Security Leftovers
-
New 'pymafka' malicious package drops Cobalt Strike on macOS, Windows, Linux [Ed: Cautioning people not to download random junk and then execute it; not a problem in the OS per se]
We reported these findings to the PyPI registry shortly after catching and analyzing the package and the malicious package was taken down yesterday, just before reaching ~300 downloads.
-
Tesla, Microsoft and Ubuntu bugs found during Pwn2Own hacking competition - The Record by Recorded Future
Several bugs in Microsoft, Ubuntu and Tesla products were found and exploited during the three-day Pwn2Own hacking conference in Vancouver this week.
The conference – organized by Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative – gives hackers a chance to earn money in exchange for discovering and exploiting vulnerabilities in popular products.
By the end of day two on Thursday, the conference had paid out $945,000 in rewards, including $75,000 to hackers with offensive security company Synacktiv for two unique bugs found in the Tesla Model 3 Infotainment System.
-
US won’t prosecute ‘good faith’ security researchers • The Register
The US Justice Department has directed prosecutors not to charge "good-faith security researchers" with violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) if their reasons for hacking are ethical — things like bug hunting, responsible vulnerability disclosure, or above-board penetration testing.
Good-faith, according to the policy [PDF], means using a computer "solely for purposes of good-faith testing, investigation, and/or correction of a security flaw or vulnerability."
Additionally, this activity must be "carried out in a manner designed to avoid any harm to individuals or the public, and where the information derived from the activity is used primarily to promote the security or safety of the class of devices, machines, or online services to which the accessed computer belongs, or those who use such devices, machines, or online services."
-
Tech’s big names team up to launch $30m open source software security plan
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 359 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
The 10 Best Linux Apps for Musicians
If you're a musician of any kind, from beginner to professional, Linux provides an amazing assortment of free, yet powerful, platforms and applications that will boost your productivity and help you to show off your creativity. Don't let the fact that these apps are free wrongly influence your judgment. They are high-quality, professional-grade applications that rival even the most well-known, high-priced, commercial applications. These are 10 of the best Linux apps for musicians of all levels.
GNOME and KDE: This Week in GNOME, Qt6 and KF6
The 5 best Application Launchers for Ubuntu
Every operating system comes with an application launcher where you have to mouse over the entire menu to launch an application. But, unlike other operating systems, Linux allows us to install other launchers as an alternative. In this post, We came up with the five best application launchers for Ubuntu and their installation process. Ubuntu has a default application launcher, i.e., GNOME Shell application overview. If you are a beginner or a tech professional, browsing the entire menu to launch an application is quite bothersome. Linux community offers a wide variety of application launchers. From a rich UX-based to a bare minimum, Linux has everything to offer. These application launchers offer many themes and come with a lot of customization. Choosing the right application launcher as per your need might be difficult. That’s why we came up with the five best application launchers. Here are the top 5 application launchers for your Ubuntu.
Recent comments
1 hour 19 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
4 hours 46 min ago
7 hours 7 min ago
11 hours 41 min ago
18 hours 26 min ago
18 hours 27 min ago
18 hours 57 min ago
19 hours 20 sec ago
1 day 3 hours ago