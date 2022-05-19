Our guest in this second webinar is Dr. Conor McGinn, CEO of Akara Robotics. Conor is a pioneer in assistive robotics. He was featured in the MIT Technology Review Innovators Under 35. He spun out Akara while working at Trinity College. The Irish company captured the public’s attention with their humanoid robot Stevie, which is designed to support elderly care and was featured on TIME magazine. Recently, their UV robot Violet was awarded more than €2.4M in funding through the highly competitive EIC program. The company has won several awards due to their work, including the 2022 CIO & IT leaders awards for Pilot Project of the Year. Conor is a skilled robotics engineer, human-robot interaction designer and entrepreneur. He is also an educator. During the webinar, he will share how he took his company from a project that started in academia to one of the most promising healthcare robotics ventures in Europe.