Games: Old World, Broken Sword 5, Psychonauts 2
Old World is a new Native Linux historical strategy game from Soren Johnson, Lead Designer of Civilization IV and Offworld Trading Company and Mohawk Games.
Broken Sword 5 - the Serpent's Curse from Revolution Software just had a big update to improve how it handles on modern systems and screen resolutions. It also works great on the Steam Deck.
Having you been holding out for the Native Linux port of Psychonauts 2? Well, the developer has announced after a long wait that it's just about to finally land. This was funded as part of their original Fig campaign, with Double Fine Productions previously stating they took the port "quality seriously" which was a part of the reason for the delay on it.
Louis-Philippe Véronneau - Introducing metalfinder
Introducing metalfinder, a cli tool to find concerts using your local music collection! At the moment, it scans your music collection, creates a list of artists and queries Bandsintown for concerts in your town. Multiple output formats are supported, but I mainly use the ATOM one, as I'm a heavy feed reader user.
Firefox for Android no longer gives the user control over the browsing experience. Privacy Browser turns off JavaScript by default.
Firefox/Fennec for Android no longer give the user significant control over the browsing experience.
The browser that said it was on a mission to enable users to “take back the Web” has been falling from grace for years, starting with Digital Restrictions Malware module, Widevine, and then quickly moving to remove a lot of features and then relegating them to extensions, which were then neutered in order to make them easier to port over from Chrome.
But nothing has made me more upset than what has happened to Firefox (or Fennec, the Free and Open Source version) for Android.
Mozilla’s move to GeckoView rendered over 99% of all Firefox extensions incompatible with the mobile browser, including bypass paywalls, and there is no longer any way that I’m aware of to turn off JavaScript.
Major news Web sites like the New York Times are now unreadable in Firefox for Android because I can’t simply block their paywall like I can in my desktop browser, so I decided to try out Privacy Browser for Android, which is in the F-Droid store.
today's howtos
In this guide, we will build a simple compute instance(virtual machine) in Google cloud platform using terraform. Terraform allows you to develop cloud infrastructure by automating repetitive tasks.
If you have a use case where you need to create multiple instances, all of which have different memories, disk sizes, and operating systems, the process of going to the GCP Console UI and manually clicking buttons to set up each server can be tiring and time consuming. Terraform was created to solve that problem. It allows you to have the instructions as code that can be used to plan, deploy, modify, and destroy all of our systems.
Install Ansible on Ubuntu 22.04 and configure it to connect to remote servers to automate several tasks. Ansible is a configuration management tool which offers an architecture that doesn’t require special software to be installed on nodes, using SSH to execute the automation tasks and YAML files to define provisioning details.
In this guide you are going to learn how to install Ansible on a Ubuntu 22.04 server and configure it to connect with remote servers on Google cloud and AWS instances.
On the Linux operating system, a directory is a normal repository for hierarchically storing files like what we do in any other Windows operating system. The /bin/ directory, for example, would keep all executable binary files. On the other hand, Git is a version control system used worldwide to create version records of each file and folder so that any change can be monitored through a local computer as well as a remote desktop. Deleting a git directory from its local desktop is quite similar to deleting a normal bash file and folder. It just takes some more commands than usual. So, we have decided to discuss in this article the topic “delete directory in git” using the Bash environment. Let’s get started with the opening of the Kali Linux terminal.
The Z Shell or zsh is the advanced form of the Bourne shell (bash) and zsh contains many unique features that are not present in the bash. For example, in the bash shell, to navigate some directory, we use the “cd” with the directory name, wherein zsh, we navigate to any directory by just using its name, moreover, the zsh also auto-corrects the minor spelling mistakes in the commands.
In this write-up, we will explore the method of installing the zsh on the Raspberry Pi operating system using the terminal.
Application load balancer (ALB) is a type of elastic load balancer provided by AWS. It operates at the 7th layer of the OSI layer model and can be configured for intelligent routing. Using application load balancer, traffic can be routed to different target groups depending upon the following parameters...
WSJT is a free and open-source powerful application that is used for weak-signal radio communication between amateur radio operators. Usually, you will require a single sideband receiver and a computer with a sound card to operate this program. On Windows OS, its installation is pretty straightforward using the .exe file, but on Raspberry Pi, it requires few efforts to build it from the Raspberry Pi’s source.
This article will guide you on how to build WSJT-X 2.5.4 from the source Raspberry Pi Bullseye.
A terminal is considered the backbone of a Linux operating system and the users spend most of their time using the terminal to perform various activities. However, most of them may become tired of using the same terminal screen every time and they will surely need a solution to change the look of their Linux terminal screen.
Hyper Terminal is an excellent utility that will allow you to install various themes and plugins to completely change your terminal look. It includes several features, such as different fonts, multiple style changes and much more.
