How To Use Vagrant with Libvirt on Linux to manage VMs
Vagrant is an open-source software product for building and maintaining portable virtual software development environments; e.g., for VirtualBox, KVM, Hyper-V, Docker containers, VMware, and AWS. It is not a stand-alone virtualization provider. It relies on other virtualization providers such as Virtualbox, Libvirt/KVM, Docker, VMWare to create and run virtual machines.
By default, Vagrant uses Oracle VirtualBox as provider. If more than one providers are installed (E.g. Virtualbox and Libvirt) in your system, it will always start a VM with Virtualbox unless you explicitly provide a specific provider. One of the great features of Vagrant is that users are never tied to a specific virtualization platform. The users can create workflows that work with multiple virtualization providers.
In this guide, we will learn how to use Vagrant with Libvirt KVM provider on Linux.
How to Install UNRAR on Fedora 35/34/33/32
RAR files are very common on the internet, that’s why many novice users wonder how to handle them in a distribution like Fedora. That’s why we’ve prepared this post, so you can install UNRAR on Fedora.
How to Get rid of the Invisible “gjs” window in Ubuntu 22.04 GNOME 42 | UbuntuHandbook
Got an invisible app window called “gjs” in Ubuntu 22.04 desktop? Here’s how to kill it without log out the current session.
GJS, stands for Gnome JavaScript, it’s part of Gnome-shell use as JavaScript programming environment. In Ubuntu, the default Desktop Icons NG (DING) extension use gjs, which could cause the issue sometimes.
What is AWS GuarDuty and how to use it
How To Install Apache Solr on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Solr on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by Apache
How Memory Allocation Works on Linux
In computers, for a process to be executable, it needs to be placed in memory. For this, a field must be assigned to a process in memory. Memory allocation is an important issue to be aware of, especially in kernel and system architectures.
Let's take a look at Linux memory allocation in detail and understand what goes on behind the scenes.
LibreOffice and Free/Libre Software in Education
Top 15 Best Download Managers for Linux in 2022
It’s obvious to have a good download manager for Linux or other operating systems you are using. Though all modern browsers have a default download manager, it’s not good enough to handle an effective downloading system. When the question is whether a web browser can handle multiple downloads, pause system, torrent integration, or quick download, the answer is not satisfactory. A download manager is required when you go for downloading big files or multiple files. So, if you are looking for one right now, here I am going to share a generic list of the 15 best download managers for Linux or primarily focused on Ubuntu. Also: EteSync is an encrypted E2E sync and backup tools for your data
Fedora / CentOS / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
