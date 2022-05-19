Programming Leftovers
Switching to SPDX license identifiers in Qt sources
A Qt source file traditionally starts with a comment containing copyright statements and the full license text. Luckily, programmers aren't bothered by this wall of text - their code editors do a good job of hiding it. Still, there are certain problems with traditional license headers, and this article explores how we address these
issues.
It is of course somewhat inelegant to have countless copies of the same license text in the source tree, but there are more pressing problems than that.
OpenSSF, Linux Foundation Want to Replace C, C++ [Ed: Using red herrings to replace standards with a pile of censorshipware controlled by Microsoft; of course there's a missing disclosure there as many sites that push and enhance LF talking points (read: monopolies) in fact receive funding/bribes to do this]
The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) and the Linux Foundation released an action plan to improve open source software’s security and resilience. Part of that is eliminating non-memory-safe programming languages like C and C++.
The action plan specifically proposes a $5.5 million investment to remove root causes of vulnerabilities by replacing non-memory-safe languages.
Programming languages like C and C++ create challenges for memory safety and difficulties in finding and eliminating defects. Languages like Go and Rust, however, “handle memory management and other kinds of security-sensitive tasks safely by default.” This makes it easier for developers to avoid entire vulnerability categories, according to the plan.
Rust: What’s Next for the Fast-Growing Programming Language? [Ed: Loaded title; it's not so fast-growing and there have been growing pains]
What’s Next for Rust?
Governance Update [Ed: Rust project has been in disarray with many resignations; this is a face-saving update]
Last month, the core team, all the leads of top-level teams, the moderators, and the project representatives on the Rust Foundation board jointly sent out an update to all Rust project members on investigations happening into improvements to the governance of the Rust project.
As is detailed in the update, this report follows extensive conversations with many inside of the project and will continue as we encourage others in the project to reach out should they have feedback or want to get involved.
