Fedora / Red Hat / IBM
Fedora Community Blog: Some docs repos are moving to GitLab
The Fedora Docs team is starting the process of moving repos from the fedora-docs namespace on Pagure to GitLab. We’re making this move in order to take advantage of features like improved in-browser editing and cross-repo kanban boards. This move will be entirely transparent to the docs published at docs.fedoraproject.org. However, if you are contributing to one of the repos in this namespace, you’ll need to update the git remote.
Red Hat 2022: Linux In a New Avatar, OpenShift Upgrades, and Other Announcements
Is the new open source standard no standard at all? | TechRepublic
We’re in a strange, somewhat unpredictable period in open source that has been caused perhaps by a lessening of Red Hat’s industry impact over the years. On Twitter, Brianna Wu asked men over 40 to comment on “structures [that] existed in your life to teach you how to be a good man.” Answers included things like Boy Scouts. A similar sort of question might be asked of developers and “open source structures…to teach you how to be a good open source citizen.”
When I got started in open source, the obvious answer to most every question was “Red Hat.” What’s the right way to build a business in open source? Look to Red Hat was the stock response. What’s the right way to advocate for code freedom in open source? Again, look to Red Hat.
Programming Leftovers
Emulate the VIC-20 home computer with Linux
Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user. Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software. The Commodore VIC-20 is an 8-bit home computer that was released in 1980/1. It featured a MOS Technology 6502 CPU, with 20KB ROM and 5KB RAM although 1.5K of the RAM was used for the video display and aspects of the BASIC and kernal. It offered limited low-resolution graphics (176 x 184) with storage provided by cassette and floppy disk.
PostgreSQL Anonymizer 1.0: Privacy By Design For Postgres
PostgreSQL Anonymizer is an extension that hides or replaces personally identifiable information (PII) or commercially sensitive data from a PostgreSQL database. The extension supports 3 different anonymization strategies: Dynamic Masking, Static Masking and Anonymous Dumps. It also offers a large choice of Masking Functions such as Substitution, Randomization, Faking, Pseudonymization, Partial Scrambling, Shuffling, Noise Addition and Generalization.
today's howtos
