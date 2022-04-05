Language Selection

Windows compatibility layer Wine 7.9 is now available

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 21st of May 2022 07:05:07 AM Filed under
Gaming

Wine is the compatibility layer that allows you to run games and applications developed for Windows - on Linux (plus also macOS and BSD). A new biweekly development release is out now with Wine 7.9. It's a major part of what makes up Steam Play Proton and enables a ton of games to work on the Steam Deck. Once a year or so, a new stable release is made.

Wine Announcement - The Wine development release 7.9

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 21st of May 2022 07:36:30 AM.
  • WineHQ - Wine Announcement - The Wine development release 7.9 is now available.

    The Wine development release 7.9 is now available.

    What's new in this release:
    - Preliminary work towards PE conversion of macOS driver.
    - A number of fixes for test failures on Windows.
    - Various bug fixes.

    The source is available from the following locations:

    https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/7.x/wine-7.9.tar.xz
    http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/7.x/wine-7.9.tar.xz

    Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:

    https://www.winehq.org/download

    You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation

    You can also get the current source directly from the git
    repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.

    Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file
    AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.

How UX design can be embraced for privacy

Users see many design patterns online daily. From web designs to different layouts, there is much to discuss. However, there are moments when design patterns do not favor the user. For instance, push notifications might have benign intentions. But users might see them as intrusive and annoying overall. Additionally, people learn more about dark patterns when visual elements prompt users to perform specific actions. For UX designers, these misleading patterns are one of the things to avoid. However, there are many things that designers had to adapt over the years. Take GDPR as an example and how web entities had to adjust to comply. Read more

Games: Proton Experimental, Steam Deck, and More

HP teamed up with System76 for the HP Dev One laptop with Pop!_OS Linux

Pop!_OS Linux from System76 is expanding with more vendors, as HP now have a teaser up for the HP Dev One laptop. Built for developers they say, although with the kind of specs on offer it seems like it might make quite a good gaming machine too.

