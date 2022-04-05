Videos/Shows: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9, The Linux Link Tech Show, Bad Voltage, and BSD Now
-
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
Stuart Langridge, Jono Bacon, and special guest star Jorge Castro present Bad Voltage, in which those of the team not currently having fun on a beach in Spain dig into the latest tech news, including (but not limited to)...
-
OpenBSD is the Perfect OS post Nuclear Apocalypse, Multiprocess support for LLDB, porting the new Hare compiler to OpenBSD, Writing my first OpenBSD game using Godot, FreeBSD 13 on Thinkpad T460s, and more.
today's howtos
-
this is a quick bash hack, to set an additional fixed ip to the user’s interface, this will (brute force) OVERWRITE all mess done by network managers of various origins:
(there should be only one config file to config network settings and it is: /etc/network/interfaces, instead of 10x entities inventing it’s own standard, confusing the heck out of users, just keep the standard that is already there?)
-
This simple tutorial shows how to enable 3-finger & 4-finger multi-touch gestures in Ubuntu 22.04, Fedora 36 and other Linux with GNOME 40+, while the desktop by default supports only few gestures.
-
A server can contain many important business applications. These applications can help us to deploy even a support ticket system to better manage the technical service of a company. Today, you will learn how to install osTicket on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
A password manager is an application that lets you generate new passwords and store existing ones securely. It eliminates the need to create and remember strong and complex passwords yourself for all your accounts.
Depending on the device and operating system you're using, you can find all kinds of password managers. Bitwarden is a free-to-use password manager that comes with all the essential password management features.
Follow along to learn how to install and set up Bitwarden on Linux.
-
Do you have a reliable backup solution running on your Linux servers? If not, what’s your plan for disaster recovery? The word “disaster” alone should be enough to help you realize backups are an absolutely crucial part of your organization.
If you’re in the market for a new Linux backup solution, there’s a lesser-known solution that does an outstanding job, and it’s fairly easy to install and configure. That solution is Borgmatic. This simple, configuration-driven backup solution protects your files (and even databases) with client-side encryption and even offers third-party integration for things like monitoring.
I want to walk you through the process of installing Borgmatic on Ubuntu Server 22.04. When complete, you should feel confident your important data is regularly being backed up.
-
Caddy is a powerful open-source web server, written in Go, that can be used to host web applications in a production environment. Caddy features built-in automated TLS certificate renewals, OSCP stapling, static file serving, reverse proxy, Kubernetes ingress and much more. Caddy can be run as a stand-alone web server, an app server or even within containers.
In this tutorial, I’m going to walk you through the steps of installing Caddy on Ubuntu Server 22.04 and then how to create a simple, static site.
Jive Search is your private self-hosted search engine
Ever wanted your own search engine that you can host, control and make sure your searches are not leaked or recorded?. Then it is time to check Jive Search.
Jive Search is a free, open-source search self-hosted search engine that you can run on your machine or server. The app is written using the Go programming language for better performance.
Also: MinIO is an open-source multi-cloud object storage for Amazon S3 for enterprise
EasyOS: CONFIG_TASK_DELAY_ACCT, ZRAM, and Ventoy
-
Running iotop (from "System" menu), there is a message:
CONFIG_TASK_DELAY_ACCT not enabled in kernel, cannot determine SWAPIN and IO
This problem arrived with the 5.15 kernel. It is configured with CONFIG_TASK_DELAY_ACCT, but is not activated. It has to be activated with a kernel commandline parameter. Apparently, this change was made because this feature imposes a very slight performance overhead on I/O.
-
Oh man, I recompiled the kernel yet again!
Having very recently become enamoured of lz4, I saw that zram only has lzo and lzo-rle compression enabled. So, have also enabled lz4.
-
If you want to put EasyOS into Ventoy, it used to work -- only just -- now doesn't.
The Ventoy website has a tick alongside EasyOS, meaning it works. However, there is this problem...
When Easy is on its own on a USB-stick, at first bootup, the ext4 working-partition is expanded to fill the drive, then it is populated. That population includes 'vmlinuz', 'initrd' and 'easy.sfs' copied from the boot-partition to the working-partition.
