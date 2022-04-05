Looks Like Ubuntu 22.10 Will Finally Switch to PipeWire by Default and Drop PulseAudio
If you were wondering when Ubuntu will finally switch to PipeWire as default for audio, it looks like your wish might come true with the next release of Ubuntu Linux, the Kinetic Kudu, due out later this year on October 20th.
Canonical employee and Ubuntu Desktop developer Heather Ellsworth was the one to reveal the other day on a thread on the Ubuntu Discourse channel the fact that the Ubuntu devs are planning to run only PipeWire and not PulseAudio as the default sound server for the Ubuntu 22.10 release.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 110 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Emulate the VIC-20 home computer with Linux
Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user. Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software. The Commodore VIC-20 is an 8-bit home computer that was released in 1980/1. It featured a MOS Technology 6502 CPU, with 20KB ROM and 5KB RAM although 1.5K of the RAM was used for the video display and aspects of the BASIC and kernal. It offered limited low-resolution graphics (176 x 184) with storage provided by cassette and floppy disk.
PostgreSQL Anonymizer 1.0: Privacy By Design For Postgres
PostgreSQL Anonymizer is an extension that hides or replaces personally identifiable information (PII) or commercially sensitive data from a PostgreSQL database. The extension supports 3 different anonymization strategies: Dynamic Masking, Static Masking and Anonymous Dumps. It also offers a large choice of Masking Functions such as Substitution, Randomization, Faking, Pseudonymization, Partial Scrambling, Shuffling, Noise Addition and Generalization.
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 10 min ago
6 hours 13 min ago
13 hours 56 min ago
15 hours 42 min ago
17 hours 23 min ago
19 hours 44 min ago
1 day 18 min ago