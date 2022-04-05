today's howtos How to Connect Wi-Fi using Nmcli in Linux Why use the Network-command-line Manager’s interface? Sometimes Ubuntu Network Manager behaves strangely, and you may be unable to connect to any Wi-Fi Hotspot using the GUI (Graphical user interface). The Network Manager may fail to start, and even after manually restarting the service through the terminal, you may still have difficulties connecting to any Wi-Fi Hotspot, even a previously recognized and stored home network. I encountered same problem on dual boot configurations and standalone Linux installs, and it was quite inconvenient, particularly during the WFH (Work from home) phase that we’re all going through.

How to Add Comments to UFW Rules In an earlier article we discussed how to add comments to iptables rules for clarity and documentation. In our opinion it is a good practice to comment anything someone else may have to work on in the future. Using comments in scripting is a common practice for good reason. We decided to write a quick tip on how to add a comment to UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall) rules. I am not a huge fan of UFW or Firewalld. In my opinion they make managing netfilter harder, not easier. That is because I started using iptables over 20 years ago. I am very comfortable with it and tend to know the necessary syntax off the top of my head. That being said, adding a comment to UFW rules is much more intuitive than any other iptables front end.

How to Install Drupal 9 on Ubuntu 22.04 - LinuxTuto Drupal is an open-source and popular content management tool that is the foundation of many websites across the internet. It has great standard features, like easy content authoring, reliable performance, and excellent security. Flexibility and modularity are some of the core principles that set it apart from the rest. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Drupal 9 on your Ubuntu 22.04 OS.

How to migrate from Blogger to WordPress Blogger.com, as its name suggest is a blog service. Is very popular and it’s owned by google. You may want to take full control of your blog by setting up a WordPress on your server. But you still need your content: in this entry I’ll show you how to migrate from blogger to wordpress. I’m assuming you already have a brand new WordPress installation. If not, here on unixcop.com we have several articles about wordpress.

How to install Inkscape 1.2 on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Inkscape 1.2 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

What is AWS CloudTrail and how to use it

The 10 Best Linux Apps for Musicians If you're a musician of any kind, from beginner to professional, Linux provides an amazing assortment of free, yet powerful, platforms and applications that will boost your productivity and help you to show off your creativity. Don't let the fact that these apps are free wrongly influence your judgment. They are high-quality, professional-grade applications that rival even the most well-known, high-priced, commercial applications. These are 10 of the best Linux apps for musicians of all levels.