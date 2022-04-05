today's howtos
-
How to install unrar on CentOS 9 Stream? - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials
UNRAR is a terminal tool used to decompress RAR files. These RAR files are some of the most common files you can find on the Internet.
Another aspect of UNRAR is that you can use it as a command or via an archiver such as GNOME File Roller or others.
-
How to Open a File in Git Bash
There are a lot of editors available in the Linux system to open and modify any type of file regardless of its extension. Some editors came built-in like a text editor and “Gnu nano editor”. While some of them are manually installed by the users.Within this guide, we will see how we can use these editors to open certain types of files in the Kali Linux system.
-
How to Install Python 3.9 on Ubuntu 22.04
Python is the most widely utilized high-level language that comprises applications ranging from normal scripts to complicated machine learning algorithms. It is known for its straightforward conversion to newer releases and its basic, easy-to-learn syntax, which enhances readability and also reduces software maintenance costs.
More specifically, Python 3.9 is embedded with new syntax, built-in, standard library features, new library modules, and Interpreter improvements.
This write-up will discuss the procedure to install Python 3.9 on Ubuntu 22.04 using two different methods. So, let’s start!
-
How to install SQLite 3 in Ubuntu 22.04
SQLite is a C language library that comprises a lightweight and free-to-use Relational Database Management System or RDMS. It is also called a “client-server” database engine. Almost all of the programming languages are developed with the functionality to support SQLite, and it can be embedded with the “.sqlite3/.sqlite/.DB” extension. Also, SQLite is primarily utilized for handling client-side or local storage.
This write-up will discuss the procedure to install SQLite 3 in Ubuntu 22.04. So, let’s start!
-
How to install go 1.18 on Fedora 36 - NextGenTips
Golang is an open-source programming language that is easy to learn and use. It is built-in concurrency and has a robust standard library. It is reliable, builds fast, and efficient software that scales fast.
Its concurrency mechanisms make it easy to write programs that get the most out of multicore and networked machines, while its novel-type systems enable flexible and modular program constructions.
Go compiles quickly to machine code and has the convenience of garbage collection and the power of run-time reflection.
In this guide, we are going to learn how to install golang 1.18 on Fedora 36.
-
How to Install xArchiver on Debian 11
Decompressing and compressing files is a routine task in almost any modern operating system. This makes it easy to share files over the internet or to save some hard disk space. To achieve this, we can use the console or graphical applications like xArchiver. In this post, you will learn how to install xArchiver on Debian 11.
-
How To Set or Change Timezone on Ubuntu 22.04
In Linux-based systems such as Ubuntu 22.04, providing correct Timezone information is essential for performing different system-related tasks. Also, when you set up automatic corn jobs that depend upon the Timezone of your system, providing inaccurate information can cause problems.
This write-up will discuss the procedure to set or change Timezone on Ubuntu 22.04. So, let’s start!
-
How To Use the C Programming Language in Ubuntu 22.04
Want to step into the programming world and confused about selecting your first programming language? If yes, No worries! We are here for your assistance.
For new learners, the C Programming language is proven as the most popular and easy-to-use programming language. Its simple syntax can assist in understanding the architecture of a computer. Moreover, after mastering the C Programming Language, you can employ its logical concepts in other programming languages.
This write-up will discuss the procedure for using the C Programming Language on Ubuntu 22.04. So, let’s start!
-
How to Cut, Copy and Paste in Vim
The functions of copy and paste are a critical part of file editing since it is performed quite often.
You can perform cut, copy and paste in Vim as well. You just need to know the keys for that.
I hope you are familiar with different Vim modes. The methods are different for normal mode and visual mode. I'll show the steps for both.
-
How to Install Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS Step by Step (Screenshots)
Pop!_OS 22.04 is an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution featuring a custom GNOME Shell experience.The project’s latest release is Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS (Long Term Support), which is now available for download. This release includes a number of improvements, including better support for HiDPI displays, folding views in the file manager, and updated software packages.
In this article, we’ll look at the new features in Pop!_OS 22.04 along with a detailed step-by-step guide to install Pop!_OS 22.04 with screenshots.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 418 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How UX design can be embraced for privacy
Users see many design patterns online daily. From web designs to different layouts, there is much to discuss. However, there are moments when design patterns do not favor the user. For instance, push notifications might have benign intentions. But users might see them as intrusive and annoying overall. Additionally, people learn more about dark patterns when visual elements prompt users to perform specific actions. For UX designers, these misleading patterns are one of the things to avoid. However, there are many things that designers had to adapt over the years. Take GDPR as an example and how web entities had to adjust to comply.
Games: Proton Experimental, Steam Deck, and More
Windows compatibility layer Wine 7.9 is now available
Wine is the compatibility layer that allows you to run games and applications developed for Windows - on Linux (plus also macOS and BSD). A new biweekly development release is out now with Wine 7.9. It's a major part of what makes up Steam Play Proton and enables a ton of games to work on the Steam Deck. Once a year or so, a new stable release is made.
HP teamed up with System76 for the HP Dev One laptop with Pop!_OS Linux
Pop!_OS Linux from System76 is expanding with more vendors, as HP now have a teaser up for the HP Dev One laptop. Built for developers they say, although with the kind of specs on offer it seems like it might make quite a good gaming machine too.
Recent comments
2 hours 24 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
10 hours 20 min ago
12 hours 6 min ago
13 hours 47 min ago
16 hours 8 min ago
20 hours 42 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago