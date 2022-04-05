today's leftovers
-
I wanted to grab a CSV version of a JSON representation of an entityset in the Northwind OData service. Here's how I converted the JSON structure into CSV with jq, and along the way, I talk about arrays, objects, iterators, object indices, variables, identity, array construction and format strings.
-
After two years of frustration and delays, Embedded World is finally back and KDAB will be there at the Qt booth, number 258 in Hall 4.
As usual we’ll be showing some great demos – updates to some golden oldies, and some brand new ones.
-
At first blush, it might seem like projects that make extensive use of computer vision or machine learning would need to be based on powerful computing platforms with plenty of clock cycles and memory to handle this type of application. While there is some truth to this, as the field progresses it becomes possible to experiment with these tools on low-power devices as well. Take this OpenCV project which is built entirely on an ESP32 for example.
-
When it comes to putting a flexible grip on a tool, you might reach for a self-fusing silicone tape or other similar product. However, [Potent Printables] has discovered you can easily create a flexible grip using a 3D-printing pen and some flex filament.
-
The 18-year-old suspected of targeting and fatally shooting 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York, wrote in what are believed to be his online journals that he learned how to illegally modify his rifle by watching YouTube videos. The suspect appeared to link to the videos in Discord chat logs, and the videos were still available on YouTube as of Thursday evening — five days after the shooting.
-
As part of restoring my Amiga 1000 into the beautiful machine it once was, I wanted to be able to use the floppy drive without having to use a USB stick in the hole to eject it. And here my adventure starts…
I asked a friend who is great at 3D printing and we couldn’t find any stock 3D file to match. We also found it difficult to determine how the original button actually fitted to the clip.
-
But to give a tl;dr: The Pi does not perform swimmingly. But... I did get a single array of 60 hard drives—20TB Exos HDDs to be exact—working in a 45Drives Storinator XL60 chassis, controlled only through a single Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. Of course I had to rip out the Xeon guts and replace them with said Pi: [...]
-
Earlier this year, Cendyne published A Deep Dive into Ed25519 Signatures, which covered some of the different types of digital signature algorithms, but mostly delved into the Ed25519 algorithm. Truth in advertising.
This got me thinking, “Why isn’t there a better comparison of different elliptic curve signature algorithms available online?”
-
Gates is certain he knows better. But his failure to anticipate a crisis of supply, and his refusal to engage those who predicted it, have complicated the carefully maintained image of an all-knowing, saintly mega-philanthropist. COVAX presents a high-stakes demonstration of Gates’s deepest ideological commitments, not just to intellectual [sic] property [sic] rights [sic] but also to the conflation of these rights with an imaginary free market in pharmaceuticals—an industry dominated by companies whose power derives from politically constructed and politically imposed monopolies. Gates has been tacitly and explicitly defending the legitimacy of knowledge monopolies since his first Gerald Ford–era missives against open-source software hobbyists. He was on the side of these monopolies during the miserable depths of the 1990s African AIDS crisis. He’s still there today, defending the status quo and running effective interference for those profiting by the billions from their control of Covid-19 vaccines.
Games: Canonical, Valve and Wine, Deck UI
-
Software Engineering vacancies at Canonical are numerous, with over 100 vacancies in this hugely important operational area for a software company. The new gaming specific role's full title is 'Software Engineer - Ubuntu Gaming Experience'.
-
I only arrived back on the Linux desktop recently in the context of games, thanks to all the work Valve and Wine have put into Windows compatibility (though I’ve since switched back to Fedora Workstation). Otherwise it’s FreeBSD and NetBSD, the former because the tooling is awesome and I prefer OpenZFS, and the latter because I still harbour a soft spot for its clean design and community.
-
Without the Deck UI, the Steam Deck is just a boring handheld PC. But for all those masochists who love inferior user experiences, the Windows audio driver is now available!
Programming Leftovers
-
For programmers, Bash enables you to efficiently search for particular keywords or phrases by reading each line separately. Bash can also be used for reading files for a variety of reasons, like shell scripting, searching, text processing, building processes, logging data, and automating administrative tasks. When you’re done with this article, you’ll be able to use Bash to read files line by line, use custom delimiters, assign variables, and more.
-
Erlang/OTP 25 is a new major release with new features, improvements as well as a few incompatibilities.
-
I wrote my first programs in PHP today (with a lot of help from the [Internet]). It's always exciting to learn something new. I am getting excited because I like knowing how my programming logic -- how instructions combine to do something -- applies to different languages. It's cool seeing what features a language does have, doesn't have, and implements differently from those that I already know. For instance, I learned today that PHP doesn't have an explicit "dictionary" data structure. Instead, you can create a dictionary-like object using an array. (Whereas in Python array and dictionary are explicit and different.)
-
What I really want, though, is a solution that lets me diff two pieces of text that aren’t yet files. Copy/paste some text into pane 1, copy/paste some text into pane 2, and hit the big red “DIFF” button.
-
C is a well-known programming language, popular with experienced and new programmers alike. Source code written in C uses standard English terms, so it's considered human-readable. However, computers only understand binary code. To convert code into machine language, you use a tool called a compiler.
A very common compiler is GCC (GNU C Compiler). The compilation process involves several intermediate steps and adjacent tools.
Fedora Leftovers
-
Using sudo program, we can elevate the ability of a normal user to run administrative tasks, without giving away the root user's password in Linux operating systems. This guide explains how to add, delete and grant sudo privileges to users in Fedora 36 desktop and server editions.
I've divided this guide in three sections. The first section teaches you how to create a new user. In the second section, you'll learn how to give sudo access to the existing user. And in the last section, you will know how to remove sudo access from a user. I've also provided example commands in each section, so you can understand it better.
First, we will start with giving sudo access to a new user.
-
Purpose of this team is to take care of day to day business regarding CentOS and Fedora Infrastructure and Fedora release engineering work.
-
The goal of this SIG is to help the folks working on Fedora's bootloader stack to keep Fedora booting on systems which require Legacy BIOS to boot.
To help with this the SIG members will regularly test that Fedora N + 1 composes still boot on Legacy BIOS systems and members of the SIG will help with triaging and fixing Legacy BIOS boot bugs.
-
Now that FESCo has decided (1) that Fedora will keep supporting BIOS booting, the people working on Fedora's bootloader stack will need help from the Fedora community to keep Fedora booting on systems which require Legacy BIOS to boot.
Recent comments
2 hours 41 min ago
9 hours 26 min ago
9 hours 27 min ago
9 hours 56 min ago
9 hours 59 min ago
18 hours 27 min ago
1 day 2 min ago
1 day 6 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago