GNOME and KDE: This Week in GNOME, Qt6 and KF6
#44 Five Across · This Week in GNOME
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from May 13 to May 20.
Okteta making a small step to Qt6 | Attracted by virtual constructs
Old, but stable, even more in when it comes to the feature set, and still getting its polishing now and then: your simple editor for the raw data of files, named Okteta.
What started in 2003 as a hex editing widget library for KDE3 (and Qt3), of course named KHexEdit (to be confused with the unrelated hex editor program that was part of KDE at that time), it turned into a first dedicated application by the title Okteta during the years 2006 to 2008 for KDE4 (and Qt4). From there on a small set of features was added once in a while, most impressively Alexander Richardson’s Structures tool in 2010,. Until then in 2013 the port to Qt5/KF5 was done (also to a good degree by Alexander). After that things had settled, the program working properly when needed, otherwise just left in the corner of the storage.
Now, nearly 2 decades after the first lines were written, the next port is to be done, to Qt6 and KF6. And this time the actual port is just amazingly boring: changing a few “Qt5” to “Qt6” in the buildsystem (and later some “KF5” to “KF6” once KF6 is ready), adding Qt6::Core5Compat as helper library for 1-2 classes that had not yet been substituted, adding a “const” to the argument of an overridden virtual method, adapting some “QStringList” forward declarations… and done.
The 5 best Application Launchers for Ubuntu
Every operating system comes with an application launcher where you have to mouse over the entire menu to launch an application. But, unlike other operating systems, Linux allows us to install other launchers as an alternative. In this post, We came up with the five best application launchers for Ubuntu and their installation process. Ubuntu has a default application launcher, i.e., GNOME Shell application overview. If you are a beginner or a tech professional, browsing the entire menu to launch an application is quite bothersome. Linux community offers a wide variety of application launchers. From a rich UX-based to a bare minimum, Linux has everything to offer. These application launchers offer many themes and come with a lot of customization. Choosing the right application launcher as per your need might be difficult. That’s why we came up with the five best application launchers. Here are the top 5 application launchers for your Ubuntu.
10 of the Best Graphic Design Software for Linux
The fact that Linux is open-source makes a best fit for many disciplines. Some of these are obvious like programming and software development, while many are subtle. For example, if you are a graphic designer, can you use Linux to create graphic pieces? I don’t mean to create them just for the sake of trying out, but can you actually make a living doing graphic design on a Linux machine? This article is an attempt to answer the latter question by giving the reader a list of graphic design software available on Linux and their features.
Flatpak App of the Week: Pika Backup - Keeping Your Data Safe Was Never Easier
If you care about your personal data, you need to have a backup, and Pika Backup is one of those tools that you configure the way you like it and forget about it. “Doing backups the easy way” – that’s the motto of Pick Backup, but the great thing about this utility is that it saves you time and disk space by not copying the entire data over and over.
