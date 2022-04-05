Flatpak App of the Week: Pika Backup - Keeping Your Data Safe Was Never Easier
If you care about your personal data, you need to have a backup, and Pika Backup is one of those tools that you configure the way you like it and forget about it.
“Doing backups the easy way” – that’s the motto of Pick Backup, but the great thing about this utility is that it saves you time and disk space by not copying the entire data over and over.
The 5 best Application Launchers for Ubuntu
Every operating system comes with an application launcher where you have to mouse over the entire menu to launch an application. But, unlike other operating systems, Linux allows us to install other launchers as an alternative. In this post, We came up with the five best application launchers for Ubuntu and their installation process. Ubuntu has a default application launcher, i.e., GNOME Shell application overview. If you are a beginner or a tech professional, browsing the entire menu to launch an application is quite bothersome. Linux community offers a wide variety of application launchers. From a rich UX-based to a bare minimum, Linux has everything to offer. These application launchers offer many themes and come with a lot of customization. Choosing the right application launcher as per your need might be difficult. That’s why we came up with the five best application launchers. Here are the top 5 application launchers for your Ubuntu.
10 of the Best Graphic Design Software for Linux
The fact that Linux is open-source makes a best fit for many disciplines. Some of these are obvious like programming and software development, while many are subtle. For example, if you are a graphic designer, can you use Linux to create graphic pieces? I don’t mean to create them just for the sake of trying out, but can you actually make a living doing graphic design on a Linux machine? This article is an attempt to answer the latter question by giving the reader a list of graphic design software available on Linux and their features.
