today's leftovers
-
Pipewire as a replacement for pulseaudio
Are there any plans to migrate ubuntu to pipewire and wireplumber by default for audio, now that the LTS is out of the way? My anecdotal experience is that it seems to be working fine and in some cases (eg bluetooth audio, especially headsets) surparssing pulseaudio. Using Ubuntu Jammy’s built in packages.
-
Annual Report 2021: Attracting new contributors to LibreOffice [Ed: A good start would be, drop this "Personal Edition" thing as it perpetuates the idea volunteers work, without pay, for corporations. Corporations like to pretend to everything that is supposed to replace them. They want to control both sides. Why do you think proprietary software companies pretend to be -- and speak for -- "Open Source"? Corporations try to turn Free-as-in-Freedom into Free-as-in-Serfdom.]
Joining a large and established project like LibreOffice can be daunting for many. The software has a large codebase, and sub-projects use a wide array of tools. In recent years, we’ve made efforts to simplify the onboarding process by linking more services together with SSO (single sign-on), thereby reducing some of the complexity. In addition, we’ve created Easy Hacks and similar “bite size” projects in other areas, so that newcomers can get involved quickly and achieve something without months of work.
Currently, we have two websites/pages that function as starting points for new contributors: What Can I Do For LibreOffice and the Get Involved page. The former was set up by LibreOffice’s Albanian community, and lets users click through topics of interest, until they find something they want to do. The latter is a regular page, with a list of sub-projects inside LibreOffice, and quick steps to make initial contact.
-
Tried overlay filesystem again
Back in the very early days of EasyOS, 2017, I tried the overlay filesystem (also known as overlayfs), but there were serious errors. Don't recall exactly what they were, but the result was I stayed with aufs.
-
Graylog: Industry Leading Log Management for Linux
The point of logging is to keep your servers happy, healthy, and secure. If you can’t find the data, you can’t use it effectively or efficiently. If you’re not logging what you need, you will miss some critical signs. Meanwhile, if you’re logging too much, you will miss them again because they’ll be buried in so much noise.
Everyone can use an extra pair of eyes to manage Linux logs, whether you’re a beginner, expert, or somewhere in between.
[...]
You need to know whether the outage is intended or not. In some cases, the outage might be for regular maintenance, and someone ran the shutdown or reboot commands.
In other cases, it could be that the machine crashed.
While the logs spit out a lot of information, they don’t make it easy to find what you’re looking for. Reviewing Linux logs in plain text files written by a Syslog daemon is hard. When reviewing this information on your own, it’s easy to miss the needle of important information hidden in the haystack of plain text.
It’s also extremely time-consuming, especially when you’re trying to figure out what happened to a machine that led to a service outage.
In a centralized log management solution like Graylog, you don’t need to worry about knowing all the log file names or scanning through endless lines of plain text. You can set up dashboards that give you quick visibility.
-
PiHole – advertisement & tracking blocking (also runs on the even faster odroids) can speed up surfing +50%
-
Ep 169: 3D Print Vase Mode: Engage, Measuring Nanovolts Through Mega DIY, And The Softest Pants Are Software Pants
Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Assignments Editor Kristina Panos as we take a tour of our top hacks from the past week. Elliot brought some fairly nerdy fare to the table this time, and Kristina pines for physical media as we discuss the demise of the iPod Touch, the last fruit-flavored mp3-playing soldier to fall.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 393 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Emulate the VIC-20 home computer with Linux
Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user. Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software. The Commodore VIC-20 is an 8-bit home computer that was released in 1980/1. It featured a MOS Technology 6502 CPU, with 20KB ROM and 5KB RAM although 1.5K of the RAM was used for the video display and aspects of the BASIC and kernal. It offered limited low-resolution graphics (176 x 184) with storage provided by cassette and floppy disk.
PostgreSQL Anonymizer 1.0: Privacy By Design For Postgres
PostgreSQL Anonymizer is an extension that hides or replaces personally identifiable information (PII) or commercially sensitive data from a PostgreSQL database. The extension supports 3 different anonymization strategies: Dynamic Masking, Static Masking and Anonymous Dumps. It also offers a large choice of Masking Functions such as Substitution, Randomization, Faking, Pseudonymization, Partial Scrambling, Shuffling, Noise Addition and Generalization.
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 10 min ago
6 hours 13 min ago
13 hours 56 min ago
15 hours 42 min ago
17 hours 23 min ago
19 hours 44 min ago
1 day 18 min ago