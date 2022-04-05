Language Selection

Security Leftovers

Security

  • New 'pymafka' malicious package drops Cobalt Strike on macOS, Windows, Linux [Ed: Cautioning people not to download random junk and then execute it; not a problem in the OS per se]

    We reported these findings to the PyPI registry shortly after catching and analyzing the package and the malicious package was taken down yesterday, just before reaching ~300 downloads.

  • Tesla, Microsoft and Ubuntu bugs found during Pwn2Own hacking competition - The Record by Recorded Future

    Several bugs in Microsoft, Ubuntu and Tesla products were found and exploited during the three-day Pwn2Own hacking conference in Vancouver this week.

    The conference – organized by Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative – gives hackers a chance to earn money in exchange for discovering and exploiting vulnerabilities in popular products.

    By the end of day two on Thursday, the conference had paid out $945,000 in rewards, including $75,000 to hackers with offensive security company Synacktiv for two unique bugs found in the Tesla Model 3 Infotainment System.

  • US won’t prosecute ‘good faith’ security researchers • The Register

    The US Justice Department has directed prosecutors not to charge "good-faith security researchers" with violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) if their reasons for hacking are ethical — things like bug hunting, responsible vulnerability disclosure, or above-board penetration testing.

    Good-faith, according to the policy [PDF], means using a computer "solely for purposes of good-faith testing, investigation, and/or correction of a security flaw or vulnerability."

    Additionally, this activity must be "carried out in a manner designed to avoid any harm to individuals or the public, and where the information derived from the activity is used primarily to promote the security or safety of the class of devices, machines, or online services to which the accessed computer belongs, or those who use such devices, machines, or online services."

  • Tech’s big names team up to launch $30m open source software security plan
today's howtos

  • How to Connect Wi-Fi using Nmcli in Linux

    Why use the Network-command-line Manager’s interface? Sometimes Ubuntu Network Manager behaves strangely, and you may be unable to connect to any Wi-Fi Hotspot using the GUI (Graphical user interface). The Network Manager may fail to start, and even after manually restarting the service through the terminal, you may still have difficulties connecting to any Wi-Fi Hotspot, even a previously recognized and stored home network. I encountered same problem on dual boot configurations and standalone Linux installs, and it was quite inconvenient, particularly during the WFH (Work from home) phase that we’re all going through.

  • How to Add Comments to UFW Rules

    In an earlier article we discussed how to add comments to iptables rules for clarity and documentation. In our opinion it is a good practice to comment anything someone else may have to work on in the future. Using comments in scripting is a common practice for good reason. We decided to write a quick tip on how to add a comment to UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall) rules. I am not a huge fan of UFW or Firewalld. In my opinion they make managing netfilter harder, not easier. That is because I started using iptables over 20 years ago. I am very comfortable with it and tend to know the necessary syntax off the top of my head. That being said, adding a comment to UFW rules is much more intuitive than any other iptables front end.

  • How to Install Drupal 9 on Ubuntu 22.04 - LinuxTuto

    Drupal is an open-source and popular content management tool that is the foundation of many websites across the internet. It has great standard features, like easy content authoring, reliable performance, and excellent security. Flexibility and modularity are some of the core principles that set it apart from the rest. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Drupal 9 on your Ubuntu 22.04 OS.

  • How to migrate from Blogger to WordPress

    Blogger.com, as its name suggest is a blog service. Is very popular and it’s owned by google. You may want to take full control of your blog by setting up a WordPress on your server. But you still need your content: in this entry I’ll show you how to migrate from blogger to wordpress. I’m assuming you already have a brand new WordPress installation. If not, here on unixcop.com we have several articles about wordpress.

  • How to install Inkscape 1.2 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Inkscape 1.2 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • What is AWS CloudTrail and how to use it

The 10 Best Linux Apps for Musicians

If you're a musician of any kind, from beginner to professional, Linux provides an amazing assortment of free, yet powerful, platforms and applications that will boost your productivity and help you to show off your creativity. Don't let the fact that these apps are free wrongly influence your judgment. They are high-quality, professional-grade applications that rival even the most well-known, high-priced, commercial applications. These are 10 of the best Linux apps for musicians of all levels. Read more

GNOME and KDE: This Week in GNOME, Qt6 and KF6

  • #44 Five Across · This Week in GNOME

    Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from May 13 to May 20.

  • Okteta making a small step to Qt6 | Attracted by virtual constructs

    Old, but stable, even more in when it comes to the feature set, and still getting its polishing now and then: your simple editor for the raw data of files, named Okteta. What started in 2003 as a hex editing widget library for KDE3 (and Qt3), of course named KHexEdit (to be confused with the unrelated hex editor program that was part of KDE at that time), it turned into a first dedicated application by the title Okteta during the years 2006 to 2008 for KDE4 (and Qt4). From there on a small set of features was added once in a while, most impressively Alexander Richardson’s Structures tool in 2010,. Until then in 2013 the port to Qt5/KF5 was done (also to a good degree by Alexander). After that things had settled, the program working properly when needed, otherwise just left in the corner of the storage. Now, nearly 2 decades after the first lines were written, the next port is to be done, to Qt6 and KF6. And this time the actual port is just amazingly boring: changing a few “Qt5” to “Qt6” in the buildsystem (and later some “KF5” to “KF6” once KF6 is ready), adding Qt6::Core5Compat as helper library for 1-2 classes that had not yet been substituted, adding a “const” to the argument of an overridden virtual method, adapting some “QStringList” forward declarations… and done.

The 5 best Application Launchers for Ubuntu

Every operating system comes with an application launcher where you have to mouse over the entire menu to launch an application. But, unlike other operating systems, Linux allows us to install other launchers as an alternative. In this post, We came up with the five best application launchers for Ubuntu and their installation process. Ubuntu has a default application launcher, i.e., GNOME Shell application overview. If you are a beginner or a tech professional, browsing the entire menu to launch an application is quite bothersome. Linux community offers a wide variety of application launchers. From a rich UX-based to a bare minimum, Linux has everything to offer. These application launchers offer many themes and come with a lot of customization. Choosing the right application launcher as per your need might be difficult. That’s why we came up with the five best application launchers. Here are the top 5 application launchers for your Ubuntu. Read more

