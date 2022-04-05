today's howtos
Why I'm not all that positive on working through serial consoles
There are two ways for a server serial console to work in the x86 world. The first way is for all of the various consoles of Linux and the programs that use them to be explicitly pointed to a serial port, and for them to be prepared to work through the limited features of a serial port console instead of the video console. This means that the server BIOS, the bootloader, the Linux kernel, the init system, the OS installer, the OS recovery mode, and so on and so forth all have to support configuring a serial connection and being used over serial.
Using PGP Keys for SSH on Fedora
I learned recently that PGP keys can be used for SSH authentication. This is quite convenient because if you’re already managing a PGP key to sign git commits (hint: you should probably be doing this), then you’ll have one less key to manage. As a bonus, if you’ve added your PGP public key to Github you can immediately use a subkey with authentication privileges to pull and push to your repositories over SSH.
How I got started with RHEL | Enable Sysadmin
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) celebrated its 20th anniversary days before RHEL 9 was released. See how some of our top authors evolved from "what's this?" to power users.
How to rename a branch, delete a branch, and find the author of a branch in Git | Opensource.com
One of Git's primary strengths is its ability to "fork" work into different branches.
If you're the only person using a repository, the benefits are modest, but once you start working with many other contributors, branching is essential. Git's branching mechanism allows multiple people to work on a project, and even on the same file, at the same time. Users can introduce different features, independent of one another, and then merge the changes back to a main branch later. A branch created specifically for one purpose, such as adding a new feature or fixing a known bug, is sometimes called a topic branch.
Once you start working with branches, it's helpful to know how to manage them. Here are the most common tasks developers do with Git branches in the real world.
How to Kill a Process from the Linux | Mark Ai Code
In Linux, a process is an instance of a running service, application, or script. When you execute a command, application, or program, a process is established for it. Each process has a unique process id connected with a particular user and group. If any processes use excessive amounts of resources or become unresponsive, it may be necessary to terminate them. In this scenario, the kill command may be used to terminate the process without restarting the server.
In this article, we will demonstrate how to terminate Linux processes.
How to Install and Configure KVM in ArchLinux/Manjaro
Kernel-based Virtual Machine(KVM) is a virtualization module in the Linux kernel that allows the kernel to function as a hypervisor. It is the leading open source virtualisation technology for Linux. It installs natively on all Linux distributions and turns underlying physical servers into hypervisors so that they can host multiple, isolated virtual machines (VMs). KVM comes with no licenses, type-1 hypervisor capabilities and a variety of performance extensions which makes it an ideal candidate for virtualisation and cloud infrastructure implementation.
How to Go to a Specific Line in Vim
Vim is a powerful editor that, at worst, will only feel fast. When you blaze through your work in Vim efficiently, you will feel higher than anyone.
But for that to happen, you need to master the navigation in Vim. Let me share a few tricks with you.
How to Fix curl: (6) Could not resolve host Error in Linux
As Linux users continue to skillfully nurture and grow their user experience, they soon realize that they become more performant and productive while in the Linux command-line environment.
The Linux OS environment exposes its users to terminal-based tools like Curl for a non-interactive download and upload of targeted network/internet-based files, which is similar to the Wget utility and both share some similarities in their implementation and functionalities.
