Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 21st of May 2022 04:58:58 PM Filed under
Security
  • Apple patches zero-day kernel hole and much more – update now! [Ed: Apple did not patch this until it was publicly known that it had been exploited]

    The bug fixes for iPhones and iPads include remote code execution flaws (RCEs) in components from the kernel itself to Apple’s image rendering library, graphics drivers, video processing modules and more. Several of these bugs warn that “a malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges”. That’s the sort of security hole that could lead to a complete device takeover – what’s known in the jargon as a “jailbreak“, because it escapes from Apple’s strict lockdown and app restrictions.

  • Creating our own password manager

    We can manage a range of passwords by creating our own password manager using the bash commandline available in popular GNU/Linux operating systems. The GNU/Bash Shell is readily available in Ubuntu/Debian based Linux systems. They can be launched using the terminal application (with the shortcut Ctrl+Alt+T).

  • Conti presses Costa Rica. Bluetooth LE proof-of-concept. Making initial access more difficult. Cyber phases of hybrid wars. [Ed: Costa Rica pays a huge price for being penetrated by Microsoft]

    Reuters reports that the number of Costa Rican organizations affected by Conti's ransomware attack has now grown to twenty-seven. Recently elected President Rodrigo Chaves has said that nine institutions, most of them governmental, were heavily affected, and that the attacks were having an "enormous" impact on foreign trade and tax collection. The governments of Israel, the United States and Spain are all providing Costa Rica with assistance in recovery and remediation, but a lot of work remains to be done.

  • Fantastic Open Source Cybersecurity Tools and Where to Find Them [Ed: Ironically, one must run unsafe proprietary software just to open this article]
  • Venezuelan cardiologist charged with 'designing and selling ransomware' [Ed: Microsoft Windows]

    The US Attorney’s Office has charged a 55-year-old cardiologist with creating and selling ransomware and profiting from revenue-share agreements with criminals who deployed his product.

    A complaint [PDF] filed on May 16th in the US District Court, Eastern District of New York, alleges Moises Luis Zagala Gonzalez – aka “Nosophoros,” “Aesculapius” and “Nebuchadnezzar” – created a ransomware builder known as “Thanos”, and ransomware named “Jigsaw v. 2”.

    The self-taught coder and qualified cardiologist advertised the ransomware in dark corners of the web, then licensed it ransomware to crooks for either $500 or $800 a month, it is claimed. He also ran an affiliate network that offered the chance to run Thanos to build custom ransomware, in return for a share of profits, it is alleged.

  • Firefox out-of-band update to 100.0.1 – just in time for Pwn2Own? [Ed: Bloated browsers beget impossible security?]
  • How crooks backdoor sites and scrape credit card info • The Register

    In a paper scheduled to appear at the Usenix '22 security conference later this year, authors Asuman Senol (imec-COSIC, KU Leuven), Gunes Acar (Radboud University), Mathias Humbert (University of Lausanne) and Frederik Zuiderveen Borgesius, (Radboud University) described how they measured data handling in web forms on the top 100,000 websites, as ranked by research site Tranco. ®

  • Meet Wizard Spider, the multimillion-dollar gang behind Conti, Ryuk malware [Ed: Microsoft Windows]

    There also is a custom hash-cracking system that "stores cracked hashes, updates threat actors on the cracking status and shows the results of cracking attempts on other servers," the threat hunters wrote. The software claims it can crack a broad array of common hash types, including LM:NTLM hashes, cached domain credentials, Kerberos 5 TGS-REP/AS-REP tickets, KeePass files, and those used for MS Office 2013 documents.

  • Pentester pops open Tesla Model 3 using low-cost Bluetooth module

    Tesla Model 3 and Y owners, beware: the passive entry feature on your vehicle could potentially be hoodwinked by a relay attack, leading to the theft of the flash motor.

    Discovered and demonstrated by researchers at NCC Group, the technique involves relaying the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) signals from a smartphone that has been paired with a Tesla back to the vehicle. Far from simply unlocking the door, this hack lets a miscreant start the car and drive away, too.

  • Technical Advisory – Tesla BLE Phone-as-a-Key Passive Entry Vulnerable to Relay Attacks
  • India slightly softens infosec incident reporting rules • The Register

    India has slightly softened its controversial new reporting requirements for information security incidents and made it plain they apply to multinational companies.

    The rules were announced with little advance warning in late April and quickly attracted criticism from industry on grounds including the requirement to report 22 different types of incident within six hours, a requirement to register personal details of individual VPN users, and retention of many log files for 180 days.

  • How to choose a certificate management tool

    Managing certificates that hold all your encryption secrets is impossible without the right tool. Here's how to narrow the field.

  • OpenSSF Helping to Secure Open Source Software [Ed: No, it is mostly a marketing (openwashing) facade for proprietary software companies that actively insert back doors into things and strive to centralise everything around themselves under the guise of "security"]
  • Sigstore Sets Out to Secure Cloud-Native Supply Chain [Ed: No, this is about outsourcing trust and centralising it around Pentagon-connected companies in the name of so-called 'security' (it's censorship of software)]
  • SBOM Everywhere: The OpenSSF Plan for SBOMs [Ed: Missing disclosure here about LF paying for puff pieces about its programs and schemes]
  • Patch your VMware gear now – or yank it out, Uncle Sam tells federal agencies [Ed: When VMWare points the finger at Linux it's a deflection tactic]
  • Malicious PyPI package opens backdoors on Windows, Linux, and Macs [Ed: It's not an OS issue but an issue of people installing malware on their OS]
»

More in Tux Machines

GCC 12.1 supports China's LoongArch CPU family

Version 12.1 of the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) was released this month, and among its many changes is support for China's LoongArch processor architecture. The announcement of the release is here; the LoongArch port was accepted as recently as March. China's Academy of Sciences developed a family of MIPS-compatible microprocessors in the early 2000s. In 2010 the tech was spun out into a company called Loongson Technology which today markets silicon under the brand "Godson". The company bills itself as working to develop technology that secures China and underpins its ability to innovate, a reflection of Beijing's belief that home-grown CPU architectures are critical to the nation's future. LoongArch emerged from Loongson around about last year, and was described as a new RISC ISA that comes in 32-bit and 64-bit flavours. Read more Also: Paper Published: Deep space reception of Tianwen-1 by AMSAT-DL using GNU radio

Software: AV, RPCS3, Email Encryption, and More

  • Top 15 Best Linux Antivirus Programs in 2022 [Ed: Waste of money, waste of CPU, and likely more privacy breaches and security holes on your system (some AV companies get caught red-handed)]

    There are always errors and problems in the computer Operating System, especially intentionally made mistakes, which we call trojans, malware, and viruses. Linux OS is a much more efficient and secure OS, but still, there are possibilities to have these problems. To decrease these issues, many security specialists have developed a lot of antivirus for Linux already. These antiviruses aim to detect and remove all the threats before they harm the system. Well, if you are a Linux user and planning to try something for your system’s protection, I am sure you are on the right track.

  • RPCS3 Latest Updates Bring Major Performance Improvements for Metal Gear Solid 4, Red Dead Redemption and Persona 5

    RPCS3 is a multi-platform open-source Sony PlayStation 3 emulator and debugger written in C++ for Windows, Linux and BSD. It was founded by programmers DH and Hykem. Initially hosted on Google Code, the project was eventually migrated to GitHub later on in its development. RPCS3's first successful boots were primarily composed of small homebrew projects and hardware tests. The emulator was later publicly released in June of 2012 and gained substantial attention from both the open-source community and PlayStation enthusiasts alike. Today, RPCS3 is primarily developed by its two lead developers; Nekotekina, kd-11 and backed by flourishing team of GitHub contributors.

  • GnuCash Review [Ed: GNU software reviewed in Microsoft site]

    GnuCash is free, open-source software that offers both personal financial management and professional accounting capability. GnuCash is completely free, making it a great option for start-ups and micro-businesses with limited budgets.

  • Mimecast: The 5 Types of Email Encryption

    Email encryption is one of the most misunderstood and complex fields of data security, with many companies either using it incorrectly or not using it at all. However, it remains the most secure way to send data across the Internet, with various protocols securing data against cyberattackers and other threats.

  • LibreOffice Review 2022: Features, Pricing & More [Ed: Microsoft site ranks LibreOffice only 3 our of 5. Conflict of interest not stated.]

today's howtos

  • How To Install Lighttpd with PHP on Debian 11

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Lighttpd with PHP on Debian 11.

  • How To Manage Users in Linux | Tom's Hardware

    User management may not sound like the most glamorous task, but nonetheless it is an essential part of a busy system administrator's job. Creating new users, be they your family, friends or co-workers involves giving them the correct permissions, and managing what they can do. All of this can be done via the GUI and the terminal and in this how to we will show how.

  • How to install pgAdmin 4 on Ubuntu 22.04 - NextGenTips

    In this tutorial guide, I will be taking you through the installation of pgAdmin 4 version 6.9 on Ubuntu 22.04. pgAdmin 4 is a free and open-source management tool for Postgres. Its desktop runtime written in NWjs allows it to run standalone for individual users, or the web applications code may be directly deployed on a web server for use by the web browser. pgAdmin 4 is a complete rewrite of pgAdmin, built using Python and Java

  • How to Install Inkscape 1.2 & Keep Updated via PPA in Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    Free open-source vector graphics editor Inkscape 1.2 was released a few days ago. Ubuntu, Linux Mint and their based systems can now install the new release via official PPA.

Will this be one of the world's first RISC-V laptops?

As Apple and Qualcomm push for more Arm adoption in the notebook space, we have come across a photo of what could become one of the world's first laptops to use the open-source RISC-V instruction set architecture. In an interview with The Register, Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International, signaled we will see a RISC-V laptop revealed sometime this year as the ISA's governing body works to garner more financial and development support from large companies. It turns out Philipp Tomsich, chair of RISC-V International's software committee, dangled a photo of what could likely be the laptop in question earlier this month in front of RISC-V Week attendees in Paris. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6