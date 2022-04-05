At the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022 event, Datadog announced it made support for the OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) generally available in the agent software it provides to instrument applications.

Specifically, in Canonical's 2022 Kubernetes and Cloud Native Operations Survey, 48 percent of respondents say lack of in-house skills and limited manpower are the biggest obstacles to migrating to or using Kubernetes and containers, while the 2021 report had 54.5 percent of respondents citing that challenge as their top issue.

Kubernetes seems to be a security nightmare because it’s super complex to use, and people tasked with using it are struggling to cope, a report from Red Hat has found.

Stay Organized With These 7 Calendar Apps for Linux Keep track of time and events while working on your desktop using these must-have calendar apps for Linux. Calendar apps are a necessity for keeping track of events and your to-do tasks in this hectic modern work life. These apps can help you never forget anything again. The calendar apps available for Linux have a lot of handy productivity features that will help you remember stuff, suggest important dates, and help build good habits.