Openwashing and Linux Foundation
China’s GitHub clone making all repos private pending mysterious ‘review’ [Ed: It is not a GitHub clone because GitHub was not the first]
Sysdig Welcomes Google Open Source Lead to Head up OSS Ecosystem Team
Google assuring open-source code to secure software supply chains
Hyperledger Foundation Announces Development Milestones for Three Projects; Plans for Hyperledger Global Forum
OCI at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe
Cloud Foundry Foundation launches Korifi to simplify the Kubernetes developer experience
Kubernetes security report finds people have no idea how to use Kubernetes
Kubernetes seems to be a security nightmare because it’s super complex to use, and people tasked with using it are struggling to cope, a report from Red Hat has found.
Is the Kubernetes Skills Gap Shrinking? -- Virtualization Review
Specifically, in Canonical's 2022 Kubernetes and Cloud Native Operations Survey, 48 percent of respondents say lack of in-house skills and limited manpower are the biggest obstacles to migrating to or using Kubernetes and containers, while the 2021 report had 54.5 percent of respondents citing that challenge as their top issue.
Datadog Adds Support for OpenTelemetry Protocol [Ed: Openwashing surveillance in "telemetry" clothing]
At the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022 event, Datadog announced it made support for the OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) generally available in the agent software it provides to instrument applications.
Ingest OpenTelemetry Traces and Metrics with the Datadog Agent
Boeing Joins Cloud Native Computing Foundation as a Platinum Member
Cloud Native Computing Foundation Hits 800 Member Milestone at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022
Android Leftovers
Stay Organized With These 7 Calendar Apps for Linux
Keep track of time and events while working on your desktop using these must-have calendar apps for Linux. Calendar apps are a necessity for keeping track of events and your to-do tasks in this hectic modern work life. These apps can help you never forget anything again. The calendar apps available for Linux have a lot of handy productivity features that will help you remember stuff, suggest important dates, and help build good habits.
Games: 3000 Games On The Steam Deck, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, 5 Best 3D Games for GNU/Linux
