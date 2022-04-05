Ubuntu is the most popular Debian-based Linux distribution for desktops and servers. And Manjaro Linux is an Arch-based distro tailored for desktops. Both are entirely different when it comes to user experience and features. However, one of the common grounds is the desktop environment when considering Manjaro’s GNOME edition with Ubuntu. But, what exactly are the differences? Is the package manager on Manjaro better? Are software tools available on both Ubuntu and Manjaro? Here, we shall look at the differences in both the Linux distributions at certain key points.

If you adore hectic racing games, death-defying first person shooters, entertaining arcade classics, or nervy tower defense games, this article might not up your street. Here we’re covering turn-based strategy games that require intelligence, and the ability to come up with an innovative plan that will leave the competition mesmerized. As the title indicates, we are covering a genre where players take turns when playing, strategically seeking to outsmart the enemy. Many of the biggest computer games concentrate on explosion-filled genres. But there is a place for high quality turn-based strategy games. It’s a neglected genre in the mainstream, yet contains many marvelous titles. The genre might conjure thoughts of board games with dice and individualized pieces. But, now, they can use the latest technology to make more realistic and immersive experiences. There are a vast range of open source games in this field. Turn-based strategy games lend themselves remarkably to open source development. This genre doesn’t need armies of artwork or computer modelling. Games of this type also have fairly modest system requirements, and gives gamers time to get to grips with the controls even if it can take many hours to learn all of the intricacies. You can sit back, strategize, and take a breath, considering all options before making a move. So if you’re looking for a change of pace, check out the following games.

today's leftovers Experts urge VMware users to patch critical flaws right away Security professionals have warned that an authentication bypass flaw in VMware products needs to be patched as soon as possible to prevent its being exploited. VMware issued an advisory on Wednesday warning of the flaw affecting VMware Workspace ONE Access (Access), VMware Identity Manager (vIDM), VMware vRealize Automation (vRA), VMware Cloud Foundation and vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager. Satnam Narang, staff research engineer at security outfit Tenable, said the vulnerabilities patched as part of VMware’s VMSA-2022-0014 advisory along with the Emergency Directive and associated alert published by the US’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency were an important reminder about the importance of patching vulnerabilities as early as possible.

EasyOS/Debian: Easy Bookworm version 0.3 released These are pre-alpha releases so far. When all the obvious bugs are found and it seems functionally equivalent to Easy Dunfell, then I will probably bump the version to match, say 3.5.

Time-out to explore ideas EasyOS is an experimental distribution, subject to change as I explore new ideas. I want to go into an exploratory binge now, toying with some fundamental structural changes, so might be a bit unresponsive to any questions posted on the forum.

Developer of popular noise suppression tool NoiseTorch has dev machine compromised Are you a user of NoiseTorch? It's a popular way of getting some pretty great noise suppression on your microphone, to keep out all that background noise or a hammer hitting your desk. Sadly, the developer had a machine compromised.

Kubernetes 1.24: Introducing Non-Graceful Node Shutdown Alpha Kubernetes v1.24 introduces alpha support for Non-Graceful Node Shutdown. This feature allows stateful workloads to failover to a different node after the original node is shutdown or in a non-recoverable state such as hardware failure or broken OS.

Intel Arc Graphics Cards Get 'VRAM Self-Refresh' Feature In Latest Linux Drivers Linux 5.19 kernel continues to see plenty of AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel updates. Intel is starting to slow down with its preparations for the company's Arc Alchemist and DG2 open-source drive support, moving towards a more standard starting requirement for their dGPU. Recently, additions to non-core features for the ARC graphics devices have appeared. One of these newest inclusions is vRAM Self-Refresh, or vRAM SR.