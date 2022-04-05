today's howtos
Web UI Dashboard for Kubernetes
Dmesg Command in Linux – Options + Examples
How to set up your graphics card in Zorin OS - Real Linux User
Most modern Linux distributions have out of the box outstanding support for most of the available hardware components, like your graphics card, printer and WiFi adapter. Even for many relatively new hardware technologies there is support with the help of Hardware Enablement. But it is always possible that the setup procedure doesn’t come up directly with the correct or most optimized drivers for your specific internal or external devices. In this article as part of my Zorin OS tutorial series I will focus on the support of graphics cards and will show you how to install or update graphics drivers in Zorin OS.
How to install Vivaldi browser on Fedora 36 - NextGenTips
Vivaldi browser is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. It has a minimalistic user interface with basic icons and fonts and, an optionally color scheme that changes based on the background and design of the web page being visited.
Programming Leftovers
Emulate the VIC-20 home computer with Linux
Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user. Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software. The Commodore VIC-20 is an 8-bit home computer that was released in 1980/1. It featured a MOS Technology 6502 CPU, with 20KB ROM and 5KB RAM although 1.5K of the RAM was used for the video display and aspects of the BASIC and kernal. It offered limited low-resolution graphics (176 x 184) with storage provided by cassette and floppy disk.
PostgreSQL Anonymizer 1.0: Privacy By Design For Postgres
PostgreSQL Anonymizer is an extension that hides or replaces personally identifiable information (PII) or commercially sensitive data from a PostgreSQL database. The extension supports 3 different anonymization strategies: Dynamic Masking, Static Masking and Anonymous Dumps. It also offers a large choice of Masking Functions such as Substitution, Randomization, Faking, Pseudonymization, Partial Scrambling, Shuffling, Noise Addition and Generalization.
