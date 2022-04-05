Windows compatibility layer Wine 7.9 is now available
Wine is the compatibility layer that allows you to run games and applications developed for Windows - on Linux (plus also macOS and BSD). A new biweekly development release is out now with Wine 7.9. It's a major part of what makes up Steam Play Proton and enables a ton of games to work on the Steam Deck. Once a year or so, a new stable release is made.
