring multiple target JVMs with Cryostat features such as automatic rules, you may want Cryostat to remember and reuse your JMX credentials for each target connection.

  • Approaches to implementing multi-tenancy in SaaS applications

    The SaaS architecture checklist is a series of articles that cover the software and deployment considerations for Software as a Service (SaaS) applications. This article discusses architectural approaches for separating and isolating SaaS tenants to provide multi-tenancy, the provisioning of services to multiple clients in different organizations. For the approaches, the type and level of isolation provided are compared, along with their tradeoffs.

    The approaches laid out in different sections of the article are not mutually exclusive and can be combined to provide the levels of separation and isolation necessary to satisfy the requirements of your SaaS customers and markets. We'll also discuss how to incorporate existing single-tenant applications into a SaaS environment.

»

More in Tux Machines

Videos/Shows: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9, The Linux Link Tech Show, Bad Voltage, and BSD Now

today's howtos

  • GNU Linux (distro independent) – how to set fixed ip (brute force overwrite) – temporarily (also possible for DNS)

    this is a quick bash hack, to set an additional fixed ip to the user’s interface, this will (brute force) OVERWRITE all mess done by network managers of various origins: (there should be only one config file to config network settings and it is: /etc/network/interfaces, instead of 10x entities inventing it’s own standard, confusing the heck out of users, just keep the standard that is already there?)

  • How to Enable More Multi-Touch Gestures in Ubuntu 22.04 GNOME 42 | UbuntuHandbook

    This simple tutorial shows how to enable 3-finger & 4-finger multi-touch gestures in Ubuntu 22.04, Fedora 36 and other Linux with GNOME 40+, while the desktop by default supports only few gestures.

  • How to Install Open Source osTicket on Ubuntu 20.04

    A server can contain many important business applications. These applications can help us to deploy even a support ticket system to better manage the technical service of a company. Today, you will learn how to install osTicket on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to Install and Use Bitwarden on Linux

    A password manager is an application that lets you generate new passwords and store existing ones securely. It eliminates the need to create and remember strong and complex passwords yourself for all your accounts. Depending on the device and operating system you're using, you can find all kinds of password managers. Bitwarden is a free-to-use password manager that comes with all the essential password management features. Follow along to learn how to install and set up Bitwarden on Linux.

  • How to install Borgmatic for easy Linux server backups | TechRepublic

    Do you have a reliable backup solution running on your Linux servers? If not, what’s your plan for disaster recovery? The word “disaster” alone should be enough to help you realize backups are an absolutely crucial part of your organization. If you’re in the market for a new Linux backup solution, there’s a lesser-known solution that does an outstanding job, and it’s fairly easy to install and configure. That solution is Borgmatic. This simple, configuration-driven backup solution protects your files (and even databases) with client-side encryption and even offers third-party integration for things like monitoring. I want to walk you through the process of installing Borgmatic on Ubuntu Server 22.04. When complete, you should feel confident your important data is regularly being backed up.

  • How to install the Caddy web server on Ubuntu Server 22.04 | TechRepublic

    Caddy is a powerful open-source web server, written in Go, that can be used to host web applications in a production environment. Caddy features built-in automated TLS certificate renewals, OSCP stapling, static file serving, reverse proxy, Kubernetes ingress and much more. Caddy can be run as a stand-alone web server, an app server or even within containers. In this tutorial, I’m going to walk you through the steps of installing Caddy on Ubuntu Server 22.04 and then how to create a simple, static site.

Jive Search is your private self-hosted search engine

Ever wanted your own search engine that you can host, control and make sure your searches are not leaked or recorded?. Then it is time to check Jive Search. Jive Search is a free, open-source search self-hosted search engine that you can run on your machine or server. The app is written using the Go programming language for better performance. Read more Also: MinIO is an open-source multi-cloud object storage for Amazon S3 for enterprise

EasyOS: CONFIG_TASK_DELAY_ACCT, ZRAM, and Ventoy

  • iotop partly broken in Easy Dunfell and Bookworm

    Running iotop (from "System" menu), there is a message: CONFIG_TASK_DELAY_ACCT not enabled in kernel, cannot determine SWAPIN and IO This problem arrived with the 5.15 kernel. It is configured with CONFIG_TASK_DELAY_ACCT, but is not activated. It has to be activated with a kernel commandline parameter. Apparently, this change was made because this feature imposes a very slight performance overhead on I/O.

  • Zram with lz4 compression in kernel

    Oh man, I recompiled the kernel yet again! Having very recently become enamoured of lz4, I saw that zram only has lzo and lzo-rle compression enabled. So, have also enabled lz4.

  • Simpler labels for desktop icons
  • Using EasyOS with Ventoy

    If you want to put EasyOS into Ventoy, it used to work -- only just -- now doesn't. The Ventoy website has a tick alongside EasyOS, meaning it works. However, there is this problem... When Easy is on its own on a USB-stick, at first bootup, the ext4 working-partition is expanded to fill the drive, then it is populated. That population includes 'vmlinuz', 'initrd' and 'easy.sfs' copied from the boot-partition to the working-partition.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6