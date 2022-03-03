Software: Inkscape, Docspell, and Organize
-
What Is Inkscape and What Can You Do With It?
The first time I heard the word Inkscape, I thought it was Ink-escape, alluding to the ease of use of the software, just like an imaginary ink escaping from your mind to the software to bring forth the magnificent design ideas from your imagination.
I was disappointed to know it wasn’t the idea behind the name, but fortunately the software is as easy to use as I imagined.
And the name is combined from two words “ink” and “scape”; ink is used for final products in design, so suggesting the practical aspect of the software that it is used for creating ready-for-use illustrations and designs, and scape denoting a scene of a large number of objects, thus alludes to the object-oriented nature to vector graphics.
Inkscape is an open-source vector graphics editor.
What are vector graphics? Vector graphics, opposing to raster graphics, use mathematical equations to describe paths and objects instead of pixels, which leads to unlimited resolution, yes! No matter how you zoom in; these don’t pixelate.
Inkscape is free of charge, meaning that you don’t pay a dime to download and use Inkscape.
Now you may think that most open-source applications are counter-productive; because they don’t have enough features. But I am telling you, that is not the case with Inkscape.
-
Docspell is a machine learning powered document management system (DMS)
Docspell is a personal document organizer. Or sometimes called a "Document Management System" (DMS). You'll need a scanner to convert your papers into files. Docspell can then assist in organizing the resulting mess .
It can unify your files from scanners, emails and other sources. It is targeted for home use, i.e. families, households and also for smaller groups/companies.
To summarize, Docspell assists you in organizing your piles of documents, resulting from scanners, e-mails and other sources with miminal effort.
[...]
Docspell is free software, distributed under the AGPLv3 or later.
-
Organize is an open-source file management automation tool
Organize is a unique and amazing software package that helps you organize your messy desktop, downloads, documents, and keep track of all of your important files.
It is built with the Python programming language and runs smoothly on Windows, Linux, and macOS.
Organize allows you to setup automated rules that works to copy and organize your files in a snap. As an example, let's say you are taking many screenshots by day, Organize will copy and mark the screenshots in certain directly according to the rule you set.
Organize is created by Thomas Feldmann a software engineer from Germany.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 304 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Videos: GTK, Nvidia, and More
Security, Fear-mongering, and Openwashing
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 30 min ago
8 hours 5 min ago
8 hours 9 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 14 min ago
9 hours 42 min ago
9 hours 49 min ago
10 hours 52 min ago
10 hours 56 min ago
16 hours 14 min ago