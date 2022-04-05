Introducing metalfinder, a cli tool to find concerts using your local music collection! At the moment, it scans your music collection, creates a list of artists and queries Bandsintown for concerts in your town. Multiple output formats are supported, but I mainly use the ATOM one, as I'm a heavy feed reader user.

Having you been holding out for the Native Linux port of Psychonauts 2? Well, the developer has announced after a long wait that it's just about to finally land. This was funded as part of their original Fig campaign, with Double Fine Productions previously stating they took the port "quality seriously" which was a part of the reason for the delay on it.

Firefox for Android no longer gives the user control over the browsing experience. Privacy Browser turns off JavaScript by default. Firefox/Fennec for Android no longer give the user significant control over the browsing experience. The browser that said it was on a mission to enable users to “take back the Web” has been falling from grace for years, starting with Digital Restrictions Malware module, Widevine, and then quickly moving to remove a lot of features and then relegating them to extensions, which were then neutered in order to make them easier to port over from Chrome. But nothing has made me more upset than what has happened to Firefox (or Fennec, the Free and Open Source version) for Android. Mozilla’s move to GeckoView rendered over 99% of all Firefox extensions incompatible with the mobile browser, including bypass paywalls, and there is no longer any way that I’m aware of to turn off JavaScript. Major news Web sites like the New York Times are now unreadable in Firefox for Android because I can’t simply block their paywall like I can in my desktop browser, so I decided to try out Privacy Browser for Android, which is in the F-Droid store.