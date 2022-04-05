Illinois-based Lincoln College was established during the U.S. Civil War. Since then it has weathered two world wars, the Spanish Flu, the Great Depression, the Great Recession and a devastating fire. But two things it couldn’t survive?

A ransomware attack and financial pressures tied to the impact of COVID-19 on its enrollment.

On Friday, the university announced, due to financial distress from COVID-19 and cybersecurity issues, it is shutting its doors.