today's howtos
How to use Terraform to create a vpc network and a Compute instance in GCP
In this guide, we will build a simple compute instance(virtual machine) in Google cloud platform using terraform. Terraform allows you to develop cloud infrastructure by automating repetitive tasks.
If you have a use case where you need to create multiple instances, all of which have different memories, disk sizes, and operating systems, the process of going to the GCP Console UI and manually clicking buttons to set up each server can be tiring and time consuming. Terraform was created to solve that problem. It allows you to have the instructions as code that can be used to plan, deploy, modify, and destroy all of our systems.
How to Install Ansible on Ubuntu 22.04 - Cloudbooklet
Install Ansible on Ubuntu 22.04 and configure it to connect to remote servers to automate several tasks. Ansible is a configuration management tool which offers an architecture that doesn’t require special software to be installed on nodes, using SSH to execute the automation tasks and YAML files to define provisioning details.
In this guide you are going to learn how to install Ansible on a Ubuntu 22.04 server and configure it to connect with remote servers on Google cloud and AWS instances.
Git Bash Delete Directory
On the Linux operating system, a directory is a normal repository for hierarchically storing files like what we do in any other Windows operating system. The /bin/ directory, for example, would keep all executable binary files. On the other hand, Git is a version control system used worldwide to create version records of each file and folder so that any change can be monitored through a local computer as well as a remote desktop. Deleting a git directory from its local desktop is quite similar to deleting a normal bash file and folder. It just takes some more commands than usual. So, we have decided to discuss in this article the topic “delete directory in git” using the Bash environment. Let’s get started with the opening of the Kali Linux terminal.
How to Install and setup Zsh (Z shell) on Raspberry Pi
The Z Shell or zsh is the advanced form of the Bourne shell (bash) and zsh contains many unique features that are not present in the bash. For example, in the bash shell, to navigate some directory, we use the “cd” with the directory name, wherein zsh, we navigate to any directory by just using its name, moreover, the zsh also auto-corrects the minor spelling mistakes in the commands.
In this write-up, we will explore the method of installing the zsh on the Raspberry Pi operating system using the terminal.
How to Configure Application Load Balancer for Intelligent Routing
Application load balancer (ALB) is a type of elastic load balancer provided by AWS. It operates at the 7th layer of the OSI layer model and can be configured for intelligent routing. Using application load balancer, traffic can be routed to different target groups depending upon the following parameters...
How to Build WSJT-X from Source Raspberry Pi Bullseye
WSJT is a free and open-source powerful application that is used for weak-signal radio communication between amateur radio operators. Usually, you will require a single sideband receiver and a computer with a sound card to operate this program. On Windows OS, its installation is pretty straightforward using the .exe file, but on Raspberry Pi, it requires few efforts to build it from the Raspberry Pi’s source.
This article will guide you on how to build WSJT-X 2.5.4 from the source Raspberry Pi Bullseye.
How to Install and Customize Hyper terminal on Ubuntu 22.04
A terminal is considered the backbone of a Linux operating system and the users spend most of their time using the terminal to perform various activities. However, most of them may become tired of using the same terminal screen every time and they will surely need a solution to change the look of their Linux terminal screen.
Hyper Terminal is an excellent utility that will allow you to install various themes and plugins to completely change your terminal look. It includes several features, such as different fonts, multiple style changes and much more.
Announcing the release of Oracle Linux 8 Update 6
Oracle is pleased to announce the availability of the Oracle Linux 8 update 6 for the 64-bit Intel, 64-bit AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms. This release includes the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Release 6 Update 3 on the installation image, along with the Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK) for the x86_64 platform. For new installations, UEK R6 is enabled and installed by default and is the default kernel on first boot. UEK R6, the kernel developed, built, and tested by Oracle, is based on the mainline Linux Kernel 5.4 and delivers more innovation than other commercial Linux kernels.
