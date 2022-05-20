today's leftovers JSON object values into CSV with jq I wanted to grab a CSV version of a JSON representation of an entityset in the Northwind OData service. Here's how I converted the JSON structure into CSV with jq, and along the way, I talk about arrays, objects, iterators, object indices, variables, identity, array construction and format strings.

KDAB at Embedded World 2022 in Nuremberg - KDAB After two years of frustration and delays, Embedded World is finally back and KDAB will be there at the Qt booth, number 258 in Hall 4. As usual we’ll be showing some great demos – updates to some golden oldies, and some brand new ones.

OpenCV Running On A Tiny Microcontroller At first blush, it might seem like projects that make extensive use of computer vision or machine learning would need to be based on powerful computing platforms with plenty of clock cycles and memory to handle this type of application. While there is some truth to this, as the field progresses it becomes possible to experiment with these tools on low-power devices as well. Take this OpenCV project which is built entirely on an ESP32 for example.

Flexible Grip For Hammer Made With 3D Printing Pen When it comes to putting a flexible grip on a tool, you might reach for a self-fusing silicone tape or other similar product. However, [Potent Printables] has discovered you can easily create a flexible grip using a 3D-printing pen and some flex filament.

YouTube videos that taught Buffalo suspect to modify his gun are still online The 18-year-old suspected of targeting and fatally shooting 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York, wrote in what are believed to be his online journals that he learned how to illegally modify his rifle by watching YouTube videos. The suspect appeared to link to the videos in Discord chat logs, and the videos were still available on YouTube as of Thursday evening — five days after the shooting.

Amiga 1000 Restoration: Floppy Drive and WCS Failure? As part of restoring my Amiga 1000 into the beautiful machine it once was, I wanted to be able to use the floppy drive without having to use a USB stick in the hole to eject it. And here my adventure starts… I asked a friend who is great at 3D printing and we couldn’t find any stock 3D file to match. We also found it difficult to determine how the original button actually fitted to the clip.

The Petabyte Pi Project But to give a tl;dr: The Pi does not perform swimmingly. But... I did get a single array of 60 hard drives—20TB Exos HDDs to be exact—working in a 45Drives Storinator XL60 chassis, controlled only through a single Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. Of course I had to rip out the Xeon guts and replace them with said Pi: [...]

Guidance for Choosing an Elliptic Curve Signature Algorithm in 2022 Earlier this year, Cendyne published A Deep Dive into Ed25519 Signatures, which covered some of the different types of digital signature algorithms, but mostly delved into the Ed25519 algorithm. Truth in advertising. This got me thinking, “Why isn’t there a better comparison of different elliptic curve signature algorithms available online?”

How Bill Gates Impeded Global Access to Covid Vaccines Gates is certain he knows better. But his failure to anticipate a crisis of supply, and his refusal to engage those who predicted it, have complicated the carefully maintained image of an all-knowing, saintly mega-philanthropist. COVAX presents a high-stakes demonstration of Gates’s deepest ideological commitments, not just to intellectual [sic] property [sic] rights [sic] but also to the conflation of these rights with an imaginary free market in pharmaceuticals—an industry dominated by companies whose power derives from politically constructed and politically imposed monopolies. Gates has been tacitly and explicitly defending the legitimacy of knowledge monopolies since his first Gerald Ford–era missives against open-source software hobbyists. He was on the side of these monopolies during the miserable depths of the 1990s African AIDS crisis. He’s still there today, defending the status quo and running effective interference for those profiting by the billions from their control of Covid-19 vaccines.

Games: Canonical, Valve and Wine, Deck UI Canonical Job Advert Suggests Expanding 'Ubuntu Gaming' Team Software Engineering vacancies at Canonical are numerous, with over 100 vacancies in this hugely important operational area for a software company. The new gaming specific role's full title is 'Software Engineer - Ubuntu Gaming Experience'.

Time splits between various OSs, via Mark C. I only arrived back on the Linux desktop recently in the context of games, thanks to all the work Valve and Wine have put into Windows compatibility (though I’ve since switched back to Fedora Workstation). Otherwise it’s FreeBSD and NetBSD, the former because the tooling is awesome and I prefer OpenZFS, and the latter because I still harbour a soft spot for its clean design and community.

You can now HEAR how bad Windows sucks on the Steam Deck. (Plus other Steam Deck News) - Invidious Without the Deck UI, the Steam Deck is just a boring handheld PC. But for all those masochists who love inferior user experiences, the Windows audio driver is now available!