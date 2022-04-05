Devices/Embedded Leftovers
-
A teaspoon of computing in every subject: Broadening participation in computer science
From May to November 2022, our seminars focus on the theme of cross-disciplinary computing. Through this seminar series, we want to explore the intersections and interactions of computing with all aspects of learning and life, and think about how they can help us teach young people. We were delighted to welcome Prof. Mark Guzdial (University of Michigan) as our first speaker.
-
Rockchip RK3588 Pico-ITX board launched with four-node cluster box (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software
The Mixtile Blade 3 Pico-ITX single board computer (SBC) powered by Rockchip RK3588 processor has now launched on Crowd Supply with either 8GB or 16GB RAM, and an optional four-node cluster box with a built-in PCIe switch designed to accommodate four Mixtile Blade 3 boards.
The board also comes with up to 128GB of storage, two 2.5GbE interfaces, HDMI 2.1 output, HDMI 2.0 input, USB 3.2 Gen 1 USB Type-C ports, as well as a mini PCIe Gen 2 for expansion and a 30-pin GPIO header for expansion, as well as U.2 edge connector with 12V, PCIe x4 Gen 3 and SATA signals to interface with other Mixtile boards and build clusters.
-
Put A New Spin On Your 3D Printed Parts
Once you get tired of printing keychains and earbud holders with your 3D printer, you’ll want to design things a bit more sophisticated. How about things that rotate? [3DSage] has a good how-to about how to integrate a simple motor and controller into a few different size boxes. Combined with some 3D printed linkages, these boxes can turn your project — printed or otherwise — into something that spins.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 398 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Old World, Broken Sword 5, Psychonauts 2
Louis-Philippe Véronneau - Introducing metalfinder
Introducing metalfinder, a cli tool to find concerts using your local music collection! At the moment, it scans your music collection, creates a list of artists and queries Bandsintown for concerts in your town. Multiple output formats are supported, but I mainly use the ATOM one, as I'm a heavy feed reader user.
Firefox for Android no longer gives the user control over the browsing experience. Privacy Browser turns off JavaScript by default.
Firefox/Fennec for Android no longer give the user significant control over the browsing experience. The browser that said it was on a mission to enable users to “take back the Web” has been falling from grace for years, starting with Digital Restrictions Malware module, Widevine, and then quickly moving to remove a lot of features and then relegating them to extensions, which were then neutered in order to make them easier to port over from Chrome. But nothing has made me more upset than what has happened to Firefox (or Fennec, the Free and Open Source version) for Android. Mozilla’s move to GeckoView rendered over 99% of all Firefox extensions incompatible with the mobile browser, including bypass paywalls, and there is no longer any way that I’m aware of to turn off JavaScript. Major news Web sites like the New York Times are now unreadable in Firefox for Android because I can’t simply block their paywall like I can in my desktop browser, so I decided to try out Privacy Browser for Android, which is in the F-Droid store.
today's howtos
Recent comments
3 hours 28 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
3 hours 59 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
12 hours 29 min ago
18 hours 5 min ago
18 hours 9 min ago
19 hours 5 min ago
19 hours 14 min ago
19 hours 41 min ago