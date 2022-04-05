Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 20th of May 2022 07:33:31 AM Filed under
Misc

  • Experts urge VMware users to patch critical flaws right away

    Security professionals have warned that an authentication bypass flaw in VMware products needs to be patched as soon as possible to prevent its being exploited.

    VMware issued an advisory on Wednesday warning of the flaw affecting VMware Workspace ONE Access (Access), VMware Identity Manager (vIDM), VMware vRealize Automation (vRA), VMware Cloud Foundation and vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager.

    Satnam Narang, staff research engineer at security outfit Tenable, said the vulnerabilities patched as part of VMware’s VMSA-2022-0014 advisory along with the Emergency Directive and associated alert published by the US’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency were an important reminder about the importance of patching vulnerabilities as early as possible.

  • EasyOS/Debian: Easy Bookworm version 0.3 released

    These are pre-alpha releases so far. When all the obvious bugs are found and it seems functionally equivalent to Easy Dunfell, then I will probably bump the version to match, say 3.5.

  • Time-out to explore ideas

    EasyOS is an experimental distribution, subject to change as I explore new ideas.

    I want to go into an exploratory binge now, toying with some fundamental structural changes, so might be a bit unresponsive to any questions posted on the forum.

  • Developer of popular noise suppression tool NoiseTorch has dev machine compromised

    Are you a user of NoiseTorch? It's a popular way of getting some pretty great noise suppression on your microphone, to keep out all that background noise or a hammer hitting your desk. Sadly, the developer had a machine compromised.

  • Kubernetes 1.24: Introducing Non-Graceful Node Shutdown Alpha

    Kubernetes v1.24 introduces alpha support for Non-Graceful Node Shutdown. This feature allows stateful workloads to failover to a different node after the original node is shutdown or in a non-recoverable state such as hardware failure or broken OS.

  • Intel Arc Graphics Cards Get 'VRAM Self-Refresh' Feature In Latest Linux Drivers

    Linux 5.19 kernel continues to see plenty of AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel updates. Intel is starting to slow down with its preparations for the company's Arc Alchemist and DG2 open-source drive support, moving towards a more standard starting requirement for their dGPU. Recently, additions to non-core features for the ARC graphics devices have appeared. One of these newest inclusions is vRAM Self-Refresh, or vRAM SR.

»

More in Tux Machines

Games: Old World, Broken Sword 5, Psychonauts 2

Louis-Philippe Véronneau - Introducing metalfinder

Introducing metalfinder, a cli tool to find concerts using your local music collection! At the moment, it scans your music collection, creates a list of artists and queries Bandsintown for concerts in your town. Multiple output formats are supported, but I mainly use the ATOM one, as I'm a heavy feed reader user. Read more

Firefox for Android no longer gives the user control over the browsing experience. Privacy Browser turns off JavaScript by default.

Firefox/Fennec for Android no longer give the user significant control over the browsing experience. The browser that said it was on a mission to enable users to “take back the Web” has been falling from grace for years, starting with Digital Restrictions Malware module, Widevine, and then quickly moving to remove a lot of features and then relegating them to extensions, which were then neutered in order to make them easier to port over from Chrome. But nothing has made me more upset than what has happened to Firefox (or Fennec, the Free and Open Source version) for Android. Mozilla’s move to GeckoView rendered over 99% of all Firefox extensions incompatible with the mobile browser, including bypass paywalls, and there is no longer any way that I’m aware of to turn off JavaScript. Major news Web sites like the New York Times are now unreadable in Firefox for Android because I can’t simply block their paywall like I can in my desktop browser, so I decided to try out Privacy Browser for Android, which is in the F-Droid store. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to use Terraform to create a vpc network and a Compute instance in GCP

    In this guide, we will build a simple compute instance(virtual machine) in Google cloud platform using terraform. Terraform allows you to develop cloud infrastructure by automating repetitive tasks. If you have a use case where you need to create multiple instances, all of which have different memories, disk sizes, and operating systems, the process of going to the GCP Console UI and manually clicking buttons to set up each server can be tiring and time consuming. Terraform was created to solve that problem. It allows you to have the instructions as code that can be used to plan, deploy, modify, and destroy all of our systems.

  • How to Install Ansible on Ubuntu 22.04 - Cloudbooklet

    Install Ansible on Ubuntu 22.04 and configure it to connect to remote servers to automate several tasks. Ansible is a configuration management tool which offers an architecture that doesn’t require special software to be installed on nodes, using SSH to execute the automation tasks and YAML files to define provisioning details. In this guide you are going to learn how to install Ansible on a Ubuntu 22.04 server and configure it to connect with remote servers on Google cloud and AWS instances.

  • Git Bash Delete Directory

    On the Linux operating system, a directory is a normal repository for hierarchically storing files like what we do in any other Windows operating system. The /bin/ directory, for example, would keep all executable binary files. On the other hand, Git is a version control system used worldwide to create version records of each file and folder so that any change can be monitored through a local computer as well as a remote desktop. Deleting a git directory from its local desktop is quite similar to deleting a normal bash file and folder. It just takes some more commands than usual. So, we have decided to discuss in this article the topic “delete directory in git” using the Bash environment. Let’s get started with the opening of the Kali Linux terminal.

  • How to Install and setup Zsh (Z shell) on Raspberry Pi

    The Z Shell or zsh is the advanced form of the Bourne shell (bash) and zsh contains many unique features that are not present in the bash. For example, in the bash shell, to navigate some directory, we use the “cd” with the directory name, wherein zsh, we navigate to any directory by just using its name, moreover, the zsh also auto-corrects the minor spelling mistakes in the commands. In this write-up, we will explore the method of installing the zsh on the Raspberry Pi operating system using the terminal.

  • How to Configure Application Load Balancer for Intelligent Routing

    Application load balancer (ALB) is a type of elastic load balancer provided by AWS. It operates at the 7th layer of the OSI layer model and can be configured for intelligent routing. Using application load balancer, traffic can be routed to different target groups depending upon the following parameters...

  • How to Build WSJT-X from Source Raspberry Pi Bullseye

    WSJT is a free and open-source powerful application that is used for weak-signal radio communication between amateur radio operators. Usually, you will require a single sideband receiver and a computer with a sound card to operate this program. On Windows OS, its installation is pretty straightforward using the .exe file, but on Raspberry Pi, it requires few efforts to build it from the Raspberry Pi’s source. This article will guide you on how to build WSJT-X 2.5.4 from the source Raspberry Pi Bullseye.

  • How to Install and Customize Hyper terminal on Ubuntu 22.04

    A terminal is considered the backbone of a Linux operating system and the users spend most of their time using the terminal to perform various activities. However, most of them may become tired of using the same terminal screen every time and they will surely need a solution to change the look of their Linux terminal screen. Hyper Terminal is an excellent utility that will allow you to install various themes and plugins to completely change your terminal look. It includes several features, such as different fonts, multiple style changes and much more.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6