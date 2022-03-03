Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Friday 20th of May 2022
Development
  • Perl Weekly Challenge 165: Line of Best Fit
  • My Favorite Modules: Time::Piece | Tom Wyant [blogs.perl.org]

    Time::Piece is a date/time module that replaces the built-in functions gmtime() and localtime(). The replaced functions return a Time::Piece object, with accessors for the compontents of the time. Time::Piece also provides formatting, parsing, and arithmetic.

    This module has been in core since Perl 5.9.5. I was able to get it to pass tests as far back as 5.8.1, though not 5.8.0 or 5.6.2.

  • case insensitive string comparisons in C

    Back in 2008, I had a revelation when it dawned on me that the POSIX function called strcasecmp() compares strings case insensitively, but locale dependent. Because of this, “file” and “FILE” is not actually a case insensitive match in Turkish but is a match in most other locales. curl would sometimes fail in mysterious ways due to this. Mysterious to the users, now we know why.

    Of course this behavior was no secret. The knowledge about this problem was widespread already then. It was just me who hadn’t realized this yet.

  • Joerg Jaspert: Rust? Munin? munin-plugin…

    Sooo, some time ago I had to rewrite a munin plugin from Shell to Rust, due to the shell version going crazy after some runtime and using up a CPU all for its own. Sure, it only did that on Systems with Oracle Database installed, so that monster seems to be bad (who would have guessed?), but somehow I had to fixup this plugin and wasn’t allowed to drop that wannabe-database.

    A while later I wrote a plugin to graph Fibre Channel Host data, and then Network interface statistics, all with a one-second resolution for the graphs, to allow one to zoom in and see every spike. Not have RRD round of the interesting parts.

    As one can imagine, that turns out to be a lot of very similar code - after all, most of the difference is in the graph config statements and actual data gathering, but the rest of code is just the same.

  • The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.61.0

    The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.61.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

  • Rust 1.61.0 released [LWN.net]

    Version 1.61.0 of the Rust language has been released. Changes this time around include more flexibility in main-program exit codes, a number of new features for const functions, a number of newly stabilized APIs, and more.

  • Meander Coil++ enables safe, wireless power transmission | Arduino Blog

    Modern wearable devices have allowed for a wide array of smart technologies to become mobile, including health tracking, receiving notifications, and much more. But due to their small battery size, they often run out of charge within a day or two, thus requiring frequent charging. This problem is what inspired a group of students from the University of Tokyo to create the Meander Coil++ project with the goal of enabling watt-scale wireless power transmission while also remaining safe.

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

Videos: GTK, Nvidia, and More

Security, Fear-mongering, and Openwashing

today's howtos

  • How to play The Long Dark on Linux

    The Long Dark is an FPS survival video game developed and published by Hinterland Studios. The game was released on Linux, Windows, MacOS, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Here’s how to play it on your Linux desktop or laptop.

  • How to manage your Debian install with Smxi

    The Smxi script is an excellent tool for Debian users. Users can automatically install GPU drivers (and patches), install desktop environments, software, system-clean up, and more with ease. If you’re looking to simplify the maintenance on your Debian Linux workstation, personal computer, or home server, this app is for you. Follow this guide to learn how to manage your Debian install with Smxi.

  • GNU Linux (Debian 11) – Brother HL-5450DN reliable Black and White Laser printer – that works out of the box with cups – filter those laser printers
  • How to play Don’t Starve Together on Linux

    Don’t Starve Together is a free multiplayer expansion to the survival game “Don’t Starve.” Players work together to survive in the game so they “don’t starve.” Here’s how to play Don’t Starve Together on your Linux PC.

  • How to Add Comments to IPTables Rules

    Most distro's have made firewalld, UFW, or some other fancy program their default firewalls. However, in my opinion IPTables/Netfilter still reigns supreme. I find it to be the best tool for the job on 90% of systems I work on. Although a firewall configuration with a lot of rules can still be difficult to read. Just like a long script, it is helpful to put comments. These comments allow others to easily identify what the rules do, especially if you are using specific source IP addresses. So in this Linux quick tip we will show you how to easily add comments to IPTables rules. If you are unfamiliar with IPTables, you can read "Basics of IPTables".

  • Install and Setup VeraCrypt on Rocky Linux

    In this guide, we are going to learn how to install and setup VeraCrypt on Rocky Linux. VeraCrypt, a fork of TrueCrypt, is a free and open source on-the-fly disk encryption (OTFE) tool.

  • How to Install Google Chrome on AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux

    This tutorial will cover installing the Google Chrome web browser on AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux in a few easy-to-follow steps. Google Chrome is a modern web browser that is fast, simple, and safe. However, because it is not an open-source browser, it is rarely included by default on any Linux distribution and is usually not available for installation from official repositories. This is also true for AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux. If you have either distribution installed, you will not find the Google Chrome browser in their official repositories.

  • Linux Tail Command (With Examples) - ByteXD

    The tail command is native to Unix-like operating systems, BSD and FreeDOS. It is even now ported to Windows as a part of the unxutils package. In Linux, it is shipped as a part of the package GNU coreutils. The tail command outputs the “tail” (end) of a file or piped data. By default, it prints out the last ten lines of what gets passed to it. You can use other options instead of the default behavior. This article will explain how to use tail command, both the default behavior of tail and the options. Why tail in the first place? Many programs write their recent status at the end of what’s called a log file, so it is great to have a shortcut to view the end of the file instead of scrolling down a huge file.

