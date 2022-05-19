Language Selection

Friday 20th of May 2022
Android
  • LWN is now on Mastodon [Ed: Outsourcing one's readership to a volatile third party seems like short-sighted and risky a move from a site almost 30 years old]

    For readers who want to follow our article stream on Mastodon, LWN now (finally) has a presence in the Fosstodon community; you can find us at @LWN@fosstodon.org.

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Microconferences at Linux Plumbers Conference: linux/arch

    Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the linux/arch Microconference The linux/arch microconference aims to bring architecture maintainers in one room to discuss how the code in arch/ can be improved, consolidated and generalized.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Depth

    Two posts in one month is a record for May of 2022. Might even shoot for three at this rate. Yesterday I posted a hasty roundup of what’s been going on with zink. It was not comprehensive. What else have I been working on, you might ask.

Mozilla: Firefox Nightly and Marketing Fluff

today's howtos

  • How To Use Vagrant with Libvirt on Linux to manage VMs

    Vagrant is an open-source software product for building and maintaining portable virtual software development environments; e.g., for VirtualBox, KVM, Hyper-V, Docker containers, VMware, and AWS. It is not a stand-alone virtualization provider. It relies on other virtualization providers such as Virtualbox, Libvirt/KVM, Docker, VMWare to create and run virtual machines. By default, Vagrant uses Oracle VirtualBox as provider. If more than one providers are installed (E.g. Virtualbox and Libvirt) in your system, it will always start a VM with Virtualbox unless you explicitly provide a specific provider. One of the great features of Vagrant is that users are never tied to a specific virtualization platform. The users can create workflows that work with multiple virtualization providers. In this guide, we will learn how to use Vagrant with Libvirt KVM provider on Linux.

  • How to Install UNRAR on Fedora 35/34/33/32

    RAR files are very common on the internet, that’s why many novice users wonder how to handle them in a distribution like Fedora. That’s why we’ve prepared this post, so you can install UNRAR on Fedora.

  • How to Get rid of the Invisible “gjs” window in Ubuntu 22.04 GNOME 42 | UbuntuHandbook

    Got an invisible app window called “gjs” in Ubuntu 22.04 desktop? Here’s how to kill it without log out the current session. GJS, stands for Gnome JavaScript, it’s part of Gnome-shell use as JavaScript programming environment. In Ubuntu, the default Desktop Icons NG (DING) extension use gjs, which could cause the issue sometimes.

  • What is AWS GuarDuty and how to use it
  • How To Install Apache Solr on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Solr on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by Apache

  • How Memory Allocation Works on Linux

    In computers, for a process to be executable, it needs to be placed in memory. For this, a field must be assigned to a process in memory. Memory allocation is an important issue to be aware of, especially in kernel and system architectures. Let's take a look at Linux memory allocation in detail and understand what goes on behind the scenes.

LibreOffice and Free/Libre Software in Education

  • Indonesian LibreOffice community: recent activities

    On Wednesday, 18 May 2022, I had the opportunity to talk in one of the sessions at the Virtual Visit of SMK Amaliah 1 Ciawi Bogor. This activity is a routine agenda for Amaliah Vocational School in the form of seminars and visits to institutions or communities to broaden students’ knowledge of Information and Communication Technology to Support Creative and Innovative Education.

  • FSFE signs Dutch manifesto calling for education improvements

    Students should not have to use proprietary software to participate in the educational process. The FSFE joins the Dutch coalition ‘Fair Digital Education’ supporting privacy-respecting solutions involving Free Software in schools.

