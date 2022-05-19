Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Friday 20th of May 2022
Development
  • Switching to SPDX license identifiers in Qt sources

    A Qt source file traditionally starts with a comment containing copyright statements and the full license text. Luckily, programmers aren't bothered by this wall of text - their code editors do a good job of hiding it. Still, there are certain problems with traditional license headers, and this article explores how we address these
    issues.

    It is of course somewhat inelegant to have countless copies of the same license text in the source tree, but there are more pressing problems than that.

  • OpenSSF, Linux Foundation Want to Replace C, C++ [Ed: Using red herrings to replace standards with a pile of censorshipware controlled by Microsoft; of course there's a missing disclosure there as many sites that push and enhance LF talking points (read: monopolies) in fact receive funding/bribes to do this]

    The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) and the Linux Foundation released an action plan to improve open source software’s security and resilience. Part of that is eliminating non-memory-safe programming languages like C and C++.

    The action plan specifically proposes a $5.5 million investment to remove root causes of vulnerabilities by replacing non-memory-safe languages.

    Programming languages like C and C++ create challenges for memory safety and difficulties in finding and eliminating defects. Languages like Go and Rust, however, “handle memory management and other kinds of security-sensitive tasks safely by default.” This makes it easier for developers to avoid entire vulnerability categories, according to the plan.

  • Rust: What’s Next for the Fast-Growing Programming Language? [Ed: Loaded title; it's not so fast-growing and there have been growing pains]
  • What’s Next for Rust?
  • Governance Update [Ed: Rust project has been in disarray with many resignations; this is a face-saving update]

    Last month, the core team, all the leads of top-level teams, the moderators, and the project representatives on the Rust Foundation board jointly sent out an update to all Rust project members on investigations happening into improvements to the governance of the Rust project.

    As is detailed in the update, this report follows extensive conversations with many inside of the project and will continue as we encourage others in the project to reach out should they have feedback or want to get involved.

Kernel Leftovers

  • LWN is now on Mastodon [Ed: Outsourcing one's readership to a volatile third party seems like short-sighted and risky a move from a site almost 30 years old]

    For readers who want to follow our article stream on Mastodon, LWN now (finally) has a presence in the Fosstodon community; you can find us at @LWN@fosstodon.org.

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Microconferences at Linux Plumbers Conference: linux/arch

    Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the linux/arch Microconference The linux/arch microconference aims to bring architecture maintainers in one room to discuss how the code in arch/ can be improved, consolidated and generalized.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Depth

    Two posts in one month is a record for May of 2022. Might even shoot for three at this rate. Yesterday I posted a hasty roundup of what’s been going on with zink. It was not comprehensive. What else have I been working on, you might ask.

Mozilla: Firefox Nightly and Marketing Fluff

today's howtos

  • How To Use Vagrant with Libvirt on Linux to manage VMs

    Vagrant is an open-source software product for building and maintaining portable virtual software development environments; e.g., for VirtualBox, KVM, Hyper-V, Docker containers, VMware, and AWS. It is not a stand-alone virtualization provider. It relies on other virtualization providers such as Virtualbox, Libvirt/KVM, Docker, VMWare to create and run virtual machines. By default, Vagrant uses Oracle VirtualBox as provider. If more than one providers are installed (E.g. Virtualbox and Libvirt) in your system, it will always start a VM with Virtualbox unless you explicitly provide a specific provider. One of the great features of Vagrant is that users are never tied to a specific virtualization platform. The users can create workflows that work with multiple virtualization providers. In this guide, we will learn how to use Vagrant with Libvirt KVM provider on Linux.

  • How to Install UNRAR on Fedora 35/34/33/32

    RAR files are very common on the internet, that’s why many novice users wonder how to handle them in a distribution like Fedora. That’s why we’ve prepared this post, so you can install UNRAR on Fedora.

  • How to Get rid of the Invisible “gjs” window in Ubuntu 22.04 GNOME 42 | UbuntuHandbook

    Got an invisible app window called “gjs” in Ubuntu 22.04 desktop? Here’s how to kill it without log out the current session. GJS, stands for Gnome JavaScript, it’s part of Gnome-shell use as JavaScript programming environment. In Ubuntu, the default Desktop Icons NG (DING) extension use gjs, which could cause the issue sometimes.

  • What is AWS GuarDuty and how to use it
  • How To Install Apache Solr on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Solr on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by Apache

  • How Memory Allocation Works on Linux

    In computers, for a process to be executable, it needs to be placed in memory. For this, a field must be assigned to a process in memory. Memory allocation is an important issue to be aware of, especially in kernel and system architectures. Let's take a look at Linux memory allocation in detail and understand what goes on behind the scenes.

LibreOffice and Free/Libre Software in Education

  • Indonesian LibreOffice community: recent activities

    On Wednesday, 18 May 2022, I had the opportunity to talk in one of the sessions at the Virtual Visit of SMK Amaliah 1 Ciawi Bogor. This activity is a routine agenda for Amaliah Vocational School in the form of seminars and visits to institutions or communities to broaden students’ knowledge of Information and Communication Technology to Support Creative and Innovative Education.

  • FSFE signs Dutch manifesto calling for education improvements

    Students should not have to use proprietary software to participate in the educational process. The FSFE joins the Dutch coalition ‘Fair Digital Education’ supporting privacy-respecting solutions involving Free Software in schools.

