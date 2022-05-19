Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 20th of May 2022 06:37:58 PM Filed under
Misc
  • Kapow 1.6.0 released

    Switched to Qt 6

  • Welcome new directors [Ed: Carlo Piana is a very good addition to OSI. But they have too many Microsofters in there, still. Most of the OSI's budget goes to Microsoft. It's a compromised organisation.]

    The 2022 election is over and the OSI has three new Directors Carlo Piana, Josh Berkus and Amanda Brock and one re-elected, Pamela Chestek. Please join me in congratulating them, they’re joining as the Board continues modernizing its function and role. I think we underestimate how much emotional effort goes into running for such a visible and competitive position so my gratitude goes to the candidates who didn’t get elected.

  • Exploring the future of Open Source [Ed: Stefano Maffulli speaks of "open source movement", but it's not a movement, it's a corporate plot/ploy to crush the real movement, called Free software. Stefano Maffulli knows his true masters; they're not Free software hackers who laid all the foundations, they're proprietary software companies looking to exploit and plunder those hackers while rewriting history.]
  • MrDoc is a web-based document management system DMS

    MrDoc is a free, open-source DMS (Document Management System) that does not require extensive hardware resources and can run from anywhere.

    It offers two versions; an open-source edition which licensed under the GPLv3 License, and a professional commercial version with more enterprise-focused features.

    MrDoc is a feature-rich system that has dozens of features, but keep in mind it is built to organize and manage online text documents.

  • LilyGO T-HC32 board with the world's smallest Arm MCU (HC32L110B6) is now available for $9 - CNX Software

    HC32L110 Arm Cortex-M0+ MCU is found in a minuscule 1.59 x 1.436 mm CSP16 package that should make it the world’s smallest Arm MCU. LilyGO T-HC32 is one of the first boards with the HC32L110B6 microcontroller, and it is now available for $8.98 on Aliexpress including shipping.

    The board offers really basic features with two buttons, a WS2812 RGB LED, and two-row of ten pins each for GPIOs and power signals, plus a 4-pin header for SWD programming. There’s nothing really special about the board or its price, except for the MCU’s size that’s barely discernable from a discrete component, and much smaller than the 7x7mm ESP32-PICO-D4 system-in-package shown in the photo below for comparison.

  • How to raise funding for your robotics venture | Chapter 2 – Akara | Ubuntu

    Our guest in this second webinar is Dr. Conor McGinn, CEO of Akara Robotics. Conor is a pioneer in assistive robotics. He was featured in the MIT Technology Review Innovators Under 35. He spun out Akara while working at Trinity College. The Irish company captured the public’s attention with their humanoid robot Stevie, which is designed to support elderly care and was featured on TIME magazine. Recently, their UV robot Violet was awarded more than €2.4M in funding through the highly competitive EIC program. The company has won several awards due to their work, including the 2022 CIO & IT leaders awards for Pilot Project of the Year.

    Conor is a skilled robotics engineer, human-robot interaction designer and entrepreneur. He is also an educator. During the webinar, he will share how he took his company from a project that started in academia to one of the most promising healthcare robotics ventures in Europe.

  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2022/20

    Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

    This week, we released 6 snapshots. One snapshot hit reached the (negative) record of most failed tests in one run. The issue was simply that YaST was unable to start, which for rather obvious reasons impacts almost all tests. This could swiftly be corrected and the following snapshot already worked again. The 6 published snapshots were 0512, 0513, 0515, 0516, 0517, and 0518.

  • Sam Thursfield: Status update, 19/05/2022

    I had some ambitious travel plans last month – ambitious by 2020’s standards, anyway – and somehow they came off without any major issues or contagions. In Cologne I was amazed to go to Freedom Sounds festival and witness the return of the Singers ATX alongside host of other ska legends. And then my first ever trip to Italy where I attended Linux App Summit. It was a treat to be around people who are as enthusiastic as I am about the rather niche topic of Linux desktop apps… but hopefully it’s a topic which is becoming less niche.

    [...]

    updating Fedora on my partners laptop. This particular laptop was lacking a Wifi driver but that is now solved in Fedora 36. I can provide yet another datapoint that the GNOME 42 screenshot experience creates joy and happiness.

  • 'Psychonauts 2' is coming to macOS and Linux next week

    2021’s critical darling from Double Fine Productions, Psychonauts 2, is finally releasing on macOS and Linux in the very near future.

  • Linux Essentials - The dnf Command - Invidious

    There's a handful of popular package managers that are used on various Linux distributions, and dnf is among the most popular. It's the default package manager on distros such as Red Hat, CentOS, AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, Fedora, among others.

  • DBcare - How TuxCare aims to Eliminate Database Server Reboots - Invidious [Ed: Seems like veiled marketing, not organic YouTube "material"]

    DBcare is a new offering from TuxCare, which aims to help administrators avoid rebooting database servers by live-patching them. DBcare is currently in beta, and you can test it out right now. Last year, I had a chance to chat with Jim Jackson about DBcare, and we had a really good conversation about the project that's still timely today, especially considering the beta test has recently opened up.

Kernel Leftovers

  • LWN is now on Mastodon [Ed: Outsourcing one's readership to a volatile third party seems like short-sighted and risky a move from a site almost 30 years old]

    For readers who want to follow our article stream on Mastodon, LWN now (finally) has a presence in the Fosstodon community; you can find us at @LWN@fosstodon.org.

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Microconferences at Linux Plumbers Conference: linux/arch

    Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the linux/arch Microconference The linux/arch microconference aims to bring architecture maintainers in one room to discuss how the code in arch/ can be improved, consolidated and generalized.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Depth

    Two posts in one month is a record for May of 2022. Might even shoot for three at this rate. Yesterday I posted a hasty roundup of what’s been going on with zink. It was not comprehensive. What else have I been working on, you might ask.

Mozilla: Firefox Nightly and Marketing Fluff

today's howtos

  • How To Use Vagrant with Libvirt on Linux to manage VMs

    Vagrant is an open-source software product for building and maintaining portable virtual software development environments; e.g., for VirtualBox, KVM, Hyper-V, Docker containers, VMware, and AWS. It is not a stand-alone virtualization provider. It relies on other virtualization providers such as Virtualbox, Libvirt/KVM, Docker, VMWare to create and run virtual machines. By default, Vagrant uses Oracle VirtualBox as provider. If more than one providers are installed (E.g. Virtualbox and Libvirt) in your system, it will always start a VM with Virtualbox unless you explicitly provide a specific provider. One of the great features of Vagrant is that users are never tied to a specific virtualization platform. The users can create workflows that work with multiple virtualization providers. In this guide, we will learn how to use Vagrant with Libvirt KVM provider on Linux.

  • How to Install UNRAR on Fedora 35/34/33/32

    RAR files are very common on the internet, that’s why many novice users wonder how to handle them in a distribution like Fedora. That’s why we’ve prepared this post, so you can install UNRAR on Fedora.

  • How to Get rid of the Invisible “gjs” window in Ubuntu 22.04 GNOME 42 | UbuntuHandbook

    Got an invisible app window called “gjs” in Ubuntu 22.04 desktop? Here’s how to kill it without log out the current session. GJS, stands for Gnome JavaScript, it’s part of Gnome-shell use as JavaScript programming environment. In Ubuntu, the default Desktop Icons NG (DING) extension use gjs, which could cause the issue sometimes.

  • What is AWS GuarDuty and how to use it
  • How To Install Apache Solr on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Solr on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by Apache

  • How Memory Allocation Works on Linux

    In computers, for a process to be executable, it needs to be placed in memory. For this, a field must be assigned to a process in memory. Memory allocation is an important issue to be aware of, especially in kernel and system architectures. Let's take a look at Linux memory allocation in detail and understand what goes on behind the scenes.

LibreOffice and Free/Libre Software in Education

  • Indonesian LibreOffice community: recent activities

    On Wednesday, 18 May 2022, I had the opportunity to talk in one of the sessions at the Virtual Visit of SMK Amaliah 1 Ciawi Bogor. This activity is a routine agenda for Amaliah Vocational School in the form of seminars and visits to institutions or communities to broaden students’ knowledge of Information and Communication Technology to Support Creative and Innovative Education.

  • FSFE signs Dutch manifesto calling for education improvements

    Students should not have to use proprietary software to participate in the educational process. The FSFE joins the Dutch coalition ‘Fair Digital Education’ supporting privacy-respecting solutions involving Free Software in schools.

