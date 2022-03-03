today's howtos
In this guide, we are going to learn how to install VeraCrypt on Debian 11. VeraCrypt, a fork of TrueCrypt, is a free and open source on-the-fly disk encryption (OTFE) tool.
Every process running on your desktop uses system calls to communicate with the OS. Using strace, you can track such system calls easily.
Today we are looking at how to install FL Studio 20.9.2.2907 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Learn how to install WineHQ on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS using the steps below. JellyFish Jammy If you’re unfamiliar with Wine, it stands for Wine Is Not an Emulator and is a tool that enables us to utilize Windows applications on Linux. Wine does not need a Windows installation on your computer to run applications written for Windows.
Videos: GTK, Nvidia, and More
A couple of months back, I did a video on creating my very first GTK app using Haskell. And it was a lot of fun! So let's continue along on this journey. Today, I'm creating a GTK app in less than an hour from start to finish using Haskell. You can do this too! You won't need to really know much about GTK or Haskell to follow along with me for this one.
Nvidia has been receiving a lot of positive responses on there open source driver project but they've also had plenty of people trolling the repo and if you're one of the people doing this please stop, you're not helping anyone.
Why Google's new open-source security effort might fall a bit short, the Arch snag this week, a big win for Right to Repair, and why you might soon have a new favorite filesystem.
Security, Fear-mongering, and Openwashing
The Apache Log4j Log4Shell bug is one of the most critical vulnerabilities in the history of cybersecurity.
Linux users in need of a proper VPN service, rejoice! Surfshark has just launched its very own Linux VPN with a full-blown graphic user interface (GUI). Now, for the first time ever, Linux users can enjoy the same level of user-friendliness, functionalities, and benefits, as VPN users on other operating systems do.
Open Source Software Security: Turning Sand into Concrete [Ed: The 'Linux' Foundation lets proprietary software companies which attack security and sometimes attack Linux... speak 'for' it]
Today we joined the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), Linux Foundation and industry leaders for a meeting to continue progressing the open source software security initiatives discussed during January’s White House Summit on Open Source Security. During this meeting, Google announced the creation of its new “Open Source Maintenance Crew” — a dedicated staff of Google engineers who will work closely with upstream maintainers on improving the security of critical open source projects. In addition to this initiative, we contributed ideas and participated in discussions on improving the security and trustworthiness of open source software.
The Long Dark is an FPS survival video game developed and published by Hinterland Studios. The game was released on Linux, Windows, MacOS, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Here’s how to play it on your Linux desktop or laptop.
The Smxi script is an excellent tool for Debian users. Users can automatically install GPU drivers (and patches), install desktop environments, software, system-clean up, and more with ease.
If you’re looking to simplify the maintenance on your Debian Linux workstation, personal computer, or home server, this app is for you. Follow this guide to learn how to manage your Debian install with Smxi.
Don’t Starve Together is a free multiplayer expansion to the survival game “Don’t Starve.” Players work together to survive in the game so they “don’t starve.” Here’s how to play Don’t Starve Together on your Linux PC.
Most distro's have made firewalld, UFW, or some other fancy program their default firewalls. However, in my opinion IPTables/Netfilter still reigns supreme. I find it to be the best tool for the job on 90% of systems I work on. Although a firewall configuration with a lot of rules can still be difficult to read. Just like a long script, it is helpful to put comments. These comments allow others to easily identify what the rules do, especially if you are using specific source IP addresses. So in this Linux quick tip we will show you how to easily add comments to IPTables rules.
If you are unfamiliar with IPTables, you can read "Basics of IPTables".
In this guide, we are going to learn how to install and setup VeraCrypt on Rocky Linux. VeraCrypt, a fork of TrueCrypt, is a free and open source on-the-fly disk encryption (OTFE) tool.
This tutorial will cover installing the Google Chrome web browser on AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux in a few easy-to-follow steps.
Google Chrome is a modern web browser that is fast, simple, and safe. However, because it is not an open-source browser, it is rarely included by default on any Linux distribution and is usually not available for installation from official repositories.
This is also true for AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux. If you have either distribution installed, you will not find the Google Chrome browser in their official repositories.
The tail command is native to Unix-like operating systems, BSD and FreeDOS. It is even now ported to Windows as a part of the unxutils package.
In Linux, it is shipped as a part of the package GNU coreutils.
The tail command outputs the “tail” (end) of a file or piped data.
By default, it prints out the last ten lines of what gets passed to it. You can use other options instead of the default behavior.
This article will explain how to use tail command, both the default behavior of tail and the options.
Why tail in the first place? Many programs write their recent status at the end of what’s called a log file, so it is great to have a shortcut to view the end of the file instead of scrolling down a huge file.
