  • How to Convert a PNG to SVG in Inkscape - ByteXD

    PNG files are raster images, which means it is made-up of small static elements called pixels, each pixel is filled with one color, so if you zoom in enough, you can reach a point where there are no details but single-colored pixels stacked together.

    In contrast, vector elements are described by mathematical equations; therefore, results in infinite resolution, which means no matter how you zoom in, the file will not pixelate.

    PNGs are often the final product of the design process, i.e., after you create your logo or illustration in a vector, exporting that design as a PNG is a common step.

  • How To Install WordPress with LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WordPress with LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, WordPress is a free and open-source content management system mainly used to publish blogs on the internet. It is written in PHP and used MariaDB or MySQL as a database backend. WordPress CMS has many customization tools, such as an administrative dashboard with a user-friendly interface to create new web pages, add media, and more. WordPress is one of the most used CMS in the market today.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the WordPress with LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • Add, Delete And Grant Sudo Privileges To Users In Ubuntu - OSTechNix

    This tutorial explains how to add, delete and grant Sudo privileges to users in Ubuntu Linux operating system. The guide is officially tested on Ubuntu 22.04 and 20.04 LTS editions. However, the steps provided below are same for other Ubuntu-based distributions such as Pop!_OS.

    Before getting into the topic, let us see what is sudo and its benefits.

  • Wouter Verhelst: Faster tar

    I have a new laptop. The new one is a Dell Latitude 5521, whereas the old one was a Dell Latitude 5590.

    As both the old and the new laptops are owned by the people who pay my paycheck, I'm supposed to copy all my data off the old laptop and then return it to the IT department.

    A simple way of doing this (and what I'd usually use) is to just rsync the home directory (and other relevant locations) to the new machine. However, for various reasons I didn't want to do that this time around; for one, my home directory on the old laptop is a bit of a mess, and a new laptop is an ideal moment in time to clean that up. If I were to just rsync over the new home directory, then, well.

  • How to install Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show how to install Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.

  • How To Use Vagrant with Libvirt on Linux to manage VMs

    Vagrant is an open-source software product for building and maintaining portable virtual software development environments; e.g., for VirtualBox, KVM, Hyper-V, Docker containers, VMware, and AWS. It is not a stand-alone virtualization provider. It relies on other virtualization providers such as Virtualbox, Libvirt/KVM, Docker, VMWare to create and run virtual machines. By default, Vagrant uses Oracle VirtualBox as provider. If more than one providers are installed (E.g. Virtualbox and Libvirt) in your system, it will always start a VM with Virtualbox unless you explicitly provide a specific provider. One of the great features of Vagrant is that users are never tied to a specific virtualization platform. The users can create workflows that work with multiple virtualization providers. In this guide, we will learn how to use Vagrant with Libvirt KVM provider on Linux.

  • How to Install UNRAR on Fedora 35/34/33/32

    RAR files are very common on the internet, that’s why many novice users wonder how to handle them in a distribution like Fedora. That’s why we’ve prepared this post, so you can install UNRAR on Fedora.

  • How to Get rid of the Invisible “gjs” window in Ubuntu 22.04 GNOME 42 | UbuntuHandbook

    Got an invisible app window called “gjs” in Ubuntu 22.04 desktop? Here’s how to kill it without log out the current session. GJS, stands for Gnome JavaScript, it’s part of Gnome-shell use as JavaScript programming environment. In Ubuntu, the default Desktop Icons NG (DING) extension use gjs, which could cause the issue sometimes.

  • What is AWS GuarDuty and how to use it
  • How To Install Apache Solr on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Solr on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by Apache

  • How Memory Allocation Works on Linux

    In computers, for a process to be executable, it needs to be placed in memory. For this, a field must be assigned to a process in memory. Memory allocation is an important issue to be aware of, especially in kernel and system architectures. Let's take a look at Linux memory allocation in detail and understand what goes on behind the scenes.

LibreOffice and Free/Libre Software in Education

  • Indonesian LibreOffice community: recent activities

    On Wednesday, 18 May 2022, I had the opportunity to talk in one of the sessions at the Virtual Visit of SMK Amaliah 1 Ciawi Bogor. This activity is a routine agenda for Amaliah Vocational School in the form of seminars and visits to institutions or communities to broaden students’ knowledge of Information and Communication Technology to Support Creative and Innovative Education.

  • FSFE signs Dutch manifesto calling for education improvements

    Students should not have to use proprietary software to participate in the educational process. The FSFE joins the Dutch coalition ‘Fair Digital Education’ supporting privacy-respecting solutions involving Free Software in schools.

Top 15 Best Download Managers for Linux in 2022

It’s obvious to have a good download manager for Linux or other operating systems you are using. Though all modern browsers have a default download manager, it’s not good enough to handle an effective downloading system. When the question is whether a web browser can handle multiple downloads, pause system, torrent integration, or quick download, the answer is not satisfactory. A download manager is required when you go for downloading big files or multiple files. So, if you are looking for one right now, here I am going to share a generic list of the 15 best download managers for Linux or primarily focused on Ubuntu. Read more Also: EteSync is an encrypted E2E sync and backup tools for your data

Fedora / CentOS / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  • Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2022-20

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!

  • CentOS Community Newsletter, May 2022

    CentOS will be holding a free online Dojo on June 17. CentOS Dojos are mini conferences highlighting the work within the project and across the entire ecosystem. Registration is free but required. We invite everybody to join us. The call for presentations is open. We welcome presentations about CentOS Stream, CentOS SIGs, RHEL, and projects built on top of CentOS.

  • Former IBM executive Irving Wladawsky-Berger: The 2022 Work Trend Index: How to Get Hybrid Right [Ed: Boosting a bunch of self-serving PR from Microsoft]
  • Remote work: 5 tips to keep your teams healthy and successful

    The pandemic forced organizations of all types to re-imagine the way employees work. In many fields, this meant the introduction of remote and hybrid work models. While this shift was necessary to address immediate health and safety requirements, it also resulted in some unintended consequences.

  • Reveal these most-wanted soft skills from IT pros during the interview

    When comparing two strong candidates for an IT role, soft skills - the qualities that go beyond the resume - often set apart the one who wins the job. There’s an art to demonstrating these unique skills during an interview; examples are key - the more specific, the better - CIOs say. CIOs who recently won the 2022 Arizona CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards shared with us the soft skills they are looking for in candidates now and how they are making hiring decisions based on these attributes. Read on for advice for both IT professionals and hiring managers, including specific questions to ask during the interview process.

