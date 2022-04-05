today's leftovers
Experts urge VMware users to patch critical flaws right away
Security professionals have warned that an authentication bypass flaw in VMware products needs to be patched as soon as possible to prevent its being exploited.
VMware issued an advisory on Wednesday warning of the flaw affecting VMware Workspace ONE Access (Access), VMware Identity Manager (vIDM), VMware vRealize Automation (vRA), VMware Cloud Foundation and vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager.
Satnam Narang, staff research engineer at security outfit Tenable, said the vulnerabilities patched as part of VMware’s VMSA-2022-0014 advisory along with the Emergency Directive and associated alert published by the US’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency were an important reminder about the importance of patching vulnerabilities as early as possible.
EasyOS/Debian: Easy Bookworm version 0.3 released
These are pre-alpha releases so far. When all the obvious bugs are found and it seems functionally equivalent to Easy Dunfell, then I will probably bump the version to match, say 3.5.
Time-out to explore ideas
EasyOS is an experimental distribution, subject to change as I explore new ideas.
I want to go into an exploratory binge now, toying with some fundamental structural changes, so might be a bit unresponsive to any questions posted on the forum.
Developer of popular noise suppression tool NoiseTorch has dev machine compromised
Are you a user of NoiseTorch? It's a popular way of getting some pretty great noise suppression on your microphone, to keep out all that background noise or a hammer hitting your desk. Sadly, the developer had a machine compromised.
Kubernetes 1.24: Introducing Non-Graceful Node Shutdown Alpha
Kubernetes v1.24 introduces alpha support for Non-Graceful Node Shutdown. This feature allows stateful workloads to failover to a different node after the original node is shutdown or in a non-recoverable state such as hardware failure or broken OS.
Intel Arc Graphics Cards Get 'VRAM Self-Refresh' Feature In Latest Linux Drivers
Linux 5.19 kernel continues to see plenty of AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel updates. Intel is starting to slow down with its preparations for the company's Arc Alchemist and DG2 open-source drive support, moving towards a more standard starting requirement for their dGPU. Recently, additions to non-core features for the ARC graphics devices have appeared. One of these newest inclusions is vRAM Self-Refresh, or vRAM SR.
Games: Old World, Broken Sword 5, Psychonauts 2
Louis-Philippe Véronneau - Introducing metalfinder
Introducing metalfinder, a cli tool to find concerts using your local music collection! At the moment, it scans your music collection, creates a list of artists and queries Bandsintown for concerts in your town. Multiple output formats are supported, but I mainly use the ATOM one, as I'm a heavy feed reader user.
Firefox for Android no longer gives the user control over the browsing experience. Privacy Browser turns off JavaScript by default.
Firefox/Fennec for Android no longer give the user significant control over the browsing experience. The browser that said it was on a mission to enable users to “take back the Web” has been falling from grace for years, starting with Digital Restrictions Malware module, Widevine, and then quickly moving to remove a lot of features and then relegating them to extensions, which were then neutered in order to make them easier to port over from Chrome. But nothing has made me more upset than what has happened to Firefox (or Fennec, the Free and Open Source version) for Android. Mozilla’s move to GeckoView rendered over 99% of all Firefox extensions incompatible with the mobile browser, including bypass paywalls, and there is no longer any way that I’m aware of to turn off JavaScript. Major news Web sites like the New York Times are now unreadable in Firefox for Android because I can’t simply block their paywall like I can in my desktop browser, so I decided to try out Privacy Browser for Android, which is in the F-Droid store.
