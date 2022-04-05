Security Leftovers
-
Ransomware Deals Deathblow to 157-year-old College [iophk: Windows TCO]
Illinois-based Lincoln College was established during the U.S. Civil War. Since then it has weathered two world wars, the Spanish Flu, the Great Depression, the Great Recession and a devastating fire. But two things it couldn’t survive?
A ransomware attack and financial pressures tied to the impact of COVID-19 on its enrollment.
On Friday, the university announced, due to financial distress from COVID-19 and cybersecurity issues, it is shutting its doors.
-
DOJ Says Doctor is Malware Mastermind [iophk: Windows TCO]
The inditement alleges he “designed multiple ransomware tools—malicious software that cybercriminals use to extort money from companies, nonprofits and other institutions, by encrypting those files and then demanding a ransom for the decryption keys. Zagala sold or rented out his software to hackers who used it to attack computer networks..”
The Department of Justice asserts Gonzalez’s subscription-based ransomware builder was popular with Russian cybercriminals, script kiddies and with an Iranian state-sponsored APT.
-
Total Commander forced to stop letting you install APKs
One of the handiest features on Android that sets it apart from the mobile competition is the ability to install apps from outside the Play Store. APK installation is why you can still play Fortnite — even as Epic's legal battle with Google continues — and it's how you can skip the wait for automatic updates to bring the latest features to your favorite apps. Unfortunately, one of Android's most trusted file browsers has removed the ability to install APK files after receiving takedown warnings from Google.
Total Commander has been around since the 90s, eventually expanding into Android after the platform launched over a decade ago. The app has more than 10 million downloads on the Play Store, still supporting OS versions as far back as Android 2.2. With a new update, developer Christian Ghisler has removed the ability to install APK files on Android, blaming Google Play policies in the patch notes for the app. It's a shocking twist for the service and, seemingly, a bad omen of things to come for other mobile file managers.
-
How UX design can be embraced for privacy
Users see many design patterns online daily. From web designs to different layouts, there is much to discuss. However, there are moments when design patterns do not favor the user. For instance, push notifications might have benign intentions. But users might see them as intrusive and annoying overall. Additionally, people learn more about dark patterns when visual elements prompt users to perform specific actions. For UX designers, these misleading patterns are one of the things to avoid. However, there are many things that designers had to adapt over the years. Take GDPR as an example and how web entities had to adjust to comply.
Games: Proton Experimental, Steam Deck, and More
Windows compatibility layer Wine 7.9 is now available
Wine is the compatibility layer that allows you to run games and applications developed for Windows - on Linux (plus also macOS and BSD). A new biweekly development release is out now with Wine 7.9. It's a major part of what makes up Steam Play Proton and enables a ton of games to work on the Steam Deck. Once a year or so, a new stable release is made.
HP teamed up with System76 for the HP Dev One laptop with Pop!_OS Linux
Pop!_OS Linux from System76 is expanding with more vendors, as HP now have a teaser up for the HP Dev One laptop. Built for developers they say, although with the kind of specs on offer it seems like it might make quite a good gaming machine too.
