How to Convert a PNG to SVG in Inkscape - ByteXD
PNG files are raster images, which means it is made-up of small static elements called pixels, each pixel is filled with one color, so if you zoom in enough, you can reach a point where there are no details but single-colored pixels stacked together.
In contrast, vector elements are described by mathematical equations; therefore, results in infinite resolution, which means no matter how you zoom in, the file will not pixelate.
PNGs are often the final product of the design process, i.e., after you create your logo or illustration in a vector, exporting that design as a PNG is a common step.
How To Install WordPress with LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WordPress with LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, WordPress is a free and open-source content management system mainly used to publish blogs on the internet. It is written in PHP and used MariaDB or MySQL as a database backend. WordPress CMS has many customization tools, such as an administrative dashboard with a user-friendly interface to create new web pages, add media, and more. WordPress is one of the most used CMS in the market today.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the WordPress with LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Add, Delete And Grant Sudo Privileges To Users In Ubuntu - OSTechNix
This tutorial explains how to add, delete and grant Sudo privileges to users in Ubuntu Linux operating system. The guide is officially tested on Ubuntu 22.04 and 20.04 LTS editions. However, the steps provided below are same for other Ubuntu-based distributions such as Pop!_OS.
Before getting into the topic, let us see what is sudo and its benefits.
Wouter Verhelst: Faster tar
I have a new laptop. The new one is a Dell Latitude 5521, whereas the old one was a Dell Latitude 5590.
As both the old and the new laptops are owned by the people who pay my paycheck, I'm supposed to copy all my data off the old laptop and then return it to the IT department.
A simple way of doing this (and what I'd usually use) is to just rsync the home directory (and other relevant locations) to the new machine. However, for various reasons I didn't want to do that this time around; for one, my home directory on the old laptop is a bit of a mess, and a new laptop is an ideal moment in time to clean that up. If I were to just rsync over the new home directory, then, well.
How to install Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.
A download manager is required when you go for downloading big files or multiple files. So, if you are looking for one right now, here I am going to share a generic list of the 15 best download managers for Linux or primarily focused on Ubuntu.
