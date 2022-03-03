Announcing the release of Oracle Linux 8 Update 6 Oracle is pleased to announce the availability of the Oracle Linux 8 update 6 for the 64-bit Intel, 64-bit AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms. This release includes the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Release 6 Update 3 on the installation image, along with the Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK) for the x86_64 platform. For new installations, UEK R6 is enabled and installed by default and is the default kernel on first boot. UEK R6, the kernel developed, built, and tested by Oracle, is based on the mainline Linux Kernel 5.4 and delivers more innovation than other commercial Linux kernels.

today's howtos How To Install R Programming Language on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install R Programming Language on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, R is an open-source programming language and free software environment for statistical computing and graphical representation. Supported by the R Foundation for Statistical Computing, it is an increasingly popular and extensible language with an active community. R offers many user-generated packages for specific areas of study, which makes it applicable to many fields. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the R Programming Language on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

How to install curl on CentOS 9 Stream cURL is a command available on most Unix-based systems. The main function of cURL is to interact via protocols with URLs. In this way, we can download files and do all kinds of tests. curl is used in command lines or scripts to transfer data. curl is also used in cars, television sets, routers, printers, audio equipment and many more. One of the great advantages of cURL is that it is open source and with a friendly license, we can use it in almost any project.

How To Set Up Linux On Your Chromebook Chrome OS began as a simple browser-based operating system that only ran progressive web and Chrome apps. Over the years, Google's OS has evolved well past its humble origins. Modern Chromebooks support Android apps and the Google Play Store, making them far more versatile than their predecessors. But you can also install Linux on Chrome OS to turn your Chromebook into a true powerhouse. To be clear, Chrome OS is built on Linux, so third-party workarounds for access to the Linux kernel have existed for years, though Google only officially announced the support in 2018 (via Google Blog). The company allows developers and enthusiasts to run Linux-exclusive apps in an integrated, user-friendly environment. The Linux system is "sandboxed," meaning the apps cannot damage or alter your Chrome OS. It's based on Debian 10 (Buster), which uses the APT package manager to install and update your apps (via Google). Note that Linux on Chromebook doesn't offer hardware acceleration or camera support yet. Here's how to set up Linux on your Chromebook.

Backup Kubernetes Cluster Resources to AWS S3 with Velero

How to Install GLPI [IT Asset Management] Tool on RHEL Systems GLPI is a French acronym for ‘Gestionnaire Libre de Parc Informatique‘ or simply ‘Free IT Equipment Manager‘ It’s an open-source IT asset Management, service Desk System, and issue tracking system written in PHP.

How Do I Run as Sudo Root in Fedora A root user has all the administrative access in a Linux OS. Some of the root privileges include removing a file, adding/removing a user account, installing/removing an application, changing file permissions, etc. A standard user does not have this kind of privileges. However, an administrator can grant a standard user sudo privileges to run administrative commands. This way a standard user (non-root user) can run administrative commands without logging in as a root user. The commands then run as if that user is an administrator. This post describes how to run commands as sudo root in Fedora. It will cover the step-by-step process on how to add a user, set a password for it, and then assign it sudo privileges. In the end, we will verify if the user has been granted the sudo privileges and can run the commands as sudo.

How to control screen brightness in Ubuntu 22.04 Are you worried about your screen brightness in Ubuntu 22.04 and want to change it according to your eye comfort? You should need a desktop application called Brightness Controller. It’s a powerful application that includes primary secondary brightness. To ensure eye safety, it includes color temperature control that can easily be set based on your choice. . This article is a guide on how to install Brightness Controller in Ubuntu 22.04.