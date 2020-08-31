Security: Patches, Snake Oil, and Reproducible Builds/Diffoscope
-
Security updates for Friday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (kernel), Debian (ark, openldap, and thunderbird), Fedora (freetype and vim), Oracle (.NET 5.0, .NET 6.0, .NET Core 3.1, container-tools:3.0, glibc, kernel, rsync, and subversion:1.10), Scientific Linux (kernel), SUSE (dcraw, firefox, glib2, ImageMagick, kernel-firmware, libxml2, libyajl, php7, ucode-intel, and unrar), and Ubuntu (openldap).
-
Citi gives software supply chain security kit to OpenSSF
-
Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 213 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 213. This version includes the following changes:
* Don't mask differences in .zip/.jar central directory extra fields. * Don't show a binary comparison of .zip/.jar files if we have at least one observed nested difference. * Use assert_diff in test_zip over get_data and separate assert.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 374 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
LibreOffice and Free/Libre Software in Education
Top 15 Best Download Managers for Linux in 2022
It’s obvious to have a good download manager for Linux or other operating systems you are using. Though all modern browsers have a default download manager, it’s not good enough to handle an effective downloading system. When the question is whether a web browser can handle multiple downloads, pause system, torrent integration, or quick download, the answer is not satisfactory. A download manager is required when you go for downloading big files or multiple files. So, if you are looking for one right now, here I am going to share a generic list of the 15 best download managers for Linux or primarily focused on Ubuntu. Also: EteSync is an encrypted E2E sync and backup tools for your data
Fedora / CentOS / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Recent comments
42 min 53 sec ago
5 hours 17 min ago
12 hours 2 min ago
12 hours 3 min ago
12 hours 32 min ago
12 hours 35 min ago
21 hours 3 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago