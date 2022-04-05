Available now with Native Linux support, APICO from TNgineers and Whitethorn Games might be one of my new favourite was just to chill-out. Note: key provided for me by their PR team.

Have you already broken your shiny Steam Deck or want some spares to tinker with? You're in luck, as it seems parts have now appeared over on iFixit. Looks like in some places they're selling out fast and it's not available yet in all regions, but here in the UK it all seems to be in stock — but for how long?

Project Zomboid, a survival game from The Indie Stone that's currently in Early Access just had a big new stable release, and it should now work better on the Steam Deck and with controllers overall.

Another two big Steam Deck updates just dropped, one for the Stable channel and one for the Beta channel. Here's what's new.

Valve has pushed out another update to Proton Experimental, the special version of Proton you can try that has more features before they roll out to the stable versions.

Users see many design patterns online daily. From web designs to different layouts, there is much to discuss. However, there are moments when design patterns do not favor the user. For instance, push notifications might have benign intentions. But users might see them as intrusive and annoying overall. Additionally, people learn more about dark patterns when visual elements prompt users to perform specific actions. For UX designers, these misleading patterns are one of the things to avoid. However, there are many things that designers had to adapt over the years. Take GDPR as an example and how web entities had to adjust to comply.

Windows compatibility layer Wine 7.9 is now available Wine is the compatibility layer that allows you to run games and applications developed for Windows - on Linux (plus also macOS and BSD). A new biweekly development release is out now with Wine 7.9. It's a major part of what makes up Steam Play Proton and enables a ton of games to work on the Steam Deck. Once a year or so, a new stable release is made.