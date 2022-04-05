Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Thursday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (microcode_ctl, rubygem-nokogiri, and vim), Mageia (htmldoc, python-django, and python-oslo-utils), Red Hat (container-tools:2.0, kernel, kernel-rt, kpatch-patch, and pcs), SUSE (ardana-barbican, grafana, openstack-barbican, openstack-cinder, openstack-heat-gbp, openstack-horizon-plugin-gbp-ui, openstack-ironic, openstack-keystone, openstack-neutron-gbp, python-lxml, release-notes-suse-openstack-cloud, autotrace, curl, firefox, libslirp, php7, poppler, slurm_20_11, and ucode-intel), and Ubuntu (bind9, gnome-control-center, and libxrandr).
-
Apple Safari, Microsoft Windows 11 & Teams, Hacked During $800,000 0-Day Fest [Ed: Microsoft puts back doors in its things, so security is never the goal, nor is it accomplished]
-
Red Hat Kubernetes security report finds people are the problem
Kubernetes, despite being widely regarded as an important technology by IT leaders, continues to pose problems for those deploying it. And the problem, apparently, is us.
The open source container orchestration software, being used or evaluated by 96 per cent of organizations surveyed [PDF] last year by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, has a reputation for complexity.
Witness the sarcasm: "Kubernetes is so easy to use that a company devoted solely to troubleshooting issues with it has raised $67 million," quipped Corey Quinn, chief cloud economist at IT consultancy The Duckbill Group, in a Twitter post on Monday referencing investment in a startup called Komodor. And the consequences of the software's complication can be seen in the difficulties reported by those using it.
-
CISA Releases Analysis of FY21 Risk and Vulnerability Assessments | CISA
CISA has released an analysis and infographic detailing the findings from the 112 Risk and Vulnerability Assessments (RVAs) conducted across multiple sectors in Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21).
-
ISC Releases Security Advisory for BIND
The Internet Systems Consortium (ISC) has released a security advisory that addresses a vulnerability affecting version 9.18.0 of ISC Berkeley Internet Name Domain (BIND). A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability to cause a denial-of-service condition.
-
CVE-2022-1183: Destroying a TLS session early causes assertion failure
An assertion failure can be triggered if a TLS connection to a configured http TLS listener with a defined endpoint is destroyed too early.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 281 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Videos/Shows: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9, The Linux Link Tech Show, Bad Voltage, and BSD Now
today's howtos
Jive Search is your private self-hosted search engine
Ever wanted your own search engine that you can host, control and make sure your searches are not leaked or recorded?. Then it is time to check Jive Search. Jive Search is a free, open-source search self-hosted search engine that you can run on your machine or server. The app is written using the Go programming language for better performance. Also: MinIO is an open-source multi-cloud object storage for Amazon S3 for enterprise
EasyOS: CONFIG_TASK_DELAY_ACCT, ZRAM, and Ventoy
Recent comments
1 hour 53 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 53 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
3 hours 36 min ago
4 hours 40 min ago
4 hours 44 min ago
10 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 10 min ago