LibreOffice and Free/Libre Software in Education
Indonesian LibreOffice community: recent activities
On Wednesday, 18 May 2022, I had the opportunity to talk in one of the sessions at the Virtual Visit of SMK Amaliah 1 Ciawi Bogor. This activity is a routine agenda for Amaliah Vocational School in the form of seminars and visits to institutions or communities to broaden students’ knowledge of Information and Communication Technology to Support Creative and Innovative Education.
FSFE signs Dutch manifesto calling for education improvements
Students should not have to use proprietary software to participate in the educational process. The FSFE joins the Dutch coalition ‘Fair Digital Education’ supporting privacy-respecting solutions involving Free Software in schools.
Top 15 Best Download Managers for Linux in 2022
It’s obvious to have a good download manager for Linux or other operating systems you are using. Though all modern browsers have a default download manager, it’s not good enough to handle an effective downloading system. When the question is whether a web browser can handle multiple downloads, pause system, torrent integration, or quick download, the answer is not satisfactory. A download manager is required when you go for downloading big files or multiple files. So, if you are looking for one right now, here I am going to share a generic list of the 15 best download managers for Linux or primarily focused on Ubuntu. Also: EteSync is an encrypted E2E sync and backup tools for your data
