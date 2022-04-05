Programming Leftovers
-
Things Are Getting Rusty In Kernel Land | Hackaday
The other answer is that Rust is an easy fit with C code and kernel programming. Rust does it’s magic in the compiler. The code you write is what actually runs, without an interpreter or garbage collection trying to be helpful. Rust hasn’t overdosed on Object Oriented patterns, but meshes nicely with the C-style structs already used in the kernel. Even the stack model is very similar to C.
There’s one problem with Rust’s memory-safe guarantee — it’s impossible to write a kernel that is formally memory-safe. A kernel has to write to unallocated memory, do weird pointer math, and other seemingly bizarre things to actually make our computers work. This doesn’t work well with a language that tries to guarantee that memory manipulations are safe. How do you write kernel code with Rust, then? Rust has added the unsafe keyword, allowing use of direct memory access and other such techniques that don’t work with Rusts’s memory guarantees. Keep the potential problems together, and it makes auditing easier.
There’s at least one other language that may come to mind as an incremental update to C that tries to do some of these things: C++. Surely this would have been even a better fit, right? Kernel devs have some strong feelings about that idea. To put it gently, none of the improvements in C++ are useful in the context of the kernel, and some of the other changes just get in the way.
-
How to Get User Input in Java
In programming languages, taking the user’s input is an essential task. In Java, multiple predefined classes are used to get the user’s input such as Scanner, BufferedReader, and Console class. All these classes utilizes various methods for handling input such as nextLine(), readLine(), etc.
-
How to convert string to int in Java
Converting one data type to other data types is a common task in the prommer’s life. If we talk about the string to int conversion it can be achieved using two build-in methods i.e., Integer.ParseInt() and Integer.ValueOf(). Usually, we perform the string to int conversion when we have to execute mathematical operations over the strings containing numeric data.
-
Array of Pairs in C++
The term pair refers to the combination of two values of different types. Pair allows you to keep two separate objects as a single unit. It is mostly utilized when storing tuples.
The pair container is a basic container declared in the utility header that consists of two collected data or objects. The first element in the pair container is referred to as ‘first,’ while the second element is referred to as ‘second’, with the order fixed as (first, second).
By default, the object of a specified array is allocated in a map or hash map of the type ‘pair,’ with all of the ‘first’ elements having unique keys paired with their ‘second’ value objects. To obtain the elements, we use the variable’s name followed by the dot operator and by the first or second keywords.
-
Dart Hello World
Dart is a Google-developed static programming language. It allows for client-side and server-side application development. As per the GitHub adoption index, it has become the most widely used programming language because it incorporates the flutter toolkit. However, the Flutter Framework is commonly utilized in developing Android applications, iOS applications, IoT (Internet of Things), and online applications. Dart has a high syntactic and semantic similarity to JavaScript, Java, CPP, and python. It is a vibrant object-oriented language with lexical scope and closure. Dart was released in 2011, but it gained prominence after 2015 with the release of Dart 2.0.
In this article, we will look at the basic representation of Dart syntax and how to print hello world in the dart programming language. The fundamental framework of Dart programming will be demonstrated here.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 390 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Old World, Broken Sword 5, Psychonauts 2
Louis-Philippe Véronneau - Introducing metalfinder
Introducing metalfinder, a cli tool to find concerts using your local music collection! At the moment, it scans your music collection, creates a list of artists and queries Bandsintown for concerts in your town. Multiple output formats are supported, but I mainly use the ATOM one, as I'm a heavy feed reader user.
Firefox for Android no longer gives the user control over the browsing experience. Privacy Browser turns off JavaScript by default.
Firefox/Fennec for Android no longer give the user significant control over the browsing experience. The browser that said it was on a mission to enable users to “take back the Web” has been falling from grace for years, starting with Digital Restrictions Malware module, Widevine, and then quickly moving to remove a lot of features and then relegating them to extensions, which were then neutered in order to make them easier to port over from Chrome. But nothing has made me more upset than what has happened to Firefox (or Fennec, the Free and Open Source version) for Android. Mozilla’s move to GeckoView rendered over 99% of all Firefox extensions incompatible with the mobile browser, including bypass paywalls, and there is no longer any way that I’m aware of to turn off JavaScript. Major news Web sites like the New York Times are now unreadable in Firefox for Android because I can’t simply block their paywall like I can in my desktop browser, so I decided to try out Privacy Browser for Android, which is in the F-Droid store.
today's howtos
Recent comments
3 hours 28 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
3 hours 59 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
12 hours 29 min ago
18 hours 5 min ago
18 hours 9 min ago
19 hours 5 min ago
19 hours 14 min ago
19 hours 41 min ago