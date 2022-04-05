today's leftovers
Bernd Rodler: Real Innovation And Progress Happen Beyond Big Tech (Part I ) – Interview
In 1991, Linus Torvalds started this fantastic Linux project and prior to that, Richard Stallman came up with the idea of GPL, the general public license. Thus, a new model to deliver software code in an open and transparent manner came into existence. Stallman can be quoted with the famous phrase: „If you think about open source, think free as in free speech, not free beer.“ After GPL and the first Linux kernels gained ground, more and more open source based business software was developed.
RISC-V needs more than an open architecture to compete
Interviews with chip company CEOs are invariably enlightening. On top of the usual market-related subjects of success and failure, revenues and competition, plans and pitfalls, the highly paid victim knows that there's a large audience of unusually competent critics eager for technical details. That's you.
How To Install Glances on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Glances on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Glances is a cross-platform system monitoring tool written in Python. It displays a myriad of system statistics on the terminal or console and even includes a web mode that allows you to monitor your system on a web browser. This is a better alternative to the top and htop monitoring tools.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Glances system monitoring on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Chrome OS 101: Dark boot screen added, new Launcher starts appearing, more [Ed: Still vastly worse than proper distros of GNU/Linux in terms of features]
today's howtos
The 10 Best Linux Apps for Musicians
If you're a musician of any kind, from beginner to professional, Linux provides an amazing assortment of free, yet powerful, platforms and applications that will boost your productivity and help you to show off your creativity. Don't let the fact that these apps are free wrongly influence your judgment. They are high-quality, professional-grade applications that rival even the most well-known, high-priced, commercial applications. These are 10 of the best Linux apps for musicians of all levels.
GNOME and KDE: This Week in GNOME, Qt6 and KF6
The 5 best Application Launchers for Ubuntu
Every operating system comes with an application launcher where you have to mouse over the entire menu to launch an application. But, unlike other operating systems, Linux allows us to install other launchers as an alternative. In this post, We came up with the five best application launchers for Ubuntu and their installation process. Ubuntu has a default application launcher, i.e., GNOME Shell application overview. If you are a beginner or a tech professional, browsing the entire menu to launch an application is quite bothersome. Linux community offers a wide variety of application launchers. From a rich UX-based to a bare minimum, Linux has everything to offer. These application launchers offer many themes and come with a lot of customization. Choosing the right application launcher as per your need might be difficult. That’s why we came up with the five best application launchers. Here are the top 5 application launchers for your Ubuntu.
