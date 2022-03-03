today's howtos
How to play The Long Dark on Linux
The Long Dark is an FPS survival video game developed and published by Hinterland Studios. The game was released on Linux, Windows, MacOS, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Here’s how to play it on your Linux desktop or laptop.
How to manage your Debian install with Smxi
The Smxi script is an excellent tool for Debian users. Users can automatically install GPU drivers (and patches), install desktop environments, software, system-clean up, and more with ease.
If you’re looking to simplify the maintenance on your Debian Linux workstation, personal computer, or home server, this app is for you. Follow this guide to learn how to manage your Debian install with Smxi.
GNU Linux (Debian 11) – Brother HL-5450DN reliable Black and White Laser printer – that works out of the box with cups – filter those laser printers
How to play Don’t Starve Together on Linux
Don’t Starve Together is a free multiplayer expansion to the survival game “Don’t Starve.” Players work together to survive in the game so they “don’t starve.” Here’s how to play Don’t Starve Together on your Linux PC.
How to Add Comments to IPTables Rules
Most distro's have made firewalld, UFW, or some other fancy program their default firewalls. However, in my opinion IPTables/Netfilter still reigns supreme. I find it to be the best tool for the job on 90% of systems I work on. Although a firewall configuration with a lot of rules can still be difficult to read. Just like a long script, it is helpful to put comments. These comments allow others to easily identify what the rules do, especially if you are using specific source IP addresses. So in this Linux quick tip we will show you how to easily add comments to IPTables rules.
If you are unfamiliar with IPTables, you can read "Basics of IPTables".
Install and Setup VeraCrypt on Rocky Linux
In this guide, we are going to learn how to install and setup VeraCrypt on Rocky Linux. VeraCrypt, a fork of TrueCrypt, is a free and open source on-the-fly disk encryption (OTFE) tool.
How to Install Google Chrome on AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux
This tutorial will cover installing the Google Chrome web browser on AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux in a few easy-to-follow steps.
Google Chrome is a modern web browser that is fast, simple, and safe. However, because it is not an open-source browser, it is rarely included by default on any Linux distribution and is usually not available for installation from official repositories.
This is also true for AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux. If you have either distribution installed, you will not find the Google Chrome browser in their official repositories.
Linux Tail Command (With Examples) - ByteXD
The tail command is native to Unix-like operating systems, BSD and FreeDOS. It is even now ported to Windows as a part of the unxutils package.
In Linux, it is shipped as a part of the package GNU coreutils.
The tail command outputs the “tail” (end) of a file or piped data.
By default, it prints out the last ten lines of what gets passed to it. You can use other options instead of the default behavior.
This article will explain how to use tail command, both the default behavior of tail and the options.
Why tail in the first place? Many programs write their recent status at the end of what’s called a log file, so it is great to have a shortcut to view the end of the file instead of scrolling down a huge file.
