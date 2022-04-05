today's howtos
How To Install Lighttpd with PHP on Debian 11
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Lighttpd with PHP on Debian 11.
How To Manage Users in Linux | Tom's Hardware
User management may not sound like the most glamorous task, but nonetheless it is an essential part of a busy system administrator's job. Creating new users, be they your family, friends or co-workers involves giving them the correct permissions, and managing what they can do. All of this can be done via the GUI and the terminal and in this how to we will show how.
How to install pgAdmin 4 on Ubuntu 22.04 - NextGenTips
In this tutorial guide, I will be taking you through the installation of pgAdmin 4 version 6.9 on Ubuntu 22.04.
pgAdmin 4 is a free and open-source management tool for Postgres. Its desktop runtime written in NWjs allows it to run standalone for individual users, or the web applications code may be directly deployed on a web server for use by the web browser.
pgAdmin 4 is a complete rewrite of pgAdmin, built using Python and Java
How to Install Inkscape 1.2 & Keep Updated via PPA in Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook
Free open-source vector graphics editor Inkscape 1.2 was released a few days ago. Ubuntu, Linux Mint and their based systems can now install the new release via official PPA.
GCC 12.1 supports China's LoongArch CPU family
Version 12.1 of the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) was released this month, and among its many changes is support for China's LoongArch processor architecture. The announcement of the release is here; the LoongArch port was accepted as recently as March. China's Academy of Sciences developed a family of MIPS-compatible microprocessors in the early 2000s. In 2010 the tech was spun out into a company called Loongson Technology which today markets silicon under the brand "Godson". The company bills itself as working to develop technology that secures China and underpins its ability to innovate, a reflection of Beijing's belief that home-grown CPU architectures are critical to the nation's future. LoongArch emerged from Loongson around about last year, and was described as a new RISC ISA that comes in 32-bit and 64-bit flavours. Also: Paper Published: Deep space reception of Tianwen-1 by AMSAT-DL using GNU radio
Software: AV, RPCS3, Email Encryption, and More
Will this be one of the world's first RISC-V laptops?
As Apple and Qualcomm push for more Arm adoption in the notebook space, we have come across a photo of what could become one of the world's first laptops to use the open-source RISC-V instruction set architecture. In an interview with The Register, Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International, signaled we will see a RISC-V laptop revealed sometime this year as the ISA's governing body works to garner more financial and development support from large companies. It turns out Philipp Tomsich, chair of RISC-V International's software committee, dangled a photo of what could likely be the laptop in question earlier this month in front of RISC-V Week attendees in Paris.
