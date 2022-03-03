Announcing the release of Oracle Linux 8 Update 6
Oracle is pleased to announce the availability of the Oracle Linux 8 update 6 for the 64-bit Intel, 64-bit AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms.
This release includes the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Release 6 Update 3 on the installation image, along with the Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK) for the x86_64 platform. For new installations, UEK R6 is enabled and installed by default and is the default kernel on first boot. UEK R6, the kernel developed, built, and tested by Oracle, is based on the mainline Linux Kernel 5.4 and delivers more innovation than other commercial Linux kernels.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install R Programming Language on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, R is an open-source programming language and free software environment for statistical computing and graphical representation. Supported by the R Foundation for Statistical Computing, it is an increasingly popular and extensible language with an active community. R offers many user-generated packages for specific areas of study, which makes it applicable to many fields.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the R Programming Language on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
cURL is a command available on most Unix-based systems. The main function of cURL is to interact via protocols with URLs. In this way, we can download files and do all kinds of tests.
curl is used in command lines or scripts to transfer data. curl is also used in cars, television sets, routers, printers, audio equipment and many more.
One of the great advantages of cURL is that it is open source and with a friendly license, we can use it in almost any project.
Chrome OS began as a simple browser-based operating system that only ran progressive web and Chrome apps. Over the years, Google's OS has evolved well past its humble origins. Modern Chromebooks support Android apps and the Google Play Store, making them far more versatile than their predecessors. But you can also install Linux on Chrome OS to turn your Chromebook into a true powerhouse.
To be clear, Chrome OS is built on Linux, so third-party workarounds for access to the Linux kernel have existed for years, though Google only officially announced the support in 2018 (via Google Blog). The company allows developers and enthusiasts to run Linux-exclusive apps in an integrated, user-friendly environment. The Linux system is "sandboxed," meaning the apps cannot damage or alter your Chrome OS. It's based on Debian 10 (Buster), which uses the APT package manager to install and update your apps (via Google). Note that Linux on Chromebook doesn't offer hardware acceleration or camera support yet. Here's how to set up Linux on your Chromebook.
GLPI is a French acronym for ‘Gestionnaire Libre de Parc Informatique‘ or simply ‘Free IT Equipment Manager‘ It’s an open-source IT asset Management, service Desk System, and issue tracking system written in PHP.
A root user has all the administrative access in a Linux OS. Some of the root privileges include removing a file, adding/removing a user account, installing/removing an application, changing file permissions, etc. A standard user does not have this kind of privileges. However, an administrator can grant a standard user sudo privileges to run administrative commands. This way a standard user (non-root user) can run administrative commands without logging in as a root user. The commands then run as if that user is an administrator.
This post describes how to run commands as sudo root in Fedora. It will cover the step-by-step process on how to add a user, set a password for it, and then assign it sudo privileges. In the end, we will verify if the user has been granted the sudo privileges and can run the commands as sudo.
Are you worried about your screen brightness in Ubuntu 22.04 and want to change it according to your eye comfort? You should need a desktop application called Brightness Controller. It’s a powerful application that includes primary secondary brightness. To ensure eye safety, it includes color temperature control that can easily be set based on your choice. .
This article is a guide on how to install Brightness Controller in Ubuntu 22.04.
Time::Piece is a date/time module that replaces the built-in functions gmtime() and localtime(). The replaced functions return a Time::Piece object, with accessors for the compontents of the time. Time::Piece also provides formatting, parsing, and arithmetic.
This module has been in core since Perl 5.9.5. I was able to get it to pass tests as far back as 5.8.1, though not 5.8.0 or 5.6.2.
Back in 2008, I had a revelation when it dawned on me that the POSIX function called strcasecmp() compares strings case insensitively, but locale dependent. Because of this, “file” and “FILE” is not actually a case insensitive match in Turkish but is a match in most other locales. curl would sometimes fail in mysterious ways due to this. Mysterious to the users, now we know why.
Of course this behavior was no secret. The knowledge about this problem was widespread already then. It was just me who hadn’t realized this yet.
Sooo, some time ago I had to rewrite a munin plugin from Shell to Rust, due to the shell version going crazy after some runtime and using up a CPU all for its own. Sure, it only did that on Systems with Oracle Database installed, so that monster seems to be bad (who would have guessed?), but somehow I had to fixup this plugin and wasn’t allowed to drop that wannabe-database.
A while later I wrote a plugin to graph Fibre Channel Host data, and then Network interface statistics, all with a one-second resolution for the graphs, to allow one to zoom in and see every spike. Not have RRD round of the interesting parts.
As one can imagine, that turns out to be a lot of very similar code - after all, most of the difference is in the graph config statements and actual data gathering, but the rest of code is just the same.
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.61.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
Version 1.61.0 of the Rust language has been released. Changes this time around include more flexibility in main-program exit codes, a number of new features for const functions, a number of newly stabilized APIs, and more.
Modern wearable devices have allowed for a wide array of smart technologies to become mobile, including health tracking, receiving notifications, and much more. But due to their small battery size, they often run out of charge within a day or two, thus requiring frequent charging. This problem is what inspired a group of students from the University of Tokyo to create the Meander Coil++ project with the goal of enabling watt-scale wireless power transmission while also remaining safe.
Red Hat’s fourth annual The State of Enterprise Open Source report highlights how organizations have adapted to new ways of operating — whether due to external forces or proactive choices — and are selecting methods that provide better competitive advantage.
The report is based on interviews of 1,296 information technology (IT) leaders from 14 countries, presenting an unbiased view of the use of enterprise open source. Respondents stated they have influence over the purchasing decisions within their organization (in app development, app infrastructure, cloud, storage, middleware, server OS or virtualization), and were not informed that Red Hat was the sponsor of the survey. Respondents also needed to be familiar with enterprise open source, and have at least 1% Linux installed at their organizations.
‘Red Hat partners like Arm, Nvidia, Intel and more are creating technologies that are more than just smart servers at the edge. These solutions, with the right strategy and software, they can function as clouds that extend way beyond the confines of the traditional data center,’ Red Hat CEO Paul Cormier says in his Red Hat Summit keynote.
Red Hat President and CEO Paul Cormier has a unique perspective on how his company has evolved from an enterprise Linux vendor to a hybrid cloud purveyor -- he's been with the company for 21 years.
