The tail command is native to Unix-like operating systems, BSD and FreeDOS. It is even now ported to Windows as a part of the unxutils package.

In Linux, it is shipped as a part of the package GNU coreutils.

The tail command outputs the “tail” (end) of a file or piped data.

By default, it prints out the last ten lines of what gets passed to it. You can use other options instead of the default behavior.

This article will explain how to use tail command, both the default behavior of tail and the options.

Why tail in the first place? Many programs write their recent status at the end of what’s called a log file, so it is great to have a shortcut to view the end of the file instead of scrolling down a huge file.