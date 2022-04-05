Games: 3000 Games On The Steam Deck, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, 5 Best 3D Games for GNU/Linux
-
3000 Games On The Steam Deck! - Boiling Steam
It took less than 4 months and here we are, with 3000 games on the Steam Deck! To be precise, there are now 3014 games at the time of writing working on the Steam Deck – in two categories as usual:
Steam Deck Verified: 1527 titles
Steam Deck Playable: 1487 titles
-
Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s PC port now supports 60fps, save states, Linux and more
The fan-made PC port of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, ‘Ship of Harkinian’ now supports 60fps, Linux and more.
As part of the fan development team’s latest “Ship of Harkinian Direct”, Habour Masters unveiled the frame-rate boost as well as a host of new features.
In addition to 60fps, the port now runs on Linux, and new features such as save states, Gameshark-style cheats and accessibility features such as voice descriptions have been added to the game.
-
5 Best 3D Games for Linux To Play in 2022
It is true that Linux doesn’t have a good name for the gaming sectors like Windows and macOS. But still, there are a lot of interesting games, including many 3D games available for Linux users. Indeed, the gaming companies are now getting interested in Linux, and so they are producing more games for this system. However, if you are a Linux user and want to enjoy some games in your free time, I can help. Today, we will discuss the best 3D games for Linux.
-
