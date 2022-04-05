Email encryption is one of the most misunderstood and complex fields of data security, with many companies either using it incorrectly or not using it at all. However, it remains the most secure way to send data across the Internet, with various protocols securing data against cyberattackers and other threats.

GnuCash is free, open-source software that offers both personal financial management and professional accounting capability. GnuCash is completely free, making it a great option for start-ups and micro-businesses with limited budgets.

RPCS3 is a multi-platform open-source Sony PlayStation 3 emulator and debugger written in C++ for Windows, Linux and BSD. It was founded by programmers DH and Hykem. Initially hosted on Google Code, the project was eventually migrated to GitHub later on in its development. RPCS3's first successful boots were primarily composed of small homebrew projects and hardware tests. The emulator was later publicly released in June of 2012 and gained substantial attention from both the open-source community and PlayStation enthusiasts alike. Today, RPCS3 is primarily developed by its two lead developers; Nekotekina, kd-11 and backed by flourishing team of GitHub contributors.

There are always errors and problems in the computer Operating System, especially intentionally made mistakes, which we call trojans, malware, and viruses. Linux OS is a much more efficient and secure OS, but still, there are possibilities to have these problems. To decrease these issues, many security specialists have developed a lot of antivirus for Linux already. These antiviruses aim to detect and remove all the threats before they harm the system. Well, if you are a Linux user and planning to try something for your system’s protection, I am sure you are on the right track.

Version 12.1 of the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) was released this month, and among its many changes is support for China's LoongArch processor architecture. The announcement of the release is here; the LoongArch port was accepted as recently as March. China's Academy of Sciences developed a family of MIPS-compatible microprocessors in the early 2000s. In 2010 the tech was spun out into a company called Loongson Technology which today markets silicon under the brand "Godson". The company bills itself as working to develop technology that secures China and underpins its ability to innovate, a reflection of Beijing's belief that home-grown CPU architectures are critical to the nation's future. LoongArch emerged from Loongson around about last year, and was described as a new RISC ISA that comes in 32-bit and 64-bit flavours. Also: Paper Published: Deep space reception of Tianwen-1 by AMSAT-DL using GNU radio

today's howtos How To Install Lighttpd with PHP on Debian 11 In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Lighttpd with PHP on Debian 11.

How To Manage Users in Linux | Tom's Hardware User management may not sound like the most glamorous task, but nonetheless it is an essential part of a busy system administrator's job. Creating new users, be they your family, friends or co-workers involves giving them the correct permissions, and managing what they can do. All of this can be done via the GUI and the terminal and in this how to we will show how.

How to install pgAdmin 4 on Ubuntu 22.04 - NextGenTips In this tutorial guide, I will be taking you through the installation of pgAdmin 4 version 6.9 on Ubuntu 22.04. pgAdmin 4 is a free and open-source management tool for Postgres. Its desktop runtime written in NWjs allows it to run standalone for individual users, or the web applications code may be directly deployed on a web server for use by the web browser. pgAdmin 4 is a complete rewrite of pgAdmin, built using Python and Java

How to Install Inkscape 1.2 & Keep Updated via PPA in Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook Free open-source vector graphics editor Inkscape 1.2 was released a few days ago. Ubuntu, Linux Mint and their based systems can now install the new release via official PPA.