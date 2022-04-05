Language Selection

Looks Like Ubuntu 22.10 Will Finally Switch to PipeWire by Default and Drop PulseAudio

If you were wondering when Ubuntu will finally switch to PipeWire as default for audio, it looks like your wish might come true with the next release of Ubuntu Linux, the Kinetic Kudu, due out later this year on October 20th.

Canonical employee and Ubuntu Desktop developer Heather Ellsworth was the one to reveal the other day on a thread on the Ubuntu Discourse channel the fact that the Ubuntu devs are planning to run only PipeWire and not PulseAudio as the default sound server for the Ubuntu 22.10 release.

Programming Leftovers

  • Return String From Function C++

    A way to identify a series of strings as a class member is specified in C++’s definition. The String class holds attributes as a stream of bits, with the ability to handle a single-byte character. In C++, we may retrieve a string, but we should still examine how the string will be retained and transferred. Because C++ returns elements on the heap, which has a finite amount of space, providing immense components will induce stack overflow issues that could result in errors and security flaws. If we can return a std::string object from the standard template library, we may provide a constant pointer to the string. Ascertain that the string is retained in static memory. This article outlines various approaches for returning a string from a C++ function.

  • How to round of Numbers in Java

    Java provides a built-in class known as Math class which belongs to the java.lang package. The java.lang.Math class provides numerous methods that are used to perform different numeric operations such as rounding of a number, finding square root, and so on. The Math class offers multiple methods to round off a number such as round(), ceil(), floor().

  • Writing it down

    PWC 165 refers us to mathsisfun for the algorithm to be used. Let’s write it down.

Emulate the VIC-20 home computer with Linux

Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user. Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software. The Commodore VIC-20 is an 8-bit home computer that was released in 1980/1. It featured a MOS Technology 6502 CPU, with 20KB ROM and 5KB RAM although 1.5K of the RAM was used for the video display and aspects of the BASIC and kernal. It offered limited low-resolution graphics (176 x 184) with storage provided by cassette and floppy disk. Read more

PostgreSQL Anonymizer 1.0: Privacy By Design For Postgres

PostgreSQL Anonymizer is an extension that hides or replaces personally identifiable information (PII) or commercially sensitive data from a PostgreSQL database. The extension supports 3 different anonymization strategies: Dynamic Masking, Static Masking and Anonymous Dumps. It also offers a large choice of Masking Functions such as Substitution, Randomization, Faking, Pseudonymization, Partial Scrambling, Shuffling, Noise Addition and Generalization. Read more

today's howtos

  • Web UI Dashboard for Kubernetes
  • Dmesg Command in Linux – Options + Examples
  • How to set up your graphics card in Zorin OS - Real Linux User

    Most modern Linux distributions have out of the box outstanding support for most of the available hardware components, like your graphics card, printer and WiFi adapter. Even for many relatively new hardware technologies there is support with the help of Hardware Enablement. But it is always possible that the setup procedure doesn’t come up directly with the correct or most optimized drivers for your specific internal or external devices. In this article as part of my Zorin OS tutorial series I will focus on the support of graphics cards and will show you how to install or update graphics drivers in Zorin OS.

  • How to install Vivaldi browser on Fedora 36 - NextGenTips

    Vivaldi browser is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. It has a minimalistic user interface with basic icons and fonts and, an optionally color scheme that changes based on the background and design of the web page being visited.

