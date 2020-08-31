Fedora / CentOS / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2022-20
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
CentOS Community Newsletter, May 2022
CentOS will be holding a free online Dojo on June 17. CentOS Dojos are mini conferences highlighting the work within the project and across the entire ecosystem. Registration is free but required. We invite everybody to join us.
The call for presentations is open. We welcome presentations about CentOS Stream, CentOS SIGs, RHEL, and projects built on top of CentOS.
Former IBM executive Irving Wladawsky-Berger: The 2022 Work Trend Index: How to Get Hybrid Right [Ed: Boosting a bunch of self-serving PR from Microsoft]
Remote work: 5 tips to keep your teams healthy and successful
The pandemic forced organizations of all types to re-imagine the way employees work. In many fields, this meant the introduction of remote and hybrid work models. While this shift was necessary to address immediate health and safety requirements, it also resulted in some unintended consequences.
Reveal these most-wanted soft skills from IT pros during the interview
When comparing two strong candidates for an IT role, soft skills - the qualities that go beyond the resume - often set apart the one who wins the job. There’s an art to demonstrating these unique skills during an interview; examples are key - the more specific, the better - CIOs say.
CIOs who recently won the 2022 Arizona CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards shared with us the soft skills they are looking for in candidates now and how they are making hiring decisions based on these attributes.
Read on for advice for both IT professionals and hiring managers, including specific questions to ask during the interview process.
today's howtos
LibreOffice and Free/Libre Software in Education
Top 15 Best Download Managers for Linux in 2022
It’s obvious to have a good download manager for Linux or other operating systems you are using. Though all modern browsers have a default download manager, it’s not good enough to handle an effective downloading system. When the question is whether a web browser can handle multiple downloads, pause system, torrent integration, or quick download, the answer is not satisfactory. A download manager is required when you go for downloading big files or multiple files. So, if you are looking for one right now, here I am going to share a generic list of the 15 best download managers for Linux or primarily focused on Ubuntu. Also: EteSync is an encrypted E2E sync and backup tools for your data
