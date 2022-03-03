Language Selection

Software: Inkscape, Docspell, and Organize

Software
  • What Is Inkscape and What Can You Do With It?

    The first time I heard the word Inkscape, I thought it was Ink-escape, alluding to the ease of use of the software, just like an imaginary ink escaping from your mind to the software to bring forth the magnificent design ideas from your imagination.

    I was disappointed to know it wasn’t the idea behind the name, but fortunately the software is as easy to use as I imagined.
    And the name is combined from two words “ink” and “scape”; ink is used for final products in design, so suggesting the practical aspect of the software that it is used for creating ready-for-use illustrations and designs, and scape denoting a scene of a large number of objects, thus alludes to the object-oriented nature to vector graphics.

    Inkscape is an open-source vector graphics editor.

    What are vector graphics? Vector graphics, opposing to raster graphics, use mathematical equations to describe paths and objects instead of pixels, which leads to unlimited resolution, yes! No matter how you zoom in; these don’t pixelate.
    Inkscape is free of charge, meaning that you don’t pay a dime to download and use Inkscape.

    Now you may think that most open-source applications are counter-productive; because they don’t have enough features. But I am telling you, that is not the case with Inkscape.

  • Docspell is a machine learning powered document management system (DMS)

    Docspell is a personal document organizer. Or sometimes called a "Document Management System" (DMS). You'll need a scanner to convert your papers into files. Docspell can then assist in organizing the resulting mess .

    It can unify your files from scanners, emails and other sources. It is targeted for home use, i.e. families, households and also for smaller groups/companies.

    To summarize, Docspell assists you in organizing your piles of documents, resulting from scanners, e-mails and other sources with miminal effort.

    [...]

    Docspell is free software, distributed under the AGPLv3 or later.

  • Organize is an open-source file management automation tool

    Organize is a unique and amazing software package that helps you organize your messy desktop, downloads, documents, and keep track of all of your important files.

    It is built with the Python programming language and runs smoothly on Windows, Linux, and macOS.

    Organize allows you to setup automated rules that works to copy and organize your files in a snap. As an example, let's say you are taking many screenshots by day, Organize will copy and mark the screenshots in certain directly according to the rule you set.

    Organize is created by Thomas Feldmann a software engineer from Germany.

  • How to play The Long Dark on Linux

    The Long Dark is an FPS survival video game developed and published by Hinterland Studios. The game was released on Linux, Windows, MacOS, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Here’s how to play it on your Linux desktop or laptop.

  • How to manage your Debian install with Smxi

    The Smxi script is an excellent tool for Debian users. Users can automatically install GPU drivers (and patches), install desktop environments, software, system-clean up, and more with ease. If you’re looking to simplify the maintenance on your Debian Linux workstation, personal computer, or home server, this app is for you. Follow this guide to learn how to manage your Debian install with Smxi.

  • GNU Linux (Debian 11) – Brother HL-5450DN reliable Black and White Laser printer – that works out of the box with cups – filter those laser printers
  • How to play Don’t Starve Together on Linux

    Don’t Starve Together is a free multiplayer expansion to the survival game “Don’t Starve.” Players work together to survive in the game so they “don’t starve.” Here’s how to play Don’t Starve Together on your Linux PC.

  • How to Add Comments to IPTables Rules

    Most distro's have made firewalld, UFW, or some other fancy program their default firewalls. However, in my opinion IPTables/Netfilter still reigns supreme. I find it to be the best tool for the job on 90% of systems I work on. Although a firewall configuration with a lot of rules can still be difficult to read. Just like a long script, it is helpful to put comments. These comments allow others to easily identify what the rules do, especially if you are using specific source IP addresses. So in this Linux quick tip we will show you how to easily add comments to IPTables rules. If you are unfamiliar with IPTables, you can read "Basics of IPTables".

  • Install and Setup VeraCrypt on Rocky Linux

    In this guide, we are going to learn how to install and setup VeraCrypt on Rocky Linux. VeraCrypt, a fork of TrueCrypt, is a free and open source on-the-fly disk encryption (OTFE) tool.

  • How to Install Google Chrome on AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux

    This tutorial will cover installing the Google Chrome web browser on AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux in a few easy-to-follow steps. Google Chrome is a modern web browser that is fast, simple, and safe. However, because it is not an open-source browser, it is rarely included by default on any Linux distribution and is usually not available for installation from official repositories. This is also true for AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux. If you have either distribution installed, you will not find the Google Chrome browser in their official repositories.

  • Linux Tail Command (With Examples) - ByteXD

    The tail command is native to Unix-like operating systems, BSD and FreeDOS. It is even now ported to Windows as a part of the unxutils package. In Linux, it is shipped as a part of the package GNU coreutils. The tail command outputs the “tail” (end) of a file or piped data. By default, it prints out the last ten lines of what gets passed to it. You can use other options instead of the default behavior. This article will explain how to use tail command, both the default behavior of tail and the options. Why tail in the first place? Many programs write their recent status at the end of what’s called a log file, so it is great to have a shortcut to view the end of the file instead of scrolling down a huge file.

