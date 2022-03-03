Programming Leftovers
Perl Weekly Challenge 165: Line of Best Fit
My Favorite Modules: Time::Piece | Tom Wyant [blogs.perl.org]
Time::Piece is a date/time module that replaces the built-in functions gmtime() and localtime(). The replaced functions return a Time::Piece object, with accessors for the compontents of the time. Time::Piece also provides formatting, parsing, and arithmetic.
This module has been in core since Perl 5.9.5. I was able to get it to pass tests as far back as 5.8.1, though not 5.8.0 or 5.6.2.
case insensitive string comparisons in C
Back in 2008, I had a revelation when it dawned on me that the POSIX function called strcasecmp() compares strings case insensitively, but locale dependent. Because of this, “file” and “FILE” is not actually a case insensitive match in Turkish but is a match in most other locales. curl would sometimes fail in mysterious ways due to this. Mysterious to the users, now we know why.
Of course this behavior was no secret. The knowledge about this problem was widespread already then. It was just me who hadn’t realized this yet.
Joerg Jaspert: Rust? Munin? munin-plugin…
Sooo, some time ago I had to rewrite a munin plugin from Shell to Rust, due to the shell version going crazy after some runtime and using up a CPU all for its own. Sure, it only did that on Systems with Oracle Database installed, so that monster seems to be bad (who would have guessed?), but somehow I had to fixup this plugin and wasn’t allowed to drop that wannabe-database.
A while later I wrote a plugin to graph Fibre Channel Host data, and then Network interface statistics, all with a one-second resolution for the graphs, to allow one to zoom in and see every spike. Not have RRD round of the interesting parts.
As one can imagine, that turns out to be a lot of very similar code - after all, most of the difference is in the graph config statements and actual data gathering, but the rest of code is just the same.
The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.61.0
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.61.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
Rust 1.61.0 released [LWN.net]
Version 1.61.0 of the Rust language has been released. Changes this time around include more flexibility in main-program exit codes, a number of new features for const functions, a number of newly stabilized APIs, and more.
Meander Coil++ enables safe, wireless power transmission | Arduino Blog
Modern wearable devices have allowed for a wide array of smart technologies to become mobile, including health tracking, receiving notifications, and much more. But due to their small battery size, they often run out of charge within a day or two, thus requiring frequent charging. This problem is what inspired a group of students from the University of Tokyo to create the Meander Coil++ project with the goal of enabling watt-scale wireless power transmission while also remaining safe.
