Kernel Leftovers
-
LWN is now on Mastodon [Ed: Outsourcing one's readership to a volatile third party seems like short-sighted and risky a move from a site almost 30 years old]
For readers who want to follow our article stream on Mastodon, LWN now (finally) has a presence in the Fosstodon community; you can find us at @LWN@fosstodon.org.
-
Linux Plumbers Conference: Microconferences at Linux Plumbers Conference: linux/arch
Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the linux/arch Microconference
The linux/arch microconference aims to bring architecture maintainers in one room to discuss how the code in arch/ can be improved, consolidated and generalized.
-
Mike Blumenkrantz: Depth
Two posts in one month is a record for May of 2022. Might even shoot for three at this rate.
Yesterday I posted a hasty roundup of what’s been going on with zink.
It was not comprehensive.
What else have I been working on, you might ask.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 190 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
LibreOffice and Free/Libre Software in Education
Top 15 Best Download Managers for Linux in 2022
It’s obvious to have a good download manager for Linux or other operating systems you are using. Though all modern browsers have a default download manager, it’s not good enough to handle an effective downloading system. When the question is whether a web browser can handle multiple downloads, pause system, torrent integration, or quick download, the answer is not satisfactory. A download manager is required when you go for downloading big files or multiple files. So, if you are looking for one right now, here I am going to share a generic list of the 15 best download managers for Linux or primarily focused on Ubuntu. Also: EteSync is an encrypted E2E sync and backup tools for your data
Fedora / CentOS / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Recent comments
42 min 53 sec ago
5 hours 17 min ago
12 hours 2 min ago
12 hours 3 min ago
12 hours 32 min ago
12 hours 35 min ago
21 hours 3 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago